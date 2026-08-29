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Virginia High School Football Final Scores - August 28

View final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Stuarts Draft opened its football season at home with an 18-7 win over Central Woodstock Aug. 28.
Stuarts Draft opened its football season at home with an 18-7 win over Central Woodstock Aug. 28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Virginia high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

View full Virginia high school football scoreboard.

Virginia High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Washington-Liberty 35, Bishop O'Connell 21

Greenbrier Christian Academy 75, Fishburne Military 6

The Covenant School 51, SJPGC 30

(#23) North Cross 23, Hargrave Military Academy 6

Christchurch School 28, Hampton Roads Academy 0

Armstrong (Kennedy) 34, RHSA 0

Mount Vernon 26, Hayfield 8

South Lakes 43, Yorktown 21

Goochland 29, Nottoway 18

Falls Church 34, Wakefield 21

Craig County 48, Galax 0

Westfield 36, Patriot 33

Carroll County 30, Christiansburg 7

Potomac Falls 55, Dominion 7

Liberty 61, William Campbell 8

Brooke Point 60, King George 0

Warwick 20, Churchland 8

Osbourn Park 14, Freedom 0

Chilhowie 47, Marion 0

Cumberland Gap 30, Thomas Walker 21

Freedom 26, Hylton 12

Battlefield 41, (#10) North Stafford 0

Mallard Creek 31, (#2) Maury 30

Broadway 27, Buffalo Gap 0

Spotswood 31, Waynesboro 3

Alleghany 21, Grayson County 2

Salem 28, Glass 20

Lunenburg Central 28, Altavista 7

George C. Marshall 28, Annandale 0

South County 28, Gainesville 2

Southern Alamance 30, Patrick Henry 28

Bland County 34, Castlewood 7

Meadowbrook 49, Clover Hill 9

Oakton 49, Edison 7

Smithfield 27, Lafayette 20

Potomac Senior 13, Unity Reed 7

(#15) Jefferson Forest 49, Gretna 7

Petersburg 34, Henrico 6

Collegiate 23, Albemarle 7

Eastern Montgomery 16, Holston 6

Blacksburg 27, Giles 22

Massaponax 30, Courtland 26

Turner Ashby 41, Fort Defiance 6

West Springfield 40, West Potomac 0

Rocktown 22, Page County 0

Brookville 42, Appomattox County 20

James River Midlothian 40, Greensville County 0

Woodgrove 42, Independence 13

Gar-Field 40, Woodson 23

Radford 40, George Wythe 0

Stafford 16, Woodbridge 15

Alexandria City 21, Lake Braddock 7

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42, Rappahannock County 14

Loudoun County 38, Riverside 6

Buckingham 32, Madison County 13

Brunswick 20, Mecklenburg County 12

Chantilly 15, McLean 13

James Monroe 21, Westmoreland 13

East Rockingham 14, Luray 6

(#12) Colonial Forge 38, Hartwood 14

Cumberland 36, King & Queen Central 0

Mechanicsville 14, Deep Run 7

Lewis 33, Park View 6

Floyd County 23, Narrows 0

Glen Allen 48, Prince George 36

Magna Vista 41, Rockingham County 12

(#25) Strasburg 36, Skyline 22

(#14) Riverbend 49, Chancellor 0

King William 46, Amelia County 6

Kettle Run 56, Liberty 0

Briar Woods 38, Broad Run 0

William Byrd 20, Cave Spring 14

Loudoun Valley 39, Millbrook 37

Riverheads 69, SMLCA 21

George Washington 20, Reidsville 19

Staunton River 35, Hidden Valley 12

Bassett 25, Franklin County 21

New Kent 37, Gloucester 6

James River 21, Auburn 0

Abingdon 62, John Battle 6

Northwood 26, Twin Springs 0

Freeman 37, Atlee 35

Brunswick Academy 60, Kenston Forest 19

(#19) Hermitage 35, Matoaca 7

Central Wise 24, Eastside 23

Chatham 25, Prince Edward County 0

Lightridge 34, Heritage 14

Caroline 42, J.R. Tucker 23

Stuarts Draft 63, Central Woodstock 6

Tuscarora 27, Herndon 14

Randolph-Henry 21, Nelson County 14

(#1) Varina 54, (#21) Fleming 0

Orange County 14, Powhatan 3

J.I. Burton 52, Unaka 6

Lord Botetourt 38, Rustburg 12

James Wood 63, Clarke County 7

Charles J. Colgan 17, Osbourn 14

Fluvanna County 44, Spotsylvania 36

Centreville 28, Forest Park 6

West Point 26, Colonial Beach 22

(#9) Stone Bridge 21, (#13) James Madison 14

Sherando 41, Amherst County 14

Warren County 58, Rock Ridge 12

Tunstall 42, Dan River 28

Fauquier 37, Manassas Park 9

Martinsville 44, Patrick County 8

Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 12

Northside 23, Pulaski County 0

Langley 53, Fairfax 14

(#8) Liberty Christian 48, Glenvar 0

Graham 40, Bluefield 33

Louisa County 27, Godwin 24

View full Virginia high school football scoreboard.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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