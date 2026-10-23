Washington High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (WIAA) — October 23

The 2026 Washington high school football season continues on October 23 with more than 130 WIAA games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Washington, click on the scoreboard links below.

Washington High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 23

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 139 high school football games in Washington on Friday, October 23, 2026.

There are 21 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by a pair of top-25 battles as No. 17 Kennewick takes on No. 6 Chiawana, and No. 15 Kamiakin faces off with No. 23 Richland.

Jenkins vs. Curlew — 2 p.m.



Mary Walker vs. Columbia — 2 p.m.



Wilbur-Creston vs. Wellpinit — 3 p.m.



Camas vs. Union — 4:30 p.m.



Everett vs. Cascade — 5 p.m.



Glacier Peak vs. Jackson — 5 p.m.



Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale — 5 p.m.



Washougal vs. Hudson's Bay — 5 p.m.



Cedar Park Christian vs. Granite Falls — 6 p.m.



Clarkston vs. Deer Park — 6 p.m.



East Valley vs. Pullman — 6 p.m.



King's Way Christian vs. Marysville-Pilchuck — 6 p.m.



Liberty vs. Northwest Christian School — 6 p.m.



Manson vs. Jenkins — 6 p.m.



Muckleshoot Tribal vs. La Conner — 6 p.m.



Oakville vs. Ocosta — 6 p.m.



Ridgeline vs. Gonzaga Prep — 6 p.m.



Bainbridge vs. Olympic — 6:30 p.m.



Bellevue Christian vs. Klahowya — 6:30 p.m.



Coupeville vs. Friday Harbor — 6:30 p.m.



Aberdeen vs. WF West — 7 p.m.



Arlington vs. Lake Stevens — 7 p.m.



Asotin vs. Colfax — 7 p.m.



Auburn vs. Kentwood — 7 p.m.



Bainbridge vs. Sequim — 7 p.m.



Bellevue vs. Mount Si — 7 p.m.



Bellingham vs. Burlington-Edison — 7 p.m.



Bethel vs. Olympia — 7 p.m.



Black Hills vs. Tumwater — 7 p.m.



Bonners Ferry vs. North Central — 7 p.m.



Bonney Lake vs. Graham-Kapowsin — 7 p.m.



Bothell vs. Lake Washington — 7 p.m.



Brewster vs. Tonasket — 7 p.m.



Bridgeport vs. Soap Lake — 7 p.m.



Castle Rock vs. La Center — 7 p.m.



Central Kitsap vs. Bellarmine Prep — 7 p.m.



Central Valley vs. Mt. Spokane — 7 p.m.



Centralia vs. Rochester — 7 p.m.



Chief Leschi vs. Winlock — 7 p.m.



Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Goldendale — 7 p.m.



Colfax vs. Kettle Falls — 7 p.m.



College Place vs. Columbia — 7 p.m.



Crescent vs. Neah Bay — 7 p.m.



Cusick vs. Republic — 7 p.m.



Davenport vs. Waterville-Mansfield — 7 p.m.



Dayton vs. Pomeroy — 7 p.m.



DeSales vs. Liberty Christian — 7 p.m.



East Jefferson vs. Columbia — 7 p.m.



Eastmont vs. Moses Lake — 7 p.m.



Eastside Catholic vs. Lincoln — 7 p.m.



Eisenhower vs. Wenatchee — 7 p.m.



Emerald Ridge vs. Puyallup — 7 p.m.



Entiat vs. Oroville — 7 p.m.



Ephrata vs. Ellensburg — 7 p.m.



Evergreen vs. Cedarcrest — 7 p.m.



Evergreen vs. Mountain View — 7 p.m.



Ferndale vs. Sedro-Woolley — 7 p.m.



Fife vs. Washington — 7 p.m.



Forks vs. Ilwaco — 7 p.m.



Fort Vancouver vs. Columbia — 7 p.m.



Foss vs. Eatonville — 7 p.m.



Freeman vs. Newport — 7 p.m.



Gig Harbor vs. Mount Tahoma — 7 p.m.



Grandview vs. East Valley — 7 p.m.



Hazen vs. Skyline — 7 p.m.



Heritage vs. Kelso — 7 p.m.



Highland vs. La Salle — 7 p.m.



Highline vs. Redmond — 7 p.m.



Hockinson vs. Columbia River — 7 p.m.



Hoquiam vs. Montesano — 7 p.m.



Inchelium vs. Northport — 7 p.m.



Inchelium vs. Selkirk — 7 p.m.



Ingraham vs. Lakeside — 7 p.m.



Issaquah vs. Eastlake — 7 p.m.



Kamiak vs. Mariner — 7 p.m.



Kamiakin vs. Richland — 7 p.m.



Kennedy Catholic vs. Tahoma — 7 p.m.



Kennewick vs. Chiawana — 7 p.m.



Kent-Meridian vs. Enumclaw — 7 p.m.



Kingston vs. Bremerton — 7 p.m.



Kiona-Benton vs. Zillah — 7 p.m.



Lakes vs. Peninsula — 7 p.m.



Lakeside vs. Colville — 7 p.m.



Liberty Bell vs. Omak — 7 p.m.



Lincoln vs. Silas — 7 p.m.



Lynden vs. Squalicum — 7 p.m.



Mabton vs. Lake Roosevelt — 7 p.m.



Manson vs. Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian — 7 p.m.



Medical Lake vs. Riverside — 7 p.m.



Mercer Island vs. Newport — 7 p.m.



Mt. Baker vs. Lynden Christian — 7 p.m.



Naches Valley vs. Wapato — 7 p.m.



Napavine vs. Adna — 7 p.m.



Nooksack Valley vs. Meridian — 7 p.m.



North Beach vs. Naselle — 7 p.m.



North Creek vs. Woodinville — 7 p.m.



North Kitsap vs. Port Angeles — 7 p.m.



O'Dea vs. Chief Sealth — 7 p.m.



Odessa vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline — 7 p.m.



Okanogan vs. Liberty Bell — 7 p.m.



Olympic vs. North Mason — 7 p.m.



Onalaska vs. Toledo — 7 p.m.



Quincy vs. Toppenish — 7 p.m.



R.A. Long vs. Ridgefield — 7 p.m.



Reardan vs. Lind-Ritzville — 7 p.m.



Reardan vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna/Kahlotus — 7 p.m.



Renton vs. Foster — 7 p.m.



River Ridge vs. North Thurston — 7 p.m.



River View vs. Warden — 7 p.m.



Rogers vs. West Valley — 7 p.m.



Roosevelt vs. Rainier Beach — 7 p.m.



Sageview vs. Hermiston — 7 p.m.



Sammamish vs. Lindbergh — 7 p.m.



Sehome vs. Anacortes — 7 p.m.



Selah vs. Prosser — 7 p.m.



Seton Catholic vs. Stevenson — 7 p.m.



Shelton vs. Prairie — 7 p.m.



Shorecrest vs. Shorewood — 7 p.m.



Snohomish vs. Monroe — 7 p.m.



South Whidbey vs. King's — 7 p.m.



Stadium vs. Mt. Rainier — 7 p.m.



Stanwood vs. Mount Vernon — 7 p.m.



Sumner vs. South Kitsap — 7 p.m.



Sunnyside vs. Davis — 7 p.m.



Tenino vs. Elma — 7 p.m.



Tri-Cities Prep vs. Granger — 7 p.m.



Tulalip Heritage vs. Concrete — 7 p.m.



Wahluke vs. Cashmere — 7 p.m.



Walla Walla vs. Southridge — 7 p.m.



West Seattle vs. Bishop Blanchet — 7 p.m.



West Valley vs. Othello — 7 p.m.



White River vs. Federal Way — 7 p.m.



White Swan vs. Kittitas — 7 p.m.



Willapa Valley/Pe Ell Co-op vs. Raymond-South Bend — 7 p.m.



Woodland vs. Mark Morris — 7 p.m.



Mead vs. Lewis & Clark — 7:30 p.m.



Battle Ground vs. Skyview — 8 p.m.



Mountlake Terrace vs. Edmonds-Woodway — 8 p.m.