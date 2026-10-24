Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Brackets: Updated WIAA Scores, Matchups After First Round

The road to Camp Randall Stadium began Friday night, Oct. 23, as the 2026 Wisconsin high school football playoffs kicked off with Level 1 action across seven divisions.

And it didn't take long for the postseason to deliver some surprises.

Brookfield Central, a No. 7 seed in Division 2, stunned second-seeded Beaver Dam 42-41 in one of the night's biggest upsets. Appleton North knocked off third-seeded Stevens Point 21-7 in Division 1, while several other lower seeds advanced to the second round.

The favorites weren't about to surrender quietly, however.

West De Pere, Sussex Hamilton, New Richmond, Green Bay Notre Dame, Union Grove, Pewaukee, Port Washington and La Crosse Logan were among the undefeated teams that kept their perfect records intact.

There were also some spectacular offensive performances. Muskego and Racine Case each scored 63 points in Division 1, while Green Bay Notre Dame matched that total in Division 2.

The postseason continues with Level 2 games Oct. 30-31, followed by sectional championships Nov. 6-7 and state semifinals Nov. 13-14. The seven 11-player state championship games are scheduled for Nov. 19-20 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Here are the updated playoff brackets and Friday night's results for all seven WIAA divisions.

Division 1 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 1 delivered one of Friday's biggest surprises when Appleton North, the No. 6 seed in its bracket, knocked off third-seeded Stevens Point 21-7.

West De Pere remained unbeaten with a 31-21 victory over Kimberly, while Sussex Hamilton rolled past Janesville Parker 40-0. Muskego and Racine Case each posted 63-0 shutouts, and Oconomowoc outscored Middleton 52-35.

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Friday's Division 1 Scores — Oct. 23

West De Pere 31, Kimberly 21

Milwaukee Reagan 42, Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen Southgate 24

Hudson 38, Chippewa Falls 12

Verona 24, Sun Prairie East 16

Muskego 63, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Technology 0

Franklin 16, Kenosha Bradford 6

Kenosha Indian Trail 41, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Arts 6

Racine Case 63, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 0

Sussex Hamilton 40, Janesville Parker 0

Milwaukee Marquette 44, Madison Memorial 7

Oconomowoc 52, Middleton 35

Arrowhead 37, Oshkosh West 0

Bay Port 32, Wausau West 7

Neenah 36, De Pere 21

Appleton North 21, Stevens Point 7

Waunakee 36, D.C. Everest 22

Division 2 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

The biggest upset of the opening round came in Division 2, where seventh-seeded Brookfield Central escaped with a 42-41 victory over No. 2 Beaver Dam.

Sixth-seeded River Falls also advanced with a 21-14 victory over Holmen, while Grafton knocked off Greenfield 24-17.

Among the top seeds, Green Bay Notre Dame overwhelmed Germantown 63-9, New Richmond blanked DeForest 42-0 and Union Grove shut out Milwaukee King 40-0.

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 2 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Friday's Division 2 Scores — Oct. 23

New Richmond 42, DeForest 0

Waukesha West 24, La Crosse Central 16

River Falls 21, Holmen 14

Brookfield Central 42, Beaver Dam 41

Monona Grove 35, Milton 6

Marshfield 44, Wausau East 14

Grafton 24, Greenfield 17

Elkhorn 28, Westosha Central 7

Green Bay Notre Dame 63, Germantown 9

Menasha 43, Menomonee Falls 22

Pulaski 41, Ashwaubenon 3

Kaukauna 40, Oshkosh North 0

Union Grove 40, Milwaukee King 0

Waukesha South 38, Wauwatosa East 7

West Bend West 38, Slinger 6

Homestead 57, Burlington 20

Division 3 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 3 featured a series of dominant performances from its top contenders.

Pewaukee remained undefeated with a 56-6 victory over Pius XI Catholic, while Port Washington improved to 10-0 by defeating South Milwaukee 51-7.

Winneconne also preserved its perfect season with a 45-0 shutout of McFarland, and La Crosse Logan rolled past Waukesha North 48-7.

Catholic Memorial provided one of the more notable results, defeating higher-seeded Greendale 42-7.

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 3 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Friday's Division 3 Scores — Oct. 23

Pewaukee 56, Pius XI Catholic 6

Waterford 42, Portage 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 25, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Reedsburg 55, Sauk Prairie 16

New Berlin West 35, Whitnall 0

Catholic Memorial 42, Greendale 7

Wisconsin Lutheran 34, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15

Whitefish Bay 34, Wilmot 14

Port Washington 51, South Milwaukee 7

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Merrill 14

Plymouth 35, Onalaska 9

Winneconne 45, McFarland 0

La Crosse Logan 48, Waukesha North 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 54, Rhinelander 14

Medford 42, Green Bay West 0

Saturday, Oct. 24

Baldwin-Woodville at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 1 p.m.

Division 4 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 4's top seeds largely took care of business.

Freedom improved to 10-0 with a 54-14 victory over Black River Falls, while Northwestern remained unbeaten by defeating Somerset 53-14.

West Salem also continued its perfect season with a 55-6 victory over Wisconsin Dells.

One notable exception to the favorites' dominance came when sixth-seeded Wrightstown defeated third-seeded Milwaukee Fuller Collegiate Academy 41-14.

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 4 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Friday's Division 4 Scores — Oct. 23

Freedom 54, Black River Falls 14

Lakeside Lutheran 46, Berlin 8

Osceola 41, Ashland 6

Northwestern 53, Somerset 14

Little Chute 51, Denmark 10

Lodi 49, Mauston 12

Wrightstown 41, Milwaukee Fuller Collegiate Academy 14

Stratford 34, Seymour 13

Lake Mills 42, Edgerton 22

Evansville 49, Platteville 20

Delavan-Darien 42, Campbellsport 13

Madison Edgewood 58, Ripon 0

Racine St. Catherine's 21, Beloit Turner 7

St. Francis 16, Shoreland Lutheran 14

La Crosse Aquinas 30, Appleton Xavier 6

West Salem 55, Wisconsin Dells 6

Division 5 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Division 5 postseason opened with a series of impressive victories by undefeated teams.

Racine Lutheran remained perfect with a 57-7 victory over Columbus, Darlington defeated Dodgeville 35-14 and Amherst blanked Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36-0.

Chilton survived Peshtigo 34-27 in one of the division's tighter contests, while Mayville edged Amery 27-24.

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 5 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Friday's Division 5 Scores — Oct. 23

Racine Lutheran 57, Columbus 7

Kiel 41, Milwaukee Academy of Science 10

University School of Milwaukee 43, Milwaukee North/Lifelong Learning 0

Lake Country Lutheran 52, Brookfield Academy 7

New Glarus 48, Bloomer 8

Chilton 34, Peshtigo 27

Watertown Luther Prep 49, Arcadia 16

St. Croix Falls 51, Ozaukee/Random Lake 13

Darlington 35, Dodgeville 14

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 26, New Holstein 13

Brillion 27, Tomahawk 7

Durand-Arkansaw 35, Oostburg 6

Amherst 36, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0

Elk Mound 42, Westfield 14

Mayville 27, Amery 24

Division 6 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 6 produced two of the biggest upsets of the opening round.

Seventh-seeded Fall Creek knocked off No. 2 St. Mary Catholic 34-7, while fifth-seeded Potosi/Cassville slipped past Mineral Point 26-24.

Meanwhile, undefeated Manitowoc Lutheran rolled to a 48-14 victory over Living Word Lutheran, Bonduel defeated Lancaster 35-7 and Lomira overwhelmed Fall River/Rio 45-8.

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 6 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Friday's Division 6 Scores — Oct. 23

Mondovi 53, Unity 0

Potosi/Cassville 26, Mineral Point 24

Eau Claire Regis 22, Onalaska Luther 0

Fall Creek 34, St. Mary Catholic 7

Manitowoc Lutheran 48, Living Word Lutheran 14

Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 18

Cuba City 27, Benton Co-op 9

Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 49, Poynette 0

Bonduel 35, Lancaster 7

Belleville 32, St. Mary's Springs 21

Cedar Grove-Belgium 43, Valders 0

Kewaunee 40, Loyal/Greenwood 7

Edgar 36, Prairie du Chien 0

Pardeeville 15, Nekoosa 12

Cambridge 30, Marathon 25

Lomira 45, Fall River/Rio 8

Division 7 Wisconsin High School Football Playoff Bracket

The smallest 11-player classification delivered plenty of postseason drama.

Seventh-seeded Osseo-Fairchild pulled off one of Friday's biggest surprises, knocking off No. 2 Shiocton 28-20.

Spring Valley survived Whitehall 28-27 in a one-point thriller, while Black Hawk/Warren defeated higher-seeded Cashton 36-32.

Among the top seeds, unbeaten Cochrane-Fountain City rolled past Hillsboro 55-7, Glenwood City shut out Brookwood 41-0 and Ithaca/Weston defeated Waterloo 34-14.

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 7 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Friday's Division 7 Scores — Oct. 23

Cochrane-Fountain City 55, Hillsboro 7

Cadott 54, Royall 16

Spring Valley 28, Whitehall 27

River Ridge 43, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Glenwood City 41, Brookwood 0

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Webster 8

Boyceville 36, McDonell Central 0

Osseo-Fairchild 28, Shiocton 20

Ithaca/Weston 34, Waterloo 14

Black Hawk/Warren 36, Cashton 32

Pepin/Alma 42, Bangor 14

Iowa-Grant 64, Riverdale 26

Coleman 50, Manawa 18

Hilbert 46, Abbotsford 7

Oshkosh Lourdes 35, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Saturday, Oct. 24

Stevens Point Pacelli at Crivitz, 1 p.m.