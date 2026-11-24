There’s not much movement in the upper half of the latest High School On SI Virginia football Top 25 as the postseason continues.

The Saint James Performance Academy, which has been invited to the Overtime Nationals game against West Coast powerhouse Bishop Gorman (Nev.) is No. 1 followed by Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge. The second 5 features Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, Green Run, Oscar Smith and Petersburg.

After ending Benedictine College Prep’s reign as Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 1 champs, Trinity Episcopal School moves up to No. 13. Brooke Point (No. 22) and Midlothian (25th) enter the Top 25 while James Madison returns at No. 23 as the trio advanced in the Virginia state public playoffs.

The state tournament moves into region final play Thanksgiving weekend, highlighted by a pair of Top 10 matchups with Green Run hosting undefeated Indian River in the Class 5 Region A final, and two-time defending Class 6 champ Oscar Smith traveling to undefeated Thomas Dale for the Region A crown.

In a showdown of undefeated squads, No. 20 Jefferson Forest visits 21st-ranked George Washington for the Class 4 Region D title and a spot in the state semifinals.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia Top 25:

1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off; next game - at Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Overtime Nationals Championship, Dec. 9

2. VARINA

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 10-1-1

Last week: Defeated Huguenot, 42-24,, Virginia Class 4 Region B semifinals

This week: at Louisa County. Class 4 Region B final, Nov. 27

3. INDIAN RIVER

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated Cox, 40-30, Virginia Class 5 Region A semifinals

This week: at No. 8 Green Run, Class 5 Region A final, Nov. 27

4. MAURY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 10-2

Last week: Defeated No. 8 King’s Fork, 40-12, Virginia Class 5 Region B semifinals

This week: vs. No. 12 Bethel, Class 5 Region B final at Darling Stadium, Nov. 27

5. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated John Champe, 35-0, Virginia Class 5 Region D semifinals

This week: vs. Potomac Falls, Class 5 Region D final, Nov. 27

6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 28-6, Virginia Class 5 Region C semifinals

This week: vs. No. 25 Midlothian, Class 5 Region C final, Nov. 27

7. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 14-0, Virginia Class 6 Region A semifinals

This week: vs. No. 10 Oscar Smith, Class 6 Region A final, Nov. 27

8. GREEN RUN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Salem-Virginia Beach, 41-12, Virginia Class 5 Region A semifinals

This week: vs. No. 3 Indian River, Class 5 Region A final, Nov. 27

9. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-2-1

Last week: Defeated Manchester, 26-0, Virginia Class 6 Region A semifinals

This week: at No. 7 Thomas Dale, Class 6 Region A final, Nov. 27

10. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated New Kent, 37-0, Virginia Class 3 Region A semifinals

This week: vs. Hopewell, Class 3 Region A final, Nov. 27

11. BETHEL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated Warwick, 27-18, Virginia Class 5 Region B semifinals

This week: vs. No. 4 Maury, Class 5 Region B final at Darling Stadium, Nov. 27

12. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated No. 17 Woodberry Forest School,, 21-14

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

13. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Benedictine College Prep, 29-23, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 1 finals

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION DIVISION 1 & VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUR CHAMPIONS

14. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 9-2

Last week: Lost to No. 4 Maury, 40-12, Virginia Class 5 Region B semifinals

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

15. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 8-4

Last week: Lost to then-No. 16 Trinity Episcopal School, 29-23, Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division 1 finals

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION DIVISION 1 FINALIST

16. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Blue Ridge School, 49-7, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 2-A finals

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION DIVISION 2-A CHAMPION

17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 6-3

SEASON COMPLETE

18. SOUTH LAKES

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Westfield, 31-7, Virginia Class 6 Region D semifinals

This week: vs. No. 23 James Madison, Class 6 Region D final, Nov. 28

19. COLONIAL FORGE

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 22-7, Virginia Class 6 Region B semifinals

This week: vs. No. 22 Brooke Point, Class 6 Region B final, Nov. 28

20. JEFFERSON FOREST

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated Sherando, 35-7,, Virginia Class 4 Region D semifinals

This week: at No. 21 George Washington, Class 4 Region D final, Nov. 27

21. GEORGE WASHINGTON

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated Salem, 68-39, Virginia Class 4 Region D semifinals

This week: vs. No. 20 Jefferson Forest, Class 4 Region D final, Nov. 27

22. BROOKE POINT

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 22-7, Virginia Class 6 Region B semifinals

This week: at No. 19 Colonial Forge, Class 6 Region B final, Nov. 28

23. JAMES MADISON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 9-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Oakton, 28-7,, Virginia Class 6 Region D semifinals

This week: at No. 18 South Lakes, Class 6 Region D final, Nov. 28

24. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Broadway, 54-20, Virginia Class 3 Region C semifinals

This week: at Turner Ashby, Class 3 Region C final, Nov. 27

25. MIDLOTHIAN

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 10-1

last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 42-38,, Virginia Class 5 Region C semifinals

This week: at No. 6 Highland Springs, Class 5 Region C final, Nov. 27