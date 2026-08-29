The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season was full of action on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

View to see our full Wisconsin high school football scoreboard.

Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Indian Trail 24, Middleton 23

Menominee 60, Marinette 6

De Soto 62, Rib Lake 26

South Milwaukee 12, Kenosha Tremper 7

Pewaukee 31, Baldwin-Woodville 14

(#2) Arrowhead 35, (#9) Neenah 7

D.C. Everest 30, Menomonie 21

Wausau West 6, Rice Lake 0

Kewaskum 35, Campbellsport 0

Luther 40, Bangor 6

Green Bay Southwest 21, Green Bay East 12

Waterford 35, Wauwatosa West 7

Fort Atkinson 27, Madison East 14

Northwestern 46, Somerset 19

Gibraltar 48, Oneida Nation 22

Kiel 42, Berlin 14

Pius XI Catholic 42, Howards Grove 0

New London 13, Antigo 0

Iowa-Grant 33, Dodgeville 16

Aquinas 28, St. Croix Central 14

Cadott 46, Stanley-Boyd 15

West Salem 41, Tomah 7

Wrightstown 28, Lodi 21

(#1) Muskego 63, Oak Creek 23

Arcadia 20, Whitehall 14

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Necedah 8

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 23, Tomahawk 6

Riverdale 32, Hillsboro 7

Wisconsin Dells 33, River Valley 28

Menomonee Falls 21, Beaver Dam 17

Colby 33, Abbotsford 13

Mondovi 56, Osceola 43

Union Grove 35, Whitefish Bay 7

River Ridge 51, Blair-Taylor 0

Boyceville 43, Cameron 0

Fennimore 63, Boscobel 18

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27, Luther Prep 18

Brookwood 34, Viroqua 6

Janesville Craig 44, Milton 20

Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion/Tigerton 34

Fall River/Rio 44, Horicon/Hustisford 22

Catholic Central 32, Johnson Creek 20

Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 14, Hilbert 10

(#8) Notre Dame Academy 35, (#19) Kaukauna 28

Valley Christian 42, Sevastopol 22

Oshkosh West 21, Oshkosh North 6

Cuba City 39, Lancaster 28

Pardeeville 54, Adams-Friendship 12

Roncalli 28, Mishicot 0

(#12) Waunakee 34, (#16) Franklin 7

Appleton East 17, Green Bay Preble 14

Onalaska 20, Medford 0

Pulaski 21, Hortonville 16

New Berlin West 62, Milwaukee Reagan 22

Delavan-Darien 39, Edgerton 21

Watertown 21, Madison West 20

Ashland 26, Northland Pines 23

Jefferson 49, Whitewater 14

Gilman 50, Athens 0

Nicolet 28, Waukesha North 21

SJNMA 9, Princeton/Green Lake 8

Pacelli 27, Parkview/Albany 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 21, St. Joseph 6

(#21) Sun Prairie East 67, Racine Horlick 8

Stockton 34, Black Hawk/Warren IL 8

Hiawatha 64, River Ridge 16

(#23) Marquette University 31, Kenosha Bradford 30

(#14) Oconomowoc 30, (#22) Verona 14

Reedsburg 28, DeForest 6

Fall Creek 36, Barron 0

(#5) Hamilton 52, (#15) Racine Case 32

Ashwaubenon 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Williams Bay 24, Montello 20

BSMILS (CO-OP) 52, Dakota 16

Harvard 29, Big Foot 21

Marshfield 37, River Falls 19

Webster 33, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Cochrane-Fountain City 41, Royall 0

Lake Mills 66, McFarland 38

Oregon 27, Monroe 14

Stratford 6, Edgar 3

Prairie du Chien 43, Prescott 12

Rhinelander 49, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 12

Spencer/Columbus 41, Pittsville 8

(#18) Grafton 36, Slinger 24

New Holstein 63, Waupun 14

Cambridge 43, Mauston 0

ALSAA (CO-OP) 52, Wisconsin Heights 6

Elk Mound 40, Bloomer 0

Two Rivers 28, Ripon 20

Potosi/Cassville 35, Richland Center 0

Kickapoo/La Farge 46, Wayland Academy 6

West Allis Central 33, Cudahy 7

Kewaunee 17, Luxemburg-Casco 6

Elkhorn 34, Cedarburg 7

(#4) Mukwonago 35, Badger 28

Lomira 24, Milwaukee King 0

Mineral Point 28, Platteville 27

Marshall 62, Deerfield 12

Waukesha South 47, Greendale 43

Owen-Withee 52, Newman Catholic 0

Shiocton 34, Southern Door 13

Port Washington 36, (#17) Mount Horeb/Barneveld 14

Evansville 41, Brodhead/Juda 6

Spring Valley 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Pepin/Alma 62, New Lisbon 6

Loyal/Greenwood 41, Neillsville/Granton 7

Argyle/Pecatonica 21, Waterloo 0

Poynette 19, Wautoma 13

St. Francis 14, St. Thomas More 13

Westfield Area 20, Nekoosa 16

Westosha Central 21, Wisconsin Lutheran 6

Menasha 46, Mosinee 20

Seymour 21, Oconto Falls 13

Marathon 22, Auburndale 19

Lourdes Academy 35, Reedsville 6

Cashton 39, Independence/Gilmanton 8

New Glarus 10, Belleville 0

Durand-Arkansaw 26, Black River Falls 18

(#13) Homestead 39, Kettle Moraine 21

Shoreland Lutheran 54, Brookfield Academy 19

Oostburg 30, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 14

Shawano Community 16, Lakeland 15

Rosholt 50, Wild Rose 22

Tri-County 50, Port Edwards 34

Galena 41, Southwestern 14

Winneconne 42, Omro 0

Westby 54, Dodgeland 0

Milwaukee Lutheran 24, Brown Deer 24

Random Lake/Ozaukee 43, Living Word Lutheran 16

Sheboygan North 14, West Bend East 6

Belmont 65, Oakfield 20

Assumption 61, Thorp 14

Holmen 27, Sauk Prairie 21

La Crosse Logan 37, Wausau East 0

University School of Milwaukee 38, Milwaukee School of Languages 19

Lake Country Lutheran 17, Mayville 14

Madison Memorial 48, Stoughton 15

Freedom 59, Xavier 14

Amherst 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14

Regis 24, Altoona 22

St. Croix Falls 35, Grantsburg 30

Merrill 27, Crandon 13

Laconia 6, Markesan 0

Colfax 38, Eleva-Strum 12

Darlington 35, Lena-Winslow 0

Brookfield Central 42, Waukesha West 14

New Berlin Eisenhower 37, Whitnall 20

Northwood/Solon Springs 60, Bruce 30

Woodstock 34, Clinton 0

Edgewood 48, Lakeside Lutheran 14