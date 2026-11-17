Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) champion West De Pere holds on to the No. 1 spot in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings for a second straight week following a dramatic 20-19 victory over second-seeded Racine Case in the state semifinals of the WIAA playoffs.

The Phantoms, 13-0 overall and riding the momentum of a 27-game winning streak, are scheduled to face top-seeded No. 2-ranked Sussex Hamilton, 13-0, in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.

Eight teams remain undefeated heading into the state finals including West De Pere, Sussex Hamilton, Notre Dame Academy, Darlington, Port Washington, Pewaukee, Freedom, and Lomira.

1. West De Pere (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Junior quarterback Andrew Greisen passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns as the top-seeded Phantoms defeated second-seeded Racine Case 20-19 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal to extend their winning streak to 27 games.

Up Next: West De Pere is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 2-ranked Sussex Hamilton in a WIAA D1 state championship game (Nov 20)

2. Sussex Hamilton (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann passed for 374 yards and four touchdowns as the top-seeded Chargers defeated top-seeded Bay Port 48-15 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal.

Up Next: Sussex Hamilton is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 1-ranked West De Pere in a WIAA D1 championship game (Nov. 20)

3. Notre Dame Academy (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Tritons to a 28-17 victory over top-seeded Union Grove in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.

Up Next: Notre Dame Academy is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 7-ranked Monona Grove in a WIAA D2 state championship game (Nov. 30)

4. Darlington (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Senior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler combined for 351 yards (168 passing, 183 rushing) and a touchdown to lead the top-seeded Redbirds to a 32-21 victory over top-seeded No. 22-ranked Amherst in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal, extending their winning streak to 27 games.

Up Next: Darlington is scheduled to face top-seeded New Glarus in a WIAA D5 state championship game (Nov. 19)

5. Port Washington (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns as the top-seeded Pirates defeated top-seeded La Crosse Logan 34-27 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal overtime thriller.

Up Next: Port Washington is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 6-ranked Pewaukee in a WIAA D3 state championship game (Nov. 20)

6. Pewaukee (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Junior running back Benji Weis rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded Pirates defeated fifth-seeded Catholic Memorial 28-14 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game.

Up Next: Pewaukee is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 5-ranked Port Washington in a WIAA D3 state championship game (Nov. 20)

7. Monona Grove (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 14

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jaxon Zukowski rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Silver Eagles to a 30-7 victory over top-seeded New Richmond in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game.

Up Next: Monona Grove is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 3-ranked Notre Dame Academy in a WIAA D2 state championship game (Nov. 20)

8. Freedom (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: Junior running back Axzil Eggert rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Irish defeated top-seeded Little Chute 35-6 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal.

Up Next: Freedom is scheduled to face top-seeded Lake Mills in a WIAA D4 state championship game (Nov. 19)

9. Racine Case (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 7

Final Game: Senior linebacker Erik Ynnocencio registered 18 tackles as second-seeded Racine Case lost to top-seeded West De Pere 20-19 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal.

Up Next: Season completed.

10. Lake Mills (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 19

Last Week: Senior quarterback Tyler Wollin passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-seeded L-Cats to a 36-7 victory over second-seeded West Salem in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal.

Up Next: Lake Mills is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 8-ranked Freedom in a WIAA D4 state championship game (Nov. 19)

11. Muskego (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 1

Final Game: Senior defensive back Taylen Czarniak registered 12 tackles and an interception as top-seeded Muskego lost to second-seeded Racine Case 6-3 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Season completed.

12. Bay Port (11-2)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: The top-seeded Pirates lost to top-seeded Sussex Hamilton 48-15 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal.

Up Next: Season completed.

13. Waunakee (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 7

Final Game: Senior quarterback Aaron Trudell rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown as the second-seeded Warriors lost to top-seeded Bay Port 28-21 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Season completed.

14. Arrowhead (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 3

Final Game: Junior running back Devin Nettles rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown as the second-seeded Warhawks lost to top-seeded Sussex Hamilton 17-10 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Season completed.

15. Union Grove (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: The top-seeded Broncos lost to top-seeded Notre Dame Academy 28-17 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.

Up Next: Season completed.

16. Lomira (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Sophomore running back Hunter Schaumberg rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns as the second-seeded Lions defeated top-seeded Bonduel 30-13 in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal.

Up Next: Lomira is scheduled to face top-seeded No. 18-ranked Mondovi in a WIAA D6 state championship game (Nov. 19)

17. New Richmond (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: Senior running back Austyn Wittek rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded Tigers lost to top-seeded Monona Grove 30-7 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.

Up Next: Season completed.

18. Mondovi (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 24

Last Week: Junior quarterback Bode Falkner passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Buffaloes to a 56-27 victory over top-seeded Bonduel in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal.

Up Next: Mondovi is scheduled to face second-seeded No. 16-ranked Little Chute in a WIAA D6 state championship game (Nov. 19)

19. Hudson (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 18

Final Game: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns as the third-seeded Raiders lost to top-seeded West De Pere 38-26 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

Up Next: Season completed.

20. West Salem (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 16

Final Game: Senior linebacker Isaiah Laack registered 12 tackles as the second-seeded Panthers lost to top-seeded Lake Mills 36-7 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal.

Up Next: Season completed.

21. River Ridge (12-1)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Blake Reynolds rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown as second-seeded Timberwolves defeated top-seeded Glenwood City 21-15 in a WIAA Division 7 state semifinal.

Up Next: River Ridge is scheduled to face second-seeded No. 21-ranked Iowa-Grant in a WIAA D7 championship game (Nov. 19)

22. Iowa-Grant (11-2)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Brock Hinderman passed for 271 yards and four touchdowns to lead the second-seeded Panthers to a 36-0 victory over third-seeded Hilbert in a WIAA Division 7 state semifinal.

Up Next: Iowa-Grant is scheduled to face second-seeded No. 20-ranked River Ridge in a WIAA D7 championship game (Nov. 19)

23. La Crosse Logan (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: The top-seeded Rangers lost to top-seeded Port Washington 34-27 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.

Up Next: Season completed.

24. Bonduel (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Senior linebacker Jayden Popp registered 13 tackles as the top-seeded Bears lost to second-seeded Lomira 30-13 in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal.

Up Next: Season completed.

25. Amherst (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 22

Last Week: Senior running back Ayden Nerdahl rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns as the top-seeded Falcons lost to top-seeded Darlington 32-21 in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.

Up Next: Season completed.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com