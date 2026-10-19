Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

Classic 8 Conference co-champion Muskego maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings for a third straight week after a dominant 42-0 league victory over Mukwonago in the regular-season finale.

The Warriors, 8-1 overall, are scheduled to face eighth-seeded Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs on Oct. 23.

Eleven teams in the top 25 remain undefeated including West De Pere, Notre Dame Academy, Sussex Hamilton, Darlington, Winneconne, Port Washington, New Richmond, Pewaukee, Union Grove, Freedom, and West Salem.

1. Muskego (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Junior running back Bryson Hoeffler rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 42-0 victory over Mukwonago in a regular-season finale to earn a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship.

Up Next: Top-seeded Muskego is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

2. West De Pere (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Junior quarterback Andrew Greisen passed for 192 yards and five touchdowns as the Phantoms defeated Green Bay Preble 45-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) regular-season finale to claim a league title and extend their winning streak to 23 games.

Up Next: Top-seeded West De Pere is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Kimberly in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

3. Arrowhead (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Senior running back Jebari Craig Jr. rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warhawks to a 20-17 victory over previous No. 25 Franklin in a Classic 8 Conference regular-season finale to earn a share of the league championship.

Up Next: Second-seeded Arrowhead is scheduled to face seventh-seeded Oshkosh North in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

4. Notre Dame Academy (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 259 yards and five touchdowns as the Tritons defeated Sheboygan North 51-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) regular-season finale to claim a league title.

Up Next: Top-seeded Notre Dame Academy is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Germantown in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs (Oct. 23)

5. Sussex Hamilton (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers defeated Marquette 42-20 in a Greater Metro Conference regular-season finale to claim a league championship.

Up Next: Top-seeded Sussex Hamilton is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Janesville Parker in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

6. Darlington (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Senior running back Dante Glendenning rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) champion Redbirds to a 49-20 victory over Platteville in a non-conference regular-season finale, extending their winning streak to 23 games.

Up Next: Top-seeded Darlington is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Dodgeville in the first round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs (Oct. 23)

7. Winneconne (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Sophomore wide receiver Drew Lenz contributed nine receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolves defeated New London 20-19 in a Bay Conference regular-season finale to claim the league championship and extend their winning streak to 23 games.

Up Next: Second-seeded Winneconne is scheduled to face seventh-seeded McFarland in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs (Oct. 23)

8. Waunakee (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Senior quarterback Aaron Trudell rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Badger Conference (Large Division) champion Warriors to a 45-7 victory over Milton in a regular-season finale.

Up Next: Second-seeded Waunakee is scheduled to face seventh-seeded D.C. Everest in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

9. Port Washington (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan passed for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 41-7 victory over West Bend East in a Glacier Trails Conference regular-season finale to claim a league championship.

Up Next: Top-seeded Port Washington is scheduled to face eighth-seeded South Milwaukee in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs (Oct. 23)

10. Homestead (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 10

Last Week: Sophomore quarterback Carter Rautmann passed for 113 yards and three touchdowns as the Highlanders defeated Slinger 23-20 in a North Shore Conference regular-season finale to earn a share of the league championship.

Up Next: Second-seeded Homestead is scheduled to face seventh-seeded Burlington in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs (Oct. 23)

11. Bay Port (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: Junior running back Jackson Smith rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown as the Pirates defeated Ashwaubenon 35-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference regular-season finale.

Up Next: Top-seeded Bay Port is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Wausau West in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

12. New Richmond (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Senior running back Austyn Wittek rushed for 268 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Big Rivers Conference champion Tigers to a 49-28 victory over Marshfield in a non-conference regular-season finale.

Up Next: Top-seeded New Richmond is scheduled to face eighth-seeded DeForest in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs (Oct. 23)

13. Pewaukee (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: Junior running back Colton Wall rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown as the Pirates defeated New Berlin West 31-7 in a Parkland Conference regular-season finale to claim a league championship.

Up Next: Top-seeded Pewaukee is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Pius XI in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs (Oct. 23)

14. Union Grove (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 14

Last Week: Junior running back Jonte Everett rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns as the Southern Lakes Conference champion Broncos defeated Badger 34-14 in a regular-season finale.

Up Next: Top-seeded Union Grove is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Milwaukee King in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs (Oct. 23)

15. Monona Grove (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jaxson Zukowski passed for 216 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Silver Eagles to a 36-0 victory over DeForest in a Badger Conference (Large Division) regular-season finale.

Up Next: Top-seeded Monona Grove is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Milton in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs (Oct. 23)

16. Freedom (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Junior running back Axzil Eggert rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns as the Irish defeated Sheboygan Falls 62-7 in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) regular-season finale to claim the league championship.

Up Next: Top-seeded Freedom is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Black River Falls in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs (Oct. 23)

17. West Salem (9-0)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: Senior quarterback Drew McConkey passed for 138 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers defeated Westby 49-0 in a Coulee Conference regular-season finale to claim the league championship.

Up Next: Second-seeded West Salem is scheduled to face seventh-seeded Wisconsin Dells in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs (Oct. 23)

18. Stevens Point (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: Junior quarterback Braeden Jankowski passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wisconsin Valley Conference champion Panthers to a 35-0 victory over Eau Claire Memorial in a regular-season finale.

Up Next: Third-seeded Stevens Point is scheduled to face sixth-seeded Appleton North in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

19. Racine Case (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 19

Last Week: Senior running back Morell Jackson rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns to lead Racine Case to a 42-0 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail in a Southeast Conference regular-season finale to claim the league championship.

Up Next: Second-seeded Racine Case is scheduled to face Milwaukee Riverside-Golda Meir in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

20. Verona (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Junior quarterback Brady Bowdish passed for 152 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats defeated Janesville Craig 54-16 in a Big Eight Conference regular-season finale to claim the league championship.

Up Next: Second-seeded Verona is scheduled to face seventh-seeded Sun Prairie East in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

21. Little Chute (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Senior quarterback Jaden Hermsen passed for 109 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 54-14 victory over Waupaca in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) regular-season finale.

Up Next: Top-seeded Little Chute is scheduled to face eighth-seeded Denmark in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs (Oct. 23)

22. Hudson (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 31-28 victory over Chippewa Falls in a Big Rivers Conference regular-season finale.

Up Next: Third-seeded Hudson is scheduled to face sixth-seeded Chippewa Falls in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

23. Kaukauna (7-2)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: Junior quarterback Ryan Carrel passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns as the Galloping Ghosts defeated Appleton East 28-7 in a Fox Valley Association regular-season finale to earn a share of the league championship.

Up Next: Second-seeded Kaukauna is scheduled to face seventh-seeded Oshkosh North in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs (Oct. 23)

24. Whitefish Bay (7-2)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Lateef Love Jr. rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown as the Blue Dukes defeated Hartford 39-7 in a North Shore Conference regular-season finale to earn a share of the league championship.

Up Next: Second-seeded Whitefish Bay is scheduled to face seventh-seeded Wilmot in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs (Oct. 23)

25. Neenah (6-3)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Ashton Van Beek rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rockets to a 35-31 victory over Kimberly in a Fox Valley Association regular-season finale to earn a share of the league championship.

Up Next: Fourth-seeded Neenah is scheduled to face fifth-seeded De Pere in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs (Oct. 23)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com