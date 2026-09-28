Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)

High school football season continues in the state of Virginia, and there were more top performers during the week of Sept. 24-26.

James Wood's Owen Neal totaled seven touchdowns, Glen Allen's Jakeem Dandridge rushed for 347 yards and three scores, and Woodbridge's James Shaw III had 500-plus all-purpose yards.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Deaacon Skogen of Trinity Episcopal.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 4. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Owen Neal, James Wood

Neal stepped up once again by completing 16 of 21 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns in James Wood's 56-26 victory over Warren County.

Jakeem Dandridge, Glen Allen

Dandridge, a senior running back, had an impressive 40 carries for 347 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with two catches for 71 yards and a score in Glen Allen's close 48-41 win over Hampton.

James Shaw III, Woodbridge

Shaw, a senior, finished with 500-plus all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns (multiple called back) in Woodbridge's dominant 51-0 shutout victory over Hylton.

Dylan Miller, South County

Miller, a senior quarterback, went 22-of-31 for 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in South County's 31-21 win over West Springfield.

Sam Rhye, Lake Braddock

Rhye, a senior running back, had 25 carries for 241 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Lake Braddock's 35-21 victory over Robinson.

Cooper Smith, Turner Ashby

Smith, a senior wide receiver, hauled in three catches for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown in Turner Ashby's 42-7 blowout win over Strasburg.

Kash Carter, St. James Academy

Carter, a junior quarterback, threw four touchdown passes in St. James Academy's 50-6 victory over Cardinal Ritter College Prep (MO).

Tayshawn Branche, Maury

Branche, a junior running back, rushed for 138 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries in Maury's 58-6 win over Churchland.

Brayden Dalton, Stafford

Dalton stepped up on both sides of the ball in Stafford's 37-7 victory over Mountain View. On offense, the senior went 18-of-27 for 416 passing yards and three touchdowns, while on defense, he registered 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception, and a pass breakup.

Ryan Herring, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes

Herring, a sophomore wide receiver, hauled in eight catches for 189 receiving yards and three touchdowns in St. Stephen's & St. Agnes' 27-6 win over Sidwell Friends (DC).

Kyle Young, New Kent

Young, a sophomore, registered 11 tackles, including five solo stops, and one sack in New Kent's 24-21 victory over Smithfield.

Micah Lance, Atlantic Shores Christian

Lance, a junior quarterback, completed 23 of 30 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, had six carries for 73 yards and two scores, and recorded an interception and a tackle on defense in Atlantic Shores Christian's 49-6 win over John Marshall.