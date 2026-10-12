Lake Mills Quarterback Tyler Wollin Breaks Wisconsin Career Touchdown-Pass Record

Lake Mills senior quarterback Tyler Wollin had a homecoming to remember.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Winona State recruit completed 6 of 9 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns as Lake Mills defeated Big Foot 40-14 in a non-conference game on Oct. 9, becoming Wisconsin's all-time career leader for touchdown passes in the process.

Wollin Has 104 Career TD Passes Heading Into the Final Week of the Regular Season

Wollin, who currently has 104 career touchdown passes to his credit heading into this week's regular-season finale with the playoffs to follow, shattered the prior record of 102 established by former West De Pere standout Patrick Greisen in 2025 according to a thorough list compiled by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Coming into the night, he was sitting at the prestigious century mark and responded to the challenge with poise and precision on each possession while patiently etching his name in the state record books.

The explosive Lake Mills offense fittingly generated all 40 points in the first half in front of the enthusiastic hometown crowd.

The record-setting 103rd TD play came in the 13-point second quarter as Wollin connected with senior wide receiver Blake Bohlman on an 80-yard pass.

🏈 HISTORY MADE! 🏈



Lake Mills QB Tyler Wollin becomes Wisconsin high school football’s all-time leader in career TD passes with 103 and counting!



Four years of hard work, dedication, and support from coaches and teammates made this possible.



Congrats, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/xD7GTbEljM — Lake Mills Athletics (@LcatsAthletics) October 10, 2026

Wollin remained light-hearted and modest about the record-breaking night, jokingly noting there was even more on the line.

"It was funny because Blake (Bohlman) whispered to me before the game that if I get all three TDs needed to break the record, I'll buy you Culver's," said Wollin, in an interview with Nate Gilbert of the Watertown Daily Times. "That wasn't the reason Blake caught all the passes tonight, it just happened to work out that way."

"It was our second time running that play and the first time we hit on it for a touchdown to Blake," Wollin said. "I was a little skeptical and didn't think it would be there again. I started on Dylan Brinkmann and they covered him up. I went to JP and saw that the safety in the middle of the field came down on him. Blake was streaking wide open."

The 2025 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selection has passed for 1,795 yards and 28 touchdowns this season.

For Lake Mills head coach Tyler Huber, it's been a rewarding experience watching his star quarterback develop from a hungry young player into an elite-level competitor and ultimately one of the best in state history.

"The coolest thing is that I've had the best seat in the house to watch him play," Huber said. "It was a really great moment for Ty. There have been a lot of really good quarterbacks in the history of our state so it was exciting to see him take his rightful place among them."

Lake Mills, the Capitol Conference champion which improved to 7-1 overall, is scheduled to face Portage in a league finale on Friday.

The L-Cats advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs last season and finished with an 8-3 overall record.

Wisconsin All-Time Career Touchdown Pass Leaders

1. Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills (2003-present) 104

2. Patrick Greisen, West De Pere (2021-2025) 102

3. Robby Michael, Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran (2018-2021) 96

4. Ben Hempel, Franklin (2002-2004) 92

5. Josh Ringelberg, Greendale (2011-2014) 90

6. Adam Moen, Lake Mills (2017-2020) 89

7. (tie) Ben Gardow, Chippewa Falls McDonell (1986-1989) and Jonah Kahl (2014-2017) 87

9. Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point (2016-2019) 85

10. Kobe Berghammer, Cumberland (2014-2017) 84