Sumner versus Puyallup: Live Score Updates: No. 1 vs. No. 2 Washington High School Football Showdown

Washington’s biggest high school football showdown comes with unfinished business, as Sumner, ranked No. 1 by High School On SI, hosts No. 2 Puyallup at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Sunset Stadium.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

Preview

Both teams enter 6-0 and this South Puget Sound League North Division matchup could help shape the state championship conversation.

Last Year’s Split Raises the Stakes

Puyallup delivered the first statement in 2025, overwhelming Sumner 58-22 during the regular season. The Spartans answered on the bigger stage, winning their Class 4A semifinal rematch 42-35 before capturing a second consecutive state championship.

Lance McGee powered that semifinal victory with 313 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His departure gives this meeting a different cast, but the stakes remain familiar: Puyallup wants to finish the job, while Sumner intends to protect its championship standing.

Puyallup’s Passing Attack Presents Problems

Senior quarterback Noah Smith directs a Vikings offense capable of scoring quickly and repeatedly. Against Curtis, Smith completed 21 of 27 passes for 321 yards and six touchdowns in a 72-6 victory. Kane Roy and Luke Parker combined to catch four touchdown passes.

J’Isaiah Mitchell provides another dangerous receiving option, while senior offensive lineman Gecova Doyal helps anchor the protection. Linebacker Michael Pulalasi and sophomore defensive lineman Kitiona Tupua are key defensive pieces.

Puyallup’s resume includes victories over Rocky Mountain of Idaho and Bellevue, plus a 43-42 overtime escape against Lake Stevens. In that thriller, Smith found Mitchell for a touchdown before Louis Ekler connected with Spencer Hoeschen on the winning two-point conversion.

Sumner Has Shown It Can Survive

Quarterback Brennan Abbott, running back Santos Hernandez and receiving target Ashton Pillard lead Sumner’s offense. Senior Gray Longoria contributes as both a pass catcher and disruptive defensive presence.

The Spartans have already demonstrated composure in tight games, edging Mount Tahoma 22-19 and overcoming a halftime deficit to beat Emerald Ridge 24-14. Longoria caught the go-ahead touchdown against Emerald Ridge, while Sumner’s defense shut out the Jaguars after halftime.

Sumner followed with victories over Curtis, 43-10, and Rogers, 49-27.

What Could Decide It?

Sumner’s ability to sustain drives and pressure Smith could determine whether this becomes a controlled rivalry battle or an offensive sprint. Puyallup must capitalize on scoring opportunities while avoiding the late-game frustration that ended its championship pursuit last November. For both teams, Friday offers a measuring stick against the opponent most capable of exposing their weaknesses.