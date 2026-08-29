Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season was full of action on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
View to see our full Wisconsin high school football scoreboard.
Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Indian Trail 24, Middleton 23
Menominee 60, Marinette 6
De Soto 62, Rib Lake 26
South Milwaukee 12, Kenosha Tremper 7
Pewaukee 31, Baldwin-Woodville 14
(#2) Arrowhead 35, (#9) Neenah 7
D.C. Everest 30, Menomonie 21
Wausau West 6, Rice Lake 0
Kewaskum 35, Campbellsport 0
Luther 40, Bangor 6
Green Bay Southwest 21, Green Bay East 12
Waterford 35, Wauwatosa West 7
Fort Atkinson 27, Madison East 14
Northwestern 46, Somerset 19
Gibraltar 48, Oneida Nation 22
Kiel 42, Berlin 14
Pius XI Catholic 42, Howards Grove 0
New London 13, Antigo 0
Iowa-Grant 33, Dodgeville 16
Aquinas 28, St. Croix Central 14
Cadott 46, Stanley-Boyd 15
West Salem 41, Tomah 7
Wrightstown 28, Lodi 21
(#1) Muskego 63, Oak Creek 23
Arcadia 20, Whitehall 14
Melrose-Mindoro 60, Necedah 8
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 23, Tomahawk 6
Riverdale 32, Hillsboro 7
Wisconsin Dells 33, River Valley 28
Menomonee Falls 21, Beaver Dam 17
Colby 33, Abbotsford 13
Mondovi 56, Osceola 43
Union Grove 35, Whitefish Bay 7
River Ridge 51, Blair-Taylor 0
Boyceville 43, Cameron 0
Fennimore 63, Boscobel 18
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27, Luther Prep 18
Brookwood 34, Viroqua 6
Janesville Craig 44, Milton 20
Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion/Tigerton 34
Fall River/Rio 44, Horicon/Hustisford 22
Catholic Central 32, Johnson Creek 20
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 14, Hilbert 10
(#8) Notre Dame Academy 35, (#19) Kaukauna 28
Valley Christian 42, Sevastopol 22
Oshkosh West 21, Oshkosh North 6
Cuba City 39, Lancaster 28
Pardeeville 54, Adams-Friendship 12
Roncalli 28, Mishicot 0
(#12) Waunakee 34, (#16) Franklin 7
Appleton East 17, Green Bay Preble 14
Onalaska 20, Medford 0
Pulaski 21, Hortonville 16
New Berlin West 62, Milwaukee Reagan 22
Delavan-Darien 39, Edgerton 21
Watertown 21, Madison West 20
Ashland 26, Northland Pines 23
Jefferson 49, Whitewater 14
Gilman 50, Athens 0
Nicolet 28, Waukesha North 21
SJNMA 9, Princeton/Green Lake 8
Pacelli 27, Parkview/Albany 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 21, St. Joseph 6
(#21) Sun Prairie East 67, Racine Horlick 8
Stockton 34, Black Hawk/Warren IL 8
Hiawatha 64, River Ridge 16
(#23) Marquette University 31, Kenosha Bradford 30
(#14) Oconomowoc 30, (#22) Verona 14
Reedsburg 28, DeForest 6
Fall Creek 36, Barron 0
(#5) Hamilton 52, (#15) Racine Case 32
Ashwaubenon 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 0
Williams Bay 24, Montello 20
BSMILS (CO-OP) 52, Dakota 16
Harvard 29, Big Foot 21
Marshfield 37, River Falls 19
Webster 33, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Cochrane-Fountain City 41, Royall 0
Lake Mills 66, McFarland 38
Oregon 27, Monroe 14
Stratford 6, Edgar 3
Prairie du Chien 43, Prescott 12
Rhinelander 49, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 12
Spencer/Columbus 41, Pittsville 8
(#18) Grafton 36, Slinger 24
New Holstein 63, Waupun 14
Cambridge 43, Mauston 0
ALSAA (CO-OP) 52, Wisconsin Heights 6
Elk Mound 40, Bloomer 0
Two Rivers 28, Ripon 20
Potosi/Cassville 35, Richland Center 0
Kickapoo/La Farge 46, Wayland Academy 6
West Allis Central 33, Cudahy 7
Kewaunee 17, Luxemburg-Casco 6
Elkhorn 34, Cedarburg 7
(#4) Mukwonago 35, Badger 28
Lomira 24, Milwaukee King 0
Mineral Point 28, Platteville 27
Marshall 62, Deerfield 12
Waukesha South 47, Greendale 43
Owen-Withee 52, Newman Catholic 0
Shiocton 34, Southern Door 13
Port Washington 36, (#17) Mount Horeb/Barneveld 14
Evansville 41, Brodhead/Juda 6
Spring Valley 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Pepin/Alma 62, New Lisbon 6
Loyal/Greenwood 41, Neillsville/Granton 7
Argyle/Pecatonica 21, Waterloo 0
Poynette 19, Wautoma 13
St. Francis 14, St. Thomas More 13
Westfield Area 20, Nekoosa 16
Westosha Central 21, Wisconsin Lutheran 6
Menasha 46, Mosinee 20
Seymour 21, Oconto Falls 13
Marathon 22, Auburndale 19
Lourdes Academy 35, Reedsville 6
Cashton 39, Independence/Gilmanton 8
New Glarus 10, Belleville 0
Durand-Arkansaw 26, Black River Falls 18
(#13) Homestead 39, Kettle Moraine 21
Shoreland Lutheran 54, Brookfield Academy 19
Oostburg 30, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 14
Shawano Community 16, Lakeland 15
Rosholt 50, Wild Rose 22
Tri-County 50, Port Edwards 34
Galena 41, Southwestern 14
Winneconne 42, Omro 0
Westby 54, Dodgeland 0
Milwaukee Lutheran 24, Brown Deer 24
Random Lake/Ozaukee 43, Living Word Lutheran 16
Sheboygan North 14, West Bend East 6
Belmont 65, Oakfield 20
Assumption 61, Thorp 14
Holmen 27, Sauk Prairie 21
La Crosse Logan 37, Wausau East 0
University School of Milwaukee 38, Milwaukee School of Languages 19
Lake Country Lutheran 17, Mayville 14
Madison Memorial 48, Stoughton 15
Freedom 59, Xavier 14
Amherst 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14
Regis 24, Altoona 22
St. Croix Falls 35, Grantsburg 30
Merrill 27, Crandon 13
Laconia 6, Markesan 0
Colfax 38, Eleva-Strum 12
Darlington 35, Lena-Winslow 0
Brookfield Central 42, Waukesha West 14
New Berlin Eisenhower 37, Whitnall 20
Northwood/Solon Springs 60, Bruce 30
Woodstock 34, Clinton 0
Edgewood 48, Lakeside Lutheran 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917