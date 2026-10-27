Classic 8 Conference co-champion Muskego maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings for a fourth straight week after a dominant 63-0 victory over Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon in the first round of the WIAA playoffs.

The Warriors, 9-1 overall, are scheduled to face fifth-seeded Franklin in the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs on Oct. 30.

Muskego, which is riding the momentum of three consecutive shutouts, has a combined 20-3 overall record over the course of the past two seasons.

Eleven teams in the top 25 remain undefeated including West De Pere, Notre Dame Academy, Sussex Hamilton, Darlington, Winneconne, Port Washington, New Richmond, Pewaukee, Union Grove, Freedom, and West Salem.

1. Muskego (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: The top-seeded Warriors defeated eighth-seeded Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon 63-0 in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, posting their third consecutive shutout and fifth overall.

Up Next: Muskego is scheduled to face fifth-seeded Franklin in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

2. West De Pere (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Junior quarterback Andrew Greisen passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Phantoms to a 31-21 victory over eighth-seeded Kimberly in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game, extending their winning streak to 24 games.

Up Next: West De Pere is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Milwaukee Reagan in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

3. Arrowhead (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: The second-seeded Warhawks defeated seventh-seeded Oshkosh West 37-0 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game, posting their third shutout of the season.

Up Next: Arrowhead is scheduled to face third-seeded and No. 25-ranked Oconomowoc in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

4. Notre Dame Academy (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 251 yards and six touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Tritons to a 63-9 victory over eighth-seeded Germantown in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game, generating 60 or more points for the fifth time this season.

Up Next: Notre Dame Academy is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Menasha in a WIAA D2 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

5. Sussex Hamilton (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Sophomore running back Landyn Pudlosky rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Chargers defeated eighth-seeded Janesville Parker 40-0 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game, earning their first shutout of the season.

Up Next: Sussex Hamilton is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Marquette in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

6. Darlington (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Senior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Redbirds to a 35-14 victory over eighth-seeded Dodgeville in a WIAA Division 5 first-round playoff game to extend their winning streak to 24 games.

Up Next: Darlington is scheduled to face fifth-seeded Winnebago Lutheran in a WIAA D5 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

7. Winneconne (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Sophomore quarterback Henry Chase passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns to lead the second-seeded Wolves to a 45-0 victory over seventh-seeded McFarland in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game to extend their winning streak to 24 games.

Up Next: Winneconne is scheduled to face third-seeded Plymouth in a WIAA D3 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

8. Waunakee (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Senior running back Elijah Drangstveit rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown to lead the second-seeded Warriors to a 36-22 victory over D.C. Everest in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game, generating 35 or more points for the seventh time this season.

Up Next: Waunakee is scheduled to face sixth-seeded Appleton North in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

9. Port Washington (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Junior wide receiver Aedyn Brownmiller contributed three receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Pirates defeated eighth-seeded South Milwaukee 51-7 in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Port Washington is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Luxemburg-Casco in a WIAA D3 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

10. Homestead (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Junior running back Vincent Yodbut rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns to lead the second-seeded Highlanders to a 57-20 victory over seventh-seeded Burlington in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Homestead is scheduled to face third-seeded West Bend West in a WIAA D2 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

11. Bay Port (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: The top-seeded Pirates defeated eighth-seeded Wausau West 32-7 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game, limiting the opposition to seven points or less for the seventh time this season.

Up Next: Bay Port is scheduled to face fourth-seeded and No. 24-ranked Neenah in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

12. New Richmond (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Senior running back Austyn Wittek rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the top-seeded Tigers defeated eighth-seeded DeForest 42-0 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game, posting their second shutout of the season.

Up Next: New Richmond is scheduled to face fifth-seeded Waukesha West in a WIAA D2 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

13. Pewaukee (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: Junior quarterback Brooks Dobberstein passed for 162 yards and four touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Pirates to a 56-6 victory over eighth-seeded Pius XI in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Pewaukee is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Waterford in a WIAA D3 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

14. Union Grove (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 14

Last Week: Senior quarterback Quinn Schultz rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Broncos defeated eighth-seeded Milwaukee King 40-0 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game, posting their first shutout of the season.

Up Next: Union Grove is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Waukesha South in a WIAA D2 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

15. Monona Grove (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: The top-seeded Silver Eagles defeated eighth-seeded Milton 35-6 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game, limiting the opposition to six points or fewer for the sixth time this season.

Up Next: Monona Grove is scheduled to face fifth-seeded Marshfield in a WIAA D2 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

16. Freedom (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Junior quarterback Owen Henkel passed for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Irish to a 54-14 victory over eighth-seeded Black River Falls in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game, generating 50 or more points for the fifth time this season.

Up Next: Freedom is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in a WIAA D4 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

17. West Salem (10-0)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: Senior quarterback Drew McConkey rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to lead the second-seeded Panthers to a 55-6 victory over seventh-seeded Wisconsin Dells in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game, producing a single-game season-high point total.

Up Next: West Salem is scheduled to face third-seeded Aquinas in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

18. Racine Case (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 19

Last Week: Senior running back Morell Jackson rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns to lead the second-seeded Eagles to a 63-0 victory over seventh-seeded Milwaukee Riverside-Golda Meir in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Racine Case is scheduled to face third-seeded Kenosha Indian Trail in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

19. Verona (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Junior quarterback Brady Bowdish passed for 193 yards and a touchdown as the second-seeded Wildcats defeated seventh-seeded Sun Prairie East 24-16 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Verona is scheduled to face third-seeded and No. 21-ranked Hudson in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

20. Little Chute (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Senior running back Reece Joten rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Mustangs to a 51-10 victory over eighth-seeded Denmark in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Little Chute is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Lodi in a WIAA D4 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

21. Hudson (9-1)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Raiders to a 38-12 victory over sixth-seeded Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Hudson is scheduled to face second-seeded and No. 19-ranked Verona in a WIAA D1 second-round game (Oct. 30)

22. Kaukauna (8-2)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: Senior running back Muhammad Jobe rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns as the second-seeded Galloping Ghosts defeated seventh-seeded Oshkosh North 40-0 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Kaukauna is scheduled to face third-seeded Pulaski in a WIAA D2 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

23. Whitefish Bay (8-2)

Previous Ranking: 24

Last Week: Senior running back Lateef Love Jr. rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns as the second-seeded Blue Dukes defeated seventh-seeded Wilmot 34-14 in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Whitefish Bay is scheduled to face third-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran in a WIAA D3 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

24. Neenah (7-3)

Previous Ranking: 25

Last Week: Senior quarterback Ashton VanBeek rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns to lead the fourth-seeded Rockets to a 36-21 victory over fifth-seeded De Pere in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Up Next: Neenah is scheduled to face top-seeded and No. 11-ranked Bay Port in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

25. Oconomowoc (7-3)

Previous Ranked: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior running back Damian Bartolotta rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns as the third-seeded Raccoons defeated sixth-seeded Middleton 52-35 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game, generating a season-high point total.

Up Next: Oconomowoc is scheduled to face top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Arrowhead in a WIAA D1 second-round playoff game (Oct. 30)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com