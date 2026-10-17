Wisconsin High School Football Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
The Wisconsin high school football season continued into October, and High School On SI has final scores.
Wisconsin High School Football Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
Kingsford 21, Menominee 14
Milwaukee Reagan 14, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 0
(#16) Racine Case 42, Indian Trail 0
Kewaunee 41, Oconto 6
(#19) Pewaukee 31, New Berlin West 7
Cuba City 27, Mineral Point 20
Unity 41, Webster 0
Augusta 20, Blair-Taylor 8
Iowa-Grant 44, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
Fuller Collegiate Academy 28, North 0
Waterford 48, Burlington 34
Wilmot 36, Westosha Central 0
Fall River/Rio 42, Dodgeland 0
River Ridge 26, Black Hawk/Warren IL 12
West Bend West 49, Nicolet 20
Verona 54, Janesville Craig 16
Oshkosh West 17, Appleton North 10
(#7) Freedom 62, Sheboygan Falls 7
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 53, Viroqua 14
Oak Creek 62, Racine Horlick 13
Green Bay West 28, Sheboygan South 14
Cadott 48, Cameron 0
(#23) De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0
Aquinas 30, Luther 6
Potosi/Cassville 62, Riverdale 6
Waukesha North 43, South Milwaukee 0
(#6) Bay Port 35, Ashwaubenon 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 43, North Fond du Lac 0
Loyal/Greenwood 41, Pittsville 0
Berlin 55, Adams-Friendship 18
Wrightstown 41, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 12
Edgar 35, Abbotsford 0
Pepin/Alma 42, Auburndale 7
Clinton 20, East Troy 14
McDonell Central 18, Colfax 0
Tomahawk 6, Mosinee 3
Stevens Point 35, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Reedsburg 43, Tomah 16
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21, Kewaskum 7
La Crosse Central 29, Onalaska 28
Catholic Memorial 16, Germantown 14
Madison West 6, Madison East 0
Whitefish Bay 39, Hartford 7
Fall Creek 41, Pacelli 0
Seymour 30, Shawano Community 28
Westfield Area 12, Johnson Creek 0
New London 13, Winneconne 6
(#3) Hamilton 42, (#8) Marquette University 20
Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Reedsville 0
Somerset 26, St. Croix Central 21
(#5) West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 0
Ashland 49, Cumberland 7
Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 42, Barron 8
(#1) Muskego 42, Mukwonago 0
Oshkosh North 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 19
Elkhorn 56, Beloit Memorial 0
Brookfield East 34, (#20) Brookfield Central 28
Kenosha Bradford 2, Racine Park (forfeit)
Living Word Lutheran 26, Catholic Central 14
Crandon 48, Clintonville 30
Luther Prep 34, Shoreland Lutheran 7
Fond du Lac 23, Hortonville 0
Lodi 42, Edgerton 29
(#14) Monona Grove 36, DeForest 0
Grantsburg 42, Ladysmith 0
Eau Claire North 14, Wausau West 3
Ithaca/Weston 47, Necedah 0
Hudson 31, Chippewa Falls 28
(#2) Arrowhead 20, (#10) Franklin 17
Medford 48, Antigo 6
Weyauwega-Fremont 31, Colby 29
Chilton 37, Roncalli 14
Sun Prairie East 48, Watertown 13
(#15) Little Chute 54, Waupaca 14
Rice Lake 40, Superior 22
Racine Lutheran 48, Pius XI Catholic 6
St. Joseph 62, University School of Milwaukee 0
Mondovi 35, Durand-Arkansaw 7
Northwestern 58, Bloomer 0
Delavan-Darien 49, Whitewater 6
Turner 20, Columbus 0
D.C. Everest 51, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35
Nekoosa 48, Wisconsin Dells 6
Lakeside Lutheran 38, Jefferson 8
St. Mary’s Springs 31, Omro 8
(#4) Oconomowoc 42, Kettle Moraine 6
Glenwood City 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 15
La Crosse Logan 37, Holmen 31
Amery 32, Prescott 13
Dodgeville 32, Richland Center 19
(#11) Darlington 49, Platteville 20
Rhinelander 27, Lakeland 14
Sauk Prairie 53, Fort Atkinson 7
Cambridge 20, Marshall 0
Lake Mills 48, Portage 20
Brookwood 38, Royall 8
Elk Mound 33, Stanley-Boyd 8
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 48, McFarland 15
Greendale 14, Milwaukee Lutheran 12
Poynette 32, Horicon/Hustisford 6
Oregon 32, Sun Prairie West 21
Edgewood 56, Stoughton 21
Waupun 34, Mauston 18
(#18) New Richmond 49, Marshfield 28
St. Croix Falls 46, Spooner 13
Baraboo 42, Sparta 33
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Denmark 0
Evansville 36, Big Foot 0
Waterloo 25, Markesan 8
Greenfield 47, West Allis Central 12
Stratford 45, Northland Pines 6
Spring Valley 20, Osseo-Fairchild 13
Janesville Parker 27, Middleton 20
Shiocton 31, Manawa 6
Menasha 61, Green Bay East 6
Hillsboro 41, New Lisbon 0
(#25) Homestead 23, Slinger 20
Marathon 35, Spencer/Columbus 7
New Holstein 34, Valders 18
Waukesha South 42, Wauwatosa East 7
Plymouth 28, Grafton 21
Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Cedarburg 7
Bonduel 42, Southern Door 7
River Falls 35, Menomonie 7
(#12) Notre Dame Academy 51, Sheboygan North 0
Kiel 25, Two Rivers 15
Madison Memorial 29, Madison La Follette 27
St. Mary Catholic 31, Brillion 6
(#13) Neenah 35, Kimberly 31
Lomira 30, Mayville 14
Altoona 28, Ellsworth 20
Peshtigo 14, Oconto Falls 13
Fox Valley Lutheran 41, Xavier 6
Coleman 35, Crivitz 13
Campbellsport 34, Laconia 14
(#17) Amherst 49, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 15
Marinette 49, Sturgeon Bay 0
Brown Deer 6, Martin Luther 0
Manitowoc Lutheran 38, Howards Grove 0
Beaver Dam 50, Monroe 30
(#21) West Salem 49, Westby 0
Brodhead/Juda 58, River Valley 42
Southwestern 34, Fennimore 7
Waukesha West 21, Menomonee Falls 7
Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 21
Osceola 20, Baldwin-Woodville 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 35, Whitehall 7
Port Washington 41, West Bend East 7
Oostburg 35, Mishicot 12
Milwaukee King 14, Kenosha Tremper 0
(#24) Union Grove 34, Badger 14
Parkview/Albany 32, Deerfield 16
Melrose-Mindoro 23, Eleva-Strum 8
Lourdes Academy 33, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 14
Whitnall 42, West Allis Hale 15
New Glarus 35, BSMILS (CO-OP) 7
Pardeeville 26, Belleville 20
Kaukauna 28, Appleton East 7
Cashton 28, Bangor 21
Black River Falls 19, Arcadia 18
New Berlin Eisenhower 30, Wauwatosa West 21
Boyceville 52, Elmwood/Plum City 24
Hilbert 42, Random Lake/Ozaukee 0
Lake Country Lutheran 42, St. Thomas More 7
Ripon 42, Wautoma 13
Wausau East 21, Merrill 14
(#22) Pulaski 49, Appleton West 0
Argyle/Pecatonica 41, Boscobel 7
(#9) Waunakee 45, Milton 7
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917