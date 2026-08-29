Virginia High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The Virginia high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
View full Virginia high school football scoreboard.
Virginia High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Washington-Liberty 35, Bishop O'Connell 21
Greenbrier Christian Academy 75, Fishburne Military 6
The Covenant School 51, SJPGC 30
(#23) North Cross 23, Hargrave Military Academy 6
Christchurch School 28, Hampton Roads Academy 0
Armstrong (Kennedy) 34, RHSA 0
Mount Vernon 26, Hayfield 8
South Lakes 43, Yorktown 21
Goochland 29, Nottoway 18
Falls Church 34, Wakefield 21
Craig County 48, Galax 0
Westfield 36, Patriot 33
Carroll County 30, Christiansburg 7
Potomac Falls 55, Dominion 7
Liberty 61, William Campbell 8
Brooke Point 60, King George 0
Warwick 20, Churchland 8
Osbourn Park 14, Freedom 0
Chilhowie 47, Marion 0
Cumberland Gap 30, Thomas Walker 21
Freedom 26, Hylton 12
Battlefield 41, (#10) North Stafford 0
Mallard Creek 31, (#2) Maury 30
Broadway 27, Buffalo Gap 0
Spotswood 31, Waynesboro 3
Alleghany 21, Grayson County 2
Salem 28, Glass 20
Lunenburg Central 28, Altavista 7
George C. Marshall 28, Annandale 0
South County 28, Gainesville 2
Southern Alamance 30, Patrick Henry 28
Bland County 34, Castlewood 7
Meadowbrook 49, Clover Hill 9
Oakton 49, Edison 7
Smithfield 27, Lafayette 20
Potomac Senior 13, Unity Reed 7
(#15) Jefferson Forest 49, Gretna 7
Petersburg 34, Henrico 6
Collegiate 23, Albemarle 7
Eastern Montgomery 16, Holston 6
Blacksburg 27, Giles 22
Massaponax 30, Courtland 26
Turner Ashby 41, Fort Defiance 6
West Springfield 40, West Potomac 0
Rocktown 22, Page County 0
Brookville 42, Appomattox County 20
James River Midlothian 40, Greensville County 0
Woodgrove 42, Independence 13
Gar-Field 40, Woodson 23
Radford 40, George Wythe 0
Stafford 16, Woodbridge 15
Alexandria City 21, Lake Braddock 7
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42, Rappahannock County 14
Loudoun County 38, Riverside 6
Buckingham 32, Madison County 13
Brunswick 20, Mecklenburg County 12
Chantilly 15, McLean 13
James Monroe 21, Westmoreland 13
East Rockingham 14, Luray 6
(#12) Colonial Forge 38, Hartwood 14
Cumberland 36, King & Queen Central 0
Mechanicsville 14, Deep Run 7
Lewis 33, Park View 6
Floyd County 23, Narrows 0
Glen Allen 48, Prince George 36
Magna Vista 41, Rockingham County 12
(#25) Strasburg 36, Skyline 22
(#14) Riverbend 49, Chancellor 0
King William 46, Amelia County 6
Kettle Run 56, Liberty 0
Briar Woods 38, Broad Run 0
William Byrd 20, Cave Spring 14
Loudoun Valley 39, Millbrook 37
Riverheads 69, SMLCA 21
George Washington 20, Reidsville 19
Staunton River 35, Hidden Valley 12
Bassett 25, Franklin County 21
New Kent 37, Gloucester 6
James River 21, Auburn 0
Abingdon 62, John Battle 6
Northwood 26, Twin Springs 0
Freeman 37, Atlee 35
Brunswick Academy 60, Kenston Forest 19
(#19) Hermitage 35, Matoaca 7
Central Wise 24, Eastside 23
Chatham 25, Prince Edward County 0
Lightridge 34, Heritage 14
Caroline 42, J.R. Tucker 23
Stuarts Draft 63, Central Woodstock 6
Tuscarora 27, Herndon 14
Randolph-Henry 21, Nelson County 14
(#1) Varina 54, (#21) Fleming 0
Orange County 14, Powhatan 3
J.I. Burton 52, Unaka 6
Lord Botetourt 38, Rustburg 12
James Wood 63, Clarke County 7
Charles J. Colgan 17, Osbourn 14
Fluvanna County 44, Spotsylvania 36
Centreville 28, Forest Park 6
West Point 26, Colonial Beach 22
(#9) Stone Bridge 21, (#13) James Madison 14
Sherando 41, Amherst County 14
Warren County 58, Rock Ridge 12
Tunstall 42, Dan River 28
Fauquier 37, Manassas Park 9
Martinsville 44, Patrick County 8
Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 12
Northside 23, Pulaski County 0
Langley 53, Fairfax 14
(#8) Liberty Christian 48, Glenvar 0
Graham 40, Bluefield 33
Louisa County 27, Godwin 24
View full Virginia high school football scoreboard.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917