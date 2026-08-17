Cohen Kraus of Racine Lutheran Voted Wisconsin High School Football's Top Returning Quarterback of 2026
Congratulations to Racine Lutheran senior Cohen Kraus on being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Football's Top Returning Quarterback of 2026.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 17 worthy players from throughout the state July 31-August 16), the Racine Lutheran standout came out on top.
The All-Midwest Classic Conference (Large Division) first-team selection combined for 2,294 all-purpose yards (1,775 passing, 519 rushing) and 29 touchdowns as the Crusaders won the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-4 overall record.
Kraus earned 55% of the vote (11,817) to earn top honors, Darlington senior Zeke Zuberbuhler finished second (41%), and Catholic Memorial junior Dalton Steinke placed third (2%). There were 21,361 votes registered in the two-week poll.
The impressive list was compiled referencing information from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, 247sports.com, and Bound.com.
Other nominees included:
Quintin Arizola, Delavan-Darien, senior
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection passed for 3,223 yards and 33 touchdowns as Delavan-Darien earned a share of the Rock Valley Conference title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.
Keegan Best, Franklin, senior
The All-Southeast Conference first-team selection passed for 1,619 yards and 12 touchdowns as Franklin won the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with an 11-1 overall record.
Brody Digman, Platteville, senior
The All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first-team selection combined for 3,070 all-purpose yards (2,123 passing, 947 rushing) and 32 touchdowns as Platteville placed third in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with a 6-5 overall record.
Cole Erdmann, Sussex Hamilton, senior
The All-Greater Metro Conference honorable mention selection combined for 2,128 all-purpose yards (1,533 passing, 595 rushing) and 26 touchdowns as Sussex Hamilton earned a share of the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-3 overall record.
Bode Falkner, Mondovi, junior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection combined for 3,305 all-purpose yards (2,035 passing, 1,270 rushing) and 40 touchdowns as Mondovi placed second in the Cloverbelt Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 6 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.
Nolan Hanson, Arrowhead, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection passed for 1,910 yards and 17 touchdowns as Arrowhead placed second in the league, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.
Joe Jensen, Baldwin-Woodville, senior
The All-Middle Border Conference first-team selection combined for 2,262 all-purpose yards (1,795 passing, 467 rushing) as Baldwin-Woodville won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.
George Molitor, Mukwonago, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection passed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns as Mukwonago placed third in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.
Ben Schroeder, Marquette, senior
The All-Greater Metro Conference honorable mention selection passed for 2,038 yards and 23 touchdowns as Marquette placed fourth in the league and advanced to the first-round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Joey Shaw, Muskego, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection passed for 887 yards and 14 touchdowns as Muskego won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.
Dalton Steinke, Catholic Memorial, junior
The All-Parkland Conference second-team selection passed for 1,886 yards and 28 touchdowns as Catholic Memorial won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.
Ashton Van Beek, Neenah, senior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection combined for 2,244 all-purpose yards (1,416 rushing, 848 passing) and 27 touchdowns as Neenah earned a share of the Fox Valley Association title, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 6-4 overall record.
Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills, senior
The WFCA first-team all-state selection passed for 2,625 yards and 38 touchdowns as Lake Mills placed third in the Capitol Conference, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished with an 8-3 overall record.
Lee Zortman, Homestead, senior
The All-North Shore Conference second-team selection combined for 1,650 all-purpose yards (976 rushing, 674 passing) and 23 touchdowns as Homestead won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.
Zeke Zuberbuhler, Darlington, senior
The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection combined for 2,637 all-purpose yards (1,376 passing, 1,261 rushing) and 40 touchdowns as Darlington won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League title, a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.
Jaxon Zukowski, Monona Grove, junior
The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) second-team selection combined for 1,928 all-purpose yards (1,568 passing, 360 rushing) and 21 touchdowns as Monona Grove placed second in the league, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 10-2 overall record.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.