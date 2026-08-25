Jay Baylis-Hooker of Oak Creek Voted Wisconsin's Top Returning Running Back of 2026

Congratulations to Oak Creek junior Jay Baylis-Hooker on being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Football's Top Returning Running Back of 2026.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 worthy players from throughout the state August 11-August 24), the Oak Creek standout came out on top.

The All-Southeast Conference first-team selection rushed for 924 yards and 13 touchdowns as the Knights placed fourth in league and advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Oak Creek running back Jay Baylis-Hooker rushed for 924 yards and 13 touchdowns to earn first-team all-conference honors last season. | Oak Creek Knights Football

Baylis-Hooker earned 62% of the vote to earn top honors, Notre Dame Academy senior Kingston Allen finished second (28%), Arrowhead senior Jebari Craig placed third (3%), and Muskego junior Bryson Hoeffler was fourth (1%).

Other nominees included:

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association first-team all-state selection rushed for a state-record breaking 3,436 yards and 57 touchdowns as Notre Dame Academy won the Fox River Classic Conference (South Division), advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Kamaria Carter, Madison West, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection rushed for 712 yards and seven touchdowns as Madison West placed third in league and advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Jebari Craig, Arrowhead, senior

The talented, versatile leader rushed for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns as Arrowhead placed second in the Classic 8 Conference, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Calum Crist, Darlington, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection rushed for 852 yards and seven touchdowns as Darlington won the SWAL title, a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Aidan Devine, New Berlin West, senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection rushed for 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns as New Berlin West placed second in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-3 overall record.

Bryson Hoeffler, Muskego, junior

The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection rushed for 1,051 yards and nine touchdowns as Muskego won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Jack Hoeper, Spencer-Columbus Catholic, senior

The All-Central Wisconsin Conference (Large Division) first-team selection rushed for 1,729 yards and 23 touchdowns as Spencer-Columbus Catholic placed third in the league and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.

Reece Joten, Little Chute, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention rushed for 1,793 yards and 22 touchdowns as Little Chute won the North Eastern Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and finished the season with a 12-2 overall record.

Christopher Kenesie, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection rushed for 1,224 yards and 19 touchdowns as Kenosha St. Joseph won the Midwest Classic Conference (Small Division) title, a WIAA Division 7 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Lateef Love Jr., Whitefish Bay, senior

The All-North Shore Conference second-team selection rushed for 1,402 yards and 12 touchdowns as Whitefish Bay tied for fifth place in the league and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals.

Jack Nelson, Grafton, senior

The All-Woodland Conference first-team selection rushed for 1,931 yards and 26 touchdowns as Grafton won the league title, claimed a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Ayden Nerdahl, Amery, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection rushed for 1,839 yards and 34 touchdowns as Amherst placed second in the Central Wisconsin Conference (Large Division), advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and finished the season with a 10-2 overall record.

Jax Pesch, Waterford, senior

The All-Southern Lakes Conference second-team selection rushed for 1,238 yards and 12 touchdowns as Waterford placed fourth in the league and advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

Kolton Peters, Coleman, senior

The All-Northwoods Conference first-team selection rushed for 1,395 yards and 17 touchdowns as Coleman placed second in the league, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-3 overall record.

Joe Promersberger, Mayville, senior

The All-Flyway Conference second-team selection rushed for 831 yards and 14 touchdowns as Mayville won the league title, claimed a WIAA Division 5 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Brayden Schroeder, Sussex Hamilton, senior

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection rushed for 996 yards and 10 touchdowns as Sussex Hamilton earned a share of the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-3 overall record.

Tysen Teal, Northwestern, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection rushed for 1,887 yards and 37 touchdowns as Northwestern won the Heart O' North Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 5 state championship game, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Devon Williams Jr., Catholic Memorial, senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection rushed for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns as Catholic Memorial won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Austyn Wittek, New Richmond, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection rushed for 1,853 yards and 31 touchdowns as New Richmond tied for second place in the Big Rivers Conference, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com