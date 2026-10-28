Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Football's Player of the Week? (Oct. 23-24)

Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances from Oct. 23-24, with several talented elite-level quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 10). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the first-round playoff performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Fond du Lac junior running back Brady Schmidt for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Oct. 20, 2026 poll.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Damian Bartolotta, Oconomowoc, RB

Bartolotta, a junior, rushed 26 times for 205 yards and five touchdowns to lead Oconomowoc to a 52-35 victory over Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Keegan Best, Franklin, QB

Best, a senior, completed 13 of 18 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns as Franklin defeated Kenosha Bradford 16-6 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Keegan Degeorge, Waukesha South, WR

Degeorge, a senior, contributed five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown as Waukesha South defeated Wauwatosa East 38-7 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.

Eli Drangstveit, Waunakee, RB

Drangstveit, a senior, rushed 20 times for 122 yards and a touchdown to lead Waunakee to a 36-22 victory over D.C. Everest in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Augie England, Brookfield Central, RB

England, a senior, rushed 13 times for 48 yards and four touchdowns as Brookfield Central defeated Beaver Dam 42-41 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.

Calvin Hank, Appleton North, RB

Hank, a sophomore, rushed 27 times for 123 yards and a touchdown to lead Appleton North to a 21-7 victory over Stevens Point in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Brock Hiley, Beaver Dam, RB

Hiley, a senior, rushed 36 times for 230 yards and four touchdowns as Beaver Dam lost to Brookfield Central 42-41 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.

Muhammad Jobe, Kaukauna, RB

Jobe, a senior, rushed 19 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns as Kaukauna defeated Oshkosh North 40-0 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.

Kairo Lueloff, Mauston, WR

Lueloff, a senior, contributed 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown as Mauston lost to Lodi 49-12 in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game.

Joel Perez, Kenosha Indian Trail, QB

Perez, a senior, completed 13 of 15 passes for 202 yards and five touchdowns to lead Kenosha Indian Trail to a 41-6 victory over Milwaukee Bradley Tech-Arts in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Landyn Pudlosky, Sussex Hamilton, RB

Pudlosky, a sophomore, rushed 25 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns as Sussex Hamilton defeated Janesville Parker 40-0 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

Hunter Schneiker, Waterford, QB

Schneiker, a junior, completed 13 of 13 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns to lead Waterford to a 42-7 victory over Portage in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.

Daxter Schultz, Grantsburg, RB

Schultz, a senior, rushed nine times for 225 yards and five touchdowns to lead Grantsburg to a 43-0 victory over Spencer-Columbus in a WIAA Division 5 first-round playoff game.

Josh Taylor, Marshfield, RB

Taylor, a senior, rushed 15 times for 243 yards and four touchdowns as Marshfield defeated Wausau East 44-14 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.

Deacon Vierck, Wisconsin Lutheran, RB

Vierck, a senior, rushed 18 times for 274 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wisconsin Lutheran to a 34-15 victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.

Vincent Yodbut, Homestead, RB

Yodbut, a junior, rushed 13 times for 203 yards and four touchdowns as Homestead defeated Burlington 57-20 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com