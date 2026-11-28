Two of Illinois' most accomplished Class 4A programs will meet Friday night when Morris takes on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Morris (13-0) has been nearly untouchable throughout the season, winning all 13 games and establishing itself as one of the state's most dominant teams. Sacred Heart-Griffin (12-1), meanwhile, has put together an impressive 11-game winning streak after dropping its second game of the season to Joliet Catholic.

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The previous game in Normal is running long, so kickoff has been delayed in this one.

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Preview

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Hancock Stadium, Normal, Illinois

The Warriors have been particularly impressive offensively, averaging 47.8 points per game while allowing just 9.5 points per contest. Their ability to control the line of scrimmage and establish the running game has been a major factor in their undefeated season.

Quarterback Marion Persich leads the Morris offense, averaging 138.6 passing yards per game while contributing 101.8 rushing yards per contest. His dual-threat ability makes the Warriors difficult to defend, particularly when opposing defenses must account for both his passing and running.

Running back Mick Smith has also been a major contributor, averaging seven tackles per game on defense while helping Morris maintain its physical identity. The Warriors are coming off a commanding 42-7 victory over Coal City in the semifinals, another demonstration of their ability to dominate against quality competition.

Sacred Heart-Griffin arrives with plenty of offensive firepower of its own. The Cyclones are averaging 40.6 points per game and have demonstrated an ability to win in multiple ways throughout their postseason run.

Senior quarterback Cam Brinkman has been the centerpiece of the offense, accounting for 2,944 total yards and 21 touchdown passes. Brinkman has thrown for 1,834 yards while adding 1,110 rushing yards, making him one of the most versatile offensive players in the state.

Wide receiver Logan Conroy gives Brinkman another reliable option in the passing game, while the Cyclones' ability to generate production on the ground makes them a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

Sacred Heart-Griffin is coming off a dramatic 31-28 semifinal victory over Rochester, surviving a late challenge to secure its spot in the championship game. The Cyclones also defeated Centralia 42-14 and Metamora 54-21 in earlier playoff rounds.

The matchup presents an intriguing contrast between Morris' undefeated, physical approach and Sacred Heart-Griffin's balanced offensive attack. The Warriors have been the more consistent team statistically, but the Cyclones have the experience and momentum to make this a compelling championship battle.

With a state championship on the line, Friday night offers both programs an opportunity to cap memorable seasons with a trophy.