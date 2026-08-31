Dante Glendenning of Darlington Voted Wisconsin High School Football's Top Returning Edge Rusher of 2026

Congratulations to Darlington senior Dante Glendenning on being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Football's Top Returning Edge Rusher of 2026.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 worthy players from throughout the state August 19-August 28), the Darlington standout came out on top.

Darlington senior Dante Glendenning was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selection in 2025. | Darlington High School Football

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 80 tackles (including 45 solo), 19 for loss, and 2.5 sacks as the Redbirds won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League title, claimed a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Glendenning earned 28% of the vote (2,992) to earn top honors, Notre Dame Academy senior Joey Massey finished second (14%), Greenfield senior Zach Safka placed third (12%), Oak Creek senior Lincoln Hanson was fourth (8%) with Lourdes Academy senior Brady Bauer and West Bend West senior Colton Markohn each tying for fifth (4%). There were 10,422 votes registered in the week-long poll.

Other nominees included:

Brady Bauer, Lourdes Academy, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 60 tackles (including 43 solo), 5.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble as Lourdes Academy won the Trailways Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.

Ryan Dahms, Sussex Hamilton, senior

The All-Greater Metro Conference second-team selection registered 41 tackles (including 25 solo) and 1.5 sacks as Sussex Hamilton earned a share of the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-3 overall record.

Cole Dunlavey, Black Hawk-Warren, senior

The All-Six Rivers Conference first-team selection registered 48 tackles (including 18 solo), four for loss, and three sacks as Black Hawk-Warren won the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs, and finished the season with a 10-1 overall record.

Evan Fagnan, New Richmond, senior

The All-Big Rivers Conference first-team selection registered 36 tackles (including 20 solo), 18 for loss, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble as New Richmond tied for second place in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

Reed Falk, Middleton, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection registered 63 tackles (including 28 solo), 11 for loss, 8.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles as Middleton won the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Sam Follen, Waunakee, senior

The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) first-team selection registered 46 solo tackles, 20 for loss, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble as Waunakee won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.

Cole Hank, Appleton North, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection registered 34 tackles (including 17 solo), three for loss, six interceptions, and a recovered fumble as Appleton North tied for second place in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Lincoln Hanson, Oak Creek, senior

The All-Southeast Conference second-team selection registered 47 tackles (including 24 solo), 14 for loss, two recovered fumbles, and an interception as Oak Creek placed fourth in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Guardian Harris, Fond du Lac, senior

The former All-Fox Valley Association honorable mention selection registered 35 tackles (including 22 solo), two for loss, two interceptions, and a forced fumble as Fond du Lac placed fifth in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished with a 5-5 overall record.

Harlan Kuehn, Lourdes Academy, senior

The All-Trailways Conference first-team selection registered 67 tackles (including 35 solo), 20 for loss, and 7.5 sacks as Lourdes Academy won a league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.

Harker Larsen, Evansville senior

The All-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection registered 27 solo tackles (including 12 for loss), and six sacks as Evansville earned a share of the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Colton Markohn, West Bend West, senior

The All-North Shore Conference first-team selection registered 56 tackles (including 13 for loss), five sacks, and a forced fumble as West Bend West placed third in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-3 overall record.

Joey Massey, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) first-team selection registered 48 tackles (including 29 solo), 17 for loss, and four sacks as Notre Dame won a league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Mason McGuire, Slinger, senior

The All-North Shore Conference first-team selection registered 118 tackles (including 45 solo), 16 for loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception as Slinger placed second in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

Isaac Miller, Catholic Memorial, senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection registered 46 tackles (including 17 solo), four for loss, and two sacks as Catholic Memorial won a league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Zach Safka, Greenfield, senior

The All-Woodland Conference second-team selection registered 66 tackles (including 46 solo), 16 for loss, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble as Greenfield placed fourth in the league, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with a 6-5 overall record.

Blake Steger, Lomira, senior

The All-Flyway Conference first-team selection registered 51 tackles (including 20 solo), 16 for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble as Lomira placed fourth in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, and finished the season with a 6-4 overall record.

Jordy Walker, Bay Port, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) first-team selection registered 47 tackles (including 25 solo), four for loss, and two recovered fumbles as Bay Port placed second in the league, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and finished the season with an 11-3 overall record.

Keith Willingham Jr., Arrowhead, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection registered 32 tackles (including 20 solo), 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble as Arrowhead placed second in the league, won a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com