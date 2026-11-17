They say three’s a crowd, and for a while, soccer adhered to that idiom.

When 4-4-2s and 4-2-4s ruled the world, the sport was defined by partnerships. Center backs and central midfielders worked in tandem, as did fullbacks and wingers down the flanks. In attack, wide players offered support, usually as crossers, but it was the dynamic between the two strikers that dictated a team’s attacking success.

However, the days of the strike partnership are behind us, thanks to Pep Guardiola and the weaponization of midfield control. Engine rooms added another body, and the lone striker returned to mainstream prominence.

Partnerships remain imperative, but soccer’s tactical evolution means attacking triumvirates are more prominent than ever before. The inverted winger contributes to goalscoring just as much as the No. 9, and there’s still room for the heavily romanticized No. 10 to flourish.

12. Arsenal—Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis

It's not exactly a frontline of champions. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

It’s fair to argue that it wasn’t Arsenal’s frontline that fired the Gunners to a first Premier League title in 22 years. The north Londoners followed the old adage that ‘defense wins championships.’



Still, Arsenal's attack isn't bereft of quality. Injury woes have taken their toll on Bukayo Saka somewhat, yet he remains one of Europe’s premier wingers who's ever so hard to get off the ball.



Kai Havertz has now scored in two Champions League finals and is a gangly nuisance to play against, while Christos Tzolis joined the club in the summer. The Greek international has replaced Leandro Trossard at Emirates Stadium, offering a clinical touch from the left flank.

11. Bournemouth—Marcus Tavernier, Evanilson, Rayan

The Cherries have an exciting forward line. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Bournemouth soared to unprecedented heights under Andoni Iraola, with the Spaniard guiding the Cherries into the Europa League before departing for Merseyside.



They’ve wisely opted for continuity beyond Iraola, with Marco Rose inheriting a talented, dynamic roster spearheaded by an understated frontline.



Evanilson has taken the not-so-daunting task of replacing Dominic Solanke like a duck to water, while Rayan has supplied an X-factor from the right flank since his arrival at the start of 2026. The Brazil international is a budding superstar, and Marcus Tavernier is finally earning his flowers after a productive start to 2026–27.

10. RB Leipzig—Rômulo, Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda

Leipzig can be electrifying on home soil. | Fabio Deinert/Getty Images

RB Leipzig may be detested throughout Germany due to their artificial rise in a land that preaches tradition stronger than anyone, but the talent they’ve stockpiled amid their ascent has been a source of envy across the continent.



The next $100 million asset is seemingly never too far away in Saxony, and Norwegian international Antonio Nusa is certainly worthy of breaking a club’s bank.



The wonderfully unpredictable but technically clean Nusa serves focal point Rômulo, an efficient box operator, while Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Brajan Gruda has found his feet at RB Arena after a difficult time on the south coast.

9. Liverpool—Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz

Liverpool signed three attacking stars for more than $100 million each. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

The idea of Liverpool’s front three is certainly more exhilarating than the reality, with three $100 million assets spearheading the charge.



Anfield was home to one of the great modern-day attacking trios, with the Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah triumvirate helping the Reds to multiple major honors under Jürgen Klopp’s watch.



There’s plenty of work for these three to do to cultivate a legacy comparable to the aforementioned.

8. Como—Anastasios Douvikas, Nico Paz, Martin Baturina

Paz and Baturina are creative wizards. | Getty Images

Oh, Como.



The burgeoning Italian club is the ultimate case study for successful alignment across the board. Como are perhaps too in sync, with Cesc Fàbregas the next great thing in management.



It’s Como’s collective that renders them outstanding, but Nico Paz is the jewel in the crown. Paz is the slick Argentinian playmaker who merely exacerbates the idyllic aesthetic, and it’s hard for Croatian Martin Baturina to earn appreciation as a result.



They seek to create, albeit possessing different methods, and although both are handy goalscorers, Greek forward Anastasios Douvikas is often in the right place at the right time to capitalize on the crafty talents of those behind him.

7. Roma—Donyell Malen, Paulo Dybala, Matiás Soulé

Roma have a proficient attack under Gian Piero Gasperini. | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Donyell Malen may well be more Roman than the Colosseum. The Dutch international endured an indifferent year with Aston Villa before bursting into life after linking up with striker whisperer Gian Piero Gasperini.



Gasp is a facilitator of otherworldly attacking soccer, and few calcio lovers will ever forget his 2019–20 Atalanta team led by Papu Gómez, Josip Iličić and Duvan Zapata.



This Roma triumvirate hasn’t quite won hearts and minds across the land, but they’re on the way. Ideally, Paulo Dybala would play more than 15 games a season because his understudy, Matias Soulé, whom Juventus unwisely got rid of, has come into his own in the Eternal City.



The precocious Rodrigo Mora is on hand to mitigate Dybala’s exit.

6. Manchester City—Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku

Haaland and Cherki can combine to devastating effect. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Any attacking trio including Erling Haaland will always be considered one of the most destructive in world soccer. The Norwegian would find a way to score goals if he had Tim Howard and Kasey Keller manning the flanks, with Tim Ream operating as his No. 10.



So, pairing Haaland with a maverick as gifted as Rayan Cherki is slightly unfair.



The pair are crying out for a third horseman, and Jérémy Doku has certainly shown more than mere glimpses of developing into a consistently potent force from the left.

5. Chelsea—João Pedro, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers

It didn’t take long for Chelsea’s trio to earn a moniker. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

It took no time at all for Chelsea’s new-look trio in attack to garner a tag. ‘JP Morgan’ was born after the triumvirate combined to devastating effect on Xabi Alonso’s managerial bow in west London, as the Blues beat Fulham 3–2.



The impish Cole Palmer is rediscovering his best form under Alonso, buoyed by the arrival of club-record signing—and long-time friend—Morgan Rogers. Rogers has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, similar to João Pedro, who leads Chelsea’s attack and dovetails gloriously with the pair of playmakers.

4. Real Madrid—Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Junior, Jude Bellingham

While Yan Diomande lingers... | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s gálacticos are certainly worthy of top spot, but we’re still waiting for the stars to properly coalesce.



Debate continues to linger about whether Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior can co-exist, and Yan Diomande, Africa’s most expensive player ever, is pushing to displace the latter. Vinícius Jr and Mbappé enjoy occupying the same zones and offer little by way of defensive contribution.



Still, when Jude Bellingham is performing at the level he discovered for England at the World Cup, the nagging sense of disharmony can slowly dissipate.

3. Bayern Munich—Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Luis Díaz

A Ballon d’Or winner is in Bayern’s midst. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bayern Munich waltzed to the Bundesliga title in 2026 by scoring a whopping 122 goals in 34 league outings. Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane led the way, and the Englishman worked in devastating harmony with a pair of wide players who differ drastically in profile.



While Michael Olise offers elegance and masterful subtlety from the right, former Liverpool winger Luís Diaz simply has no ‘off’ button. He’s relentless, and proved to be the final piece to Kompany’s attacking jigsaw.



Bayern supporters have been blessed with an array of stellar attacking combinations over the years, but none were more proficient than Kane, Olise and Diaz in 2025–26. They combined for a staggering 109 goals across all competitions—the fifth-most by any front three this century.

2. Barcelona—Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López

Barcelona make a mockery of most defenses they encounter. | JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

Hansi Flick has converted Barcelona into Spain’s supreme force, playing a brand of soccer seemingly capable of putting any team into a blender.



It’s so high-paced, frenetic and utterly compelling. While so physically demanding, it must be incredibly fun to be a part of.



Raphinha has emerged as one of soccer’s most improved performers since Flick took the reins, developing into an inevitable force in front of goal. His sense of timing is superb, and rarely is he flustered in the final third.



Lamine Yamal may well be the world’s best despite yet to get his hands on the sport’s ultimate individual prize. He supplies Lionel Messi-like artistry from the right, and although Fermín López rarely sparkles on the aesthetic front, his knack of being in the right place at the right time means he’ll always dominate the stats sheet.



It’s such a well-balanced and opportunistic attack, enhanced by Flick’s ideals.

1. Paris Saint-Germain—Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmané Dembélé, Désiré Doué

An attack that has propelled PSG to consecutive Champions League crowns. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain’s diversion from the ’bling-bling’ era converted them into two-time Champions League winners.



It’s PSG’s collective that has helped them evolve into the continent’s dominant force, but to suggest they’re devoid of individual genius would be a gigantic understatement.



They boast an attack comparable to the Harlem Globetrotters. Free-moving and free-spirited, PSG’s dynamic trio have proven to be impossible to contain amid their recent rise.



All remarkable finishers with a turn of pace worthy of the Olympic stage, PSG’s special triumvirate provide evidence that the sport hasn’t lost its mavericks.