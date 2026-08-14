Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Football's Top Returning Offensive Lineman Entering The 2026 Season?

Wisconsin enters the 2026 high school football season with one of its deepest returning classes of offensive linemen in recent memory. From reigning state champions and all-state selections to a variety of battle-tested, veteran leaders upfront, these 20 players have already proven they can clear the way to success with the game on the line. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top returning athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This list was compiled using information from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, 247sports.com, and Bound.com.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Orville Blohm, Winnebago Lutheran, senior

The All-Flyway Conference first-team selection helped lead Winnebago Lutheran to second place in the league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.

Connor Carr, Rice Lake, senior

The All-Big Rivers Conference second-team selection helped lead Rice Lake to second place in the league, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 10-2 overall record.

Sam Cheever, Arrowhead, senior

The imposing veteran leader helped lead Arrowhead to second place in the Classic 8 Conference, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 13-1 overall record.

Madden Cleary, Middleton, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference second-team selection helped lead Middleton to a league title, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-2 overall record.

Richie Flanigan, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Notre Dame Academy to a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and a 13-1 overall record.

Luke Grube, West Salem, senior

The All-Coulee Conference first-team selection helped lead West Salem to second place in the league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and an 8-3 overall record.

Austin Koss, Franklin, senior

The All-Southeast Conference second-team selection helped lead Franklin to a league title, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and an 11-1 overall record.

Evan Leibfried, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, senior

The All-Badger Conference (Small Division) second-team selection helped lead Mount Horeb-Barneveld to a share of the league title, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.

Curtis Leopold, Appleton North, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Appleton North to a tie for second place in the league and a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Hunter Mallinger, Sussex Hamilton, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a share of the Greater Metro Conference title, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.

Ethan McIntosh, Verona, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection helped lead Verona to second place in league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.

David Provost, West De Pere, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead West De Pere to the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.

Cade Reikowski, Pewaukee, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Pewaukee to a fifth-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 6-6 overall record.

Cole Reiter, Germantown, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Germantown to a share of the Greater Metro Conference title, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.

Austin Schreindl, Oconomowoc, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Oconomowoc to fourth place in the league and a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Jamail Sewell, Wisconsin Lutheran, senior

The talented leader helped lead Wisconsin Lutheran to third place in the Woodland Conference, a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 6-4 overall record.

Brady Thorne, St. Francis, junior

The All-Midwest Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead St. Francis to a tie for third place in league and a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Ben VanGoethem, Kewaunee, senior

The All-Packerland Conference first-team selection helped lead Kewaunee to second place in league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, and a 9-2 overall record.

Hunter Wagner, Catholic Memorial, senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection helped lead Catholic Memorial to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and an 11-2 overall record.

Felix Werblow, Elkhorn, senior

The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Elkhorn to third place in the league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and an 8-3 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com