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Wisconsin High School Football Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

See WIAA final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Green Bay West High School's Kash Lowe (0) runs the ball against Sheboygan South High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at Green Bay West High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay West won the game, 28-14, and clinched a WIAA state playoff berth for the first time since 1996.
Green Bay West High School's Kash Lowe (0) runs the ball against Sheboygan South High School on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at Green Bay West High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay West won the game, 28-14, and clinched a WIAA state playoff berth for the first time since 1996. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wisconsin high school football season continued into October, and High School On SI has final scores.

Wisconsin High School Football Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

Kingsford 21, Menominee 14

Milwaukee Reagan 14, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 0

(#16) Racine Case 42, Indian Trail 0

Kewaunee 41, Oconto 6

(#19) Pewaukee 31, New Berlin West 7

Cuba City 27, Mineral Point 20

Unity 41, Webster 0

Augusta 20, Blair-Taylor 8

Iowa-Grant 44, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

Fuller Collegiate Academy 28, North 0

Waterford 48, Burlington 34

Wilmot 36, Westosha Central 0

Fall River/Rio 42, Dodgeland 0

River Ridge 26, Black Hawk/Warren IL 12

West Bend West 49, Nicolet 20

Verona 54, Janesville Craig 16

Oshkosh West 17, Appleton North 10

(#7) Freedom 62, Sheboygan Falls 7

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53, Viroqua 14

Oak Creek 62, Racine Horlick 13

Green Bay West 28, Sheboygan South 14

Cadott 48, Cameron 0

(#23) De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0

Aquinas 30, Luther 6

Potosi/Cassville 62, Riverdale 6

Waukesha North 43, South Milwaukee 0

(#6) Bay Port 35, Ashwaubenon 0

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 43, North Fond du Lac 0

Loyal/Greenwood 41, Pittsville 0

Berlin 55, Adams-Friendship 18

Wrightstown 41, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 12

Edgar 35, Abbotsford 0

Pepin/Alma 42, Auburndale 7

Clinton 20, East Troy 14

McDonell Central 18, Colfax 0

Tomahawk 6, Mosinee 3

Stevens Point 35, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Reedsburg 43, Tomah 16

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21, Kewaskum 7

La Crosse Central 29, Onalaska 28

Catholic Memorial 16, Germantown 14

Madison West 6, Madison East 0

Whitefish Bay 39, Hartford 7

Fall Creek 41, Pacelli 0

Seymour 30, Shawano Community 28

Westfield Area 12, Johnson Creek 0

New London 13, Winneconne 6

(#3) Hamilton 42, (#8) Marquette University 20

Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Reedsville 0

Somerset 26, St. Croix Central 21

(#5) West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 0

Ashland 49, Cumberland 7

Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 42, Barron 8

(#1) Muskego 42, Mukwonago 0

Oshkosh North 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 19

Elkhorn 56, Beloit Memorial 0

Brookfield East 34, (#20) Brookfield Central 28

Kenosha Bradford 2, Racine Park (forfeit)

Living Word Lutheran 26, Catholic Central 14

Crandon 48, Clintonville 30

Luther Prep 34, Shoreland Lutheran 7

Fond du Lac 23, Hortonville 0

Lodi 42, Edgerton 29

(#14) Monona Grove 36, DeForest 0

Grantsburg 42, Ladysmith 0

Eau Claire North 14, Wausau West 3

Ithaca/Weston 47, Necedah 0

Hudson 31, Chippewa Falls 28

(#2) Arrowhead 20, (#10) Franklin 17

Medford 48, Antigo 6

Weyauwega-Fremont 31, Colby 29

Chilton 37, Roncalli 14

Sun Prairie East 48, Watertown 13

(#15) Little Chute 54, Waupaca 14

Rice Lake 40, Superior 22

Racine Lutheran 48, Pius XI Catholic 6

St. Joseph 62, University School of Milwaukee 0

Mondovi 35, Durand-Arkansaw 7

Northwestern 58, Bloomer 0

Delavan-Darien 49, Whitewater 6

Turner 20, Columbus 0

D.C. Everest 51, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35

Nekoosa 48, Wisconsin Dells 6

Lakeside Lutheran 38, Jefferson 8

St. Mary’s Springs 31, Omro 8

(#4) Oconomowoc 42, Kettle Moraine 6

Glenwood City 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 15

La Crosse Logan 37, Holmen 31

Amery 32, Prescott 13

Dodgeville 32, Richland Center 19

(#11) Darlington 49, Platteville 20

Rhinelander 27, Lakeland 14

Sauk Prairie 53, Fort Atkinson 7

Cambridge 20, Marshall 0

Lake Mills 48, Portage 20

Brookwood 38, Royall 8

Elk Mound 33, Stanley-Boyd 8

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 48, McFarland 15

Greendale 14, Milwaukee Lutheran 12

Poynette 32, Horicon/Hustisford 6

Oregon 32, Sun Prairie West 21

Edgewood 56, Stoughton 21

Waupun 34, Mauston 18

(#18) New Richmond 49, Marshfield 28

St. Croix Falls 46, Spooner 13

Baraboo 42, Sparta 33

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Denmark 0

Evansville 36, Big Foot 0

Waterloo 25, Markesan 8

Greenfield 47, West Allis Central 12

Stratford 45, Northland Pines 6

Spring Valley 20, Osseo-Fairchild 13

Janesville Parker 27, Middleton 20

Shiocton 31, Manawa 6

Menasha 61, Green Bay East 6

Hillsboro 41, New Lisbon 0

(#25) Homestead 23, Slinger 20

Marathon 35, Spencer/Columbus 7

New Holstein 34, Valders 18

Waukesha South 42, Wauwatosa East 7

Plymouth 28, Grafton 21

Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Cedarburg 7

Bonduel 42, Southern Door 7

River Falls 35, Menomonie 7

(#12) Notre Dame Academy 51, Sheboygan North 0

Kiel 25, Two Rivers 15

Madison Memorial 29, Madison La Follette 27

St. Mary Catholic 31, Brillion 6

(#13) Neenah 35, Kimberly 31

Lomira 30, Mayville 14

Altoona 28, Ellsworth 20

Peshtigo 14, Oconto Falls 13

Fox Valley Lutheran 41, Xavier 6

Coleman 35, Crivitz 13

Campbellsport 34, Laconia 14

(#17) Amherst 49, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 15

Marinette 49, Sturgeon Bay 0

Brown Deer 6, Martin Luther 0

Manitowoc Lutheran 38, Howards Grove 0

Beaver Dam 50, Monroe 30

(#21) West Salem 49, Westby 0

Brodhead/Juda 58, River Valley 42

Southwestern 34, Fennimore 7

Waukesha West 21, Menomonee Falls 7

Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 21

Osceola 20, Baldwin-Woodville 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 35, Whitehall 7

Port Washington 41, West Bend East 7

Oostburg 35, Mishicot 12

Milwaukee King 14, Kenosha Tremper 0

(#24) Union Grove 34, Badger 14

Parkview/Albany 32, Deerfield 16

Melrose-Mindoro 23, Eleva-Strum 8

Lourdes Academy 33, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 14

Whitnall 42, West Allis Hale 15

New Glarus 35, BSMILS (CO-OP) 7

Pardeeville 26, Belleville 20

Kaukauna 28, Appleton East 7

Cashton 28, Bangor 21

Black River Falls 19, Arcadia 18

New Berlin Eisenhower 30, Wauwatosa West 21

Boyceville 52, Elmwood/Plum City 24

Hilbert 42, Random Lake/Ozaukee 0

Lake Country Lutheran 42, St. Thomas More 7

Ripon 42, Wautoma 13

Wausau East 21, Merrill 14

(#22) Pulaski 49, Appleton West 0

Argyle/Pecatonica 41, Boscobel 7

(#9) Waunakee 45, Milton 7

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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