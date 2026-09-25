Impending Nor’easter Impacting High School Football Slate on Long Island

A Nor’easter that will impact the East Coast with heavy rain, hurricane-force winds, flooding and potentially more this weekend has forced some Long Island high schools to reschedule football games.

Recent weather reports by Newsday show most of Long Island is predicted to receive two-or-more inches of rain, with some parts of the region close to three inches through late Saturday evening/early Sunday morning.

Multiple Football Games off the Schedule for Saturday

According to Gregg Sarra of Newsday, Chaminade (1-3) was scheduled to face St. Francis Prep (2-2) at the Mitchel Athletic Complex Saturday, but the game was moved to Friday at the Flyers’ Gold Star Stadium.

Fordham Prep (1-2) against St. John the Baptist (3-0), and Mepham (1-1) versus Port Washington (2-1) were also rescheduled to Friday in order to get the game in.

One Highly Anticipated Matchup Still on as Scheduled

Garden City versus Massapequa, a highly anticipated matchup of Nassau County powerhouses, still remains on the schedule for Saturday. The contest is slated to begin at 5 p.m. at Hofstra University’s James M. Shuart Stadium.

Patrick Pizzarelli, executive director for the Nassau County Public High School Athletic Association, told Newsday he is “keeping a close eye on the weather” and the possibility of moving the game to Sunday or Monday will be considered.

“One real positive is that Hofstra has agreed to move the game to Sunday if we need to do that,” Pizzarelli said via Newsday. “We have flexibility.”

Garden City (2-0) has secured five Long Island Class II crowns in a row. The Trojans are currently on a state-record 68-game win streak.

Massapequa (2-0) has captured three straight Long Island Class I titles. The Chiefs have won 25 games in a row.

The Trojans and the Chiefs are No. 5 and No. 9, respectively, in this week’s High School On SI New York Top 25 state rankings.

Pizzarelli told Newsday that if the Nassau County Emergency Management issues a travel advisory for Saturday, Garden City-Massapequa and other high school sporting events would be postponed.

“The good news, if there is some, is that the weather might not be as bad as anticipated,” Pizzarelli added. “Some of the models are saying the wind and rain won’t be as severe through the day Saturday. We do have an alternative plan in place should the weather be a factor later in the day.”

Holding Out Hope

Massapequa athletic director Matt McLees hopes the contest between the Chiefs and the Trojans stays put for Saturday. According to Newsday, more than 3,000 tickets have been purchased for the game at Hofstra University.

“We’re hoping the weather cooperates and we get the game in as scheduled,” McLees said via Newsday. “Hofstra has done an amazing job preparing the facility. They installed brand new goal posts, painted the high school hashmarks on the field and are excited to host this event. Unless we hear otherwise, it’s full steam ahead.”