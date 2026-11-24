Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 24, 2026)
There’s not much movement in the upper half of the latest High School On SI Virginia football Top 25 as the postseason continues.
The Saint James Performance Academy, which has been invited to the Overtime Nationals game against West Coast powerhouse Bishop Gorman (Nev.) is No. 1 followed by Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge. The second 5 features Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, Green Run, Oscar Smith and Petersburg.
After ending Benedictine College Prep’s reign as Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 1 champs, Trinity Episcopal School moves up to No. 13. Brooke Point (No. 22) and Midlothian (25th) enter the Top 25 while James Madison returns at No. 23 as the trio advanced in the Virginia state public playoffs.
The state tournament moves into region final play Thanksgiving weekend, highlighted by a pair of Top 10 matchups with Green Run hosting undefeated Indian River in the Class 5 Region A final, and two-time defending Class 6 champ Oscar Smith traveling to undefeated Thomas Dale for the Region A crown.
In a showdown of undefeated squads, No. 20 Jefferson Forest visits 21st-ranked George Washington for the Class 4 Region D title and a spot in the state semifinals.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia Top 25:
1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off; next game - at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Overtime Nationals Championship, Dec. 9
2. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 10-1-1
Last week: Defeated Huguenot, 42-24,, Virginia Class 4 Region B semifinals
This week: at Louisa County. Class 4 Region B final, Nov. 27
3. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated Cox, 40-30, Virginia Class 5 Region A semifinals
This week: at No. 8 Green Run, Class 5 Region A final, Nov. 27
4. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 10-2
Last week: Defeated No. 8 King’s Fork, 40-12, Virginia Class 5 Region B semifinals
This week: vs. No. 12 Bethel, Class 5 Region B final at Darling Stadium, Nov. 27
5. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated John Champe, 35-0, Virginia Class 5 Region D semifinals
This week: vs. Potomac Falls, Class 5 Region D final, Nov. 27
6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 28-6, Virginia Class 5 Region C semifinals
This week: vs. No. 25 Midlothian, Class 5 Region C final, Nov. 27
7. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 14-0, Virginia Class 6 Region A semifinals
This week: vs. No. 10 Oscar Smith, Class 6 Region A final, Nov. 27
8. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Salem-Virginia Beach, 41-12, Virginia Class 5 Region A semifinals
This week: vs. No. 3 Indian River, Class 5 Region A final, Nov. 27
9. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-2-1
Last week: Defeated Manchester, 26-0, Virginia Class 6 Region A semifinals
This week: at No. 7 Thomas Dale, Class 6 Region A final, Nov. 27
10. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated New Kent, 37-0, Virginia Class 3 Region A semifinals
This week: vs. Hopewell, Class 3 Region A final, Nov. 27
11. BETHEL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated Warwick, 27-18, Virginia Class 5 Region B semifinals
This week: vs. No. 4 Maury, Class 5 Region B final at Darling Stadium, Nov. 27
12. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated No. 17 Woodberry Forest School,, 21-14
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
13. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Benedictine College Prep, 29-23, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 1 finals
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION DIVISION 1 & VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUR CHAMPIONS
14. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 9-2
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Maury, 40-12, Virginia Class 5 Region B semifinals
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
15. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 8-4
Last week: Lost to then-No. 16 Trinity Episcopal School, 29-23, Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division 1 finals
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION DIVISION 1 FINALIST
16. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Blue Ridge School, 49-7, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 2-A finals
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION DIVISION 2-A CHAMPION
17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 6-3
SEASON COMPLETE
18. SOUTH LAKES
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Westfield, 31-7, Virginia Class 6 Region D semifinals
This week: vs. No. 23 James Madison, Class 6 Region D final, Nov. 28
19. COLONIAL FORGE
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 22-7, Virginia Class 6 Region B semifinals
This week: vs. No. 22 Brooke Point, Class 6 Region B final, Nov. 28
20. JEFFERSON FOREST
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated Sherando, 35-7,, Virginia Class 4 Region D semifinals
This week: at No. 21 George Washington, Class 4 Region D final, Nov. 27
21. GEORGE WASHINGTON
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated Salem, 68-39, Virginia Class 4 Region D semifinals
This week: vs. No. 20 Jefferson Forest, Class 4 Region D final, Nov. 27
22. BROOKE POINT
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 22-7, Virginia Class 6 Region B semifinals
This week: at No. 19 Colonial Forge, Class 6 Region B final, Nov. 28
23. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 9-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Oakton, 28-7,, Virginia Class 6 Region D semifinals
This week: at No. 18 South Lakes, Class 6 Region D final, Nov. 28
24. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Broadway, 54-20, Virginia Class 3 Region C semifinals
This week: at Turner Ashby, Class 3 Region C final, Nov. 27
25. MIDLOTHIAN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-1
last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 42-38,, Virginia Class 5 Region C semifinals
This week: at No. 6 Highland Springs, Class 5 Region C final, Nov. 27
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.