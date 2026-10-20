Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

Week 8 of the Missouri high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Oct. 15-17

Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week's winner, Matthew Dembski from Liberty North, who got 59% of the vote.

In a win over defending state champion Lee’s Summit on Friday, the junior booted a 55-yard field goal for the Eagles.

Previous winners

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho; Week 2 winner: Collin Hill, Ray-Pec; Week 3 winner: Andrew Minder, Park Hill; Week 4: Ryan Richmond-Davis, Cardinal Ritter; Week 5: Oliver Bohlmeyer, Centralia; Week 6: Alex Jones, Pacific; Week 7: Mathew Dembski, Liberty North

Want to nominate an athlete from Games in Week 9? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Henry Abercrombie, Stockton

The Tigers got 17 tackles from the junior in a Southwest Conference game against Sarcoxie. He now has 107 tackles on the season.

Tyler Fischer, Jackson

The Class 6A No. 1-ranked Indians continue to roll, beating Hannibal, 49-21. Fischer tossed 4 touchdown passes and finished with 303 yards passing.

Will Garthe, Parkway South

The Patriots’ wide receiver had 5 catches for 140 yards and hauled in touchdown catches of 41 yards and 80 yards in a 44-6 win over McCluer North.

Noah Herrera, Lee’s Summit West

The Titans’ junior quarterback completed 20 of 24 passes for 227 yards and 2 TDs, while adding 87 yards and 2 more scores on the ground in a win over Staley.

Henry Hurtgen, Chillicothe

The senior running back had a season-high 9.6 yards per carry for the Hornets, finishing with 211 yards on 22 carries and scoring 3 times vs. Moberly.

Jonathan Ibeawuchi, Columbia Rock Bridge

The senior defensive lineman had 11 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 sacks and hit the quarterback 3 times as the Bruins beat Hickman.

Nolan Lashley, Republic

In a win over Class 5 No. 2-ranked Carthage, he finished with 191 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. He also broke the previous school record for touchdowns in a season of 26, held by Jerney Jones. Lashley now has 27.

Sam Levy, John Burroughs

The Bombers’ free safety had two interceptions in a 45-0 win over Veritas Christian Academy — matching his season total coming into the game.

Cash Lewandowski, Rockhurst

The new QB1 for the Hawklets completed 2 of 5 passes for 1 touchdown and ran the ball 27 times for 181 yards and 2 scores in a 21-16 win over Blue Springs South.

TD Hawklets! After Rockhurst snagged an interception, Cash Lewandowski finds the end zone again, extending the Hawklets’ lead to 14-0. Early 2nd pic.twitter.com/uFNXcUxnqf — Andy Meyer (@andymeyer124) October 17, 2026

Noah McCollum, Eureka

In a 35-8 win over Lafayette, the defensive tackle had 5 tackles, 3 sacks and 1 fumble recovery.

Emmett McIntosh, Ladue Horton Watkins

He became the only Rams quarterback to throw 4 touchdowns or more in 3 straight games. He threw for 6 — completing 13 for 18 passes for 200 yards — in a 63-6 win over Parkway Central.

Jair Morales, Park Hill

His 19-yard field goal proved to be the game-winner to give the Trojans a win over Oak Park in overtime.

Carson Nestleroad, Monett

The senior was the top target in a Big 8 Conference game against East Newton. He had 7 catches for 215 yards and scored 3 times for the Cubs.

Rigley Pollard, Summit Christian Academy

The junior had his best game of the season against Van Horn. In the 34-14 win, he threw for a season-high 324 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 157.2 QB rating was also the best of the season.

Kobe Rhymes, North Kansas City

The future Mizzou Tiger had 166 rushing yards and 4 TDs, while adding 9 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, and 1 interception on defense for the Hornets in a win over Park Hill South.

Caylor Schrick, Savannah

The Savages posted a 40-21 win over Maryville on Friday. He had 5 tackles on defense, passed for 155 yards and 2 TDs and ran for 108 yards and 2 more TDs in the Midland Empire Conference clash.

Kaide Sikes, Neosho

His 14-yard touchdown catch broke a tie and helped Neosho secure a 35-28 win over Webb City. The win snapped a 27-year, 30-game losing streak against the Cardinals.