Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Football's Top Kicker of 2026?

Wisconsin continues the 2026 high school football season with one of its deepest returning classes of kickers in recent memory. From reigning state champions and all-conference selections to a variety of battle-tested veteran leaders, these 20 players have already proven they can make critical momentum-shifting plays, consistently deliver pressure-packed kicks to spark the special teams, and help take control with the game on the line. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top returning athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2026 season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Yasser Andino-Andino, Darlington, senior

The All-Southwest Wisconsin Activities League second-team selection helped lead the Redbirds to a league title, a berth in the upcoming WIAA Division 5 state semifinals, and a current 12-0 overall record.

Evans Bartell, Verona, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference second-team selection helped lead the Wildcats to a league title, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-2 overall record.

Mason Borseth, Pulaski, junior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) second-team selection helped lead the Red Raiders to a third-place league finish, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.

Gavin Bynan, Sussex Hamilton, junior

The talented junior helped lead the Chargers to a league title, a berth in the upcoming WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 12-0 overall record.

Cal Calhoon, Freedom, senior

The All-North Eastern Conference (NEC) first-team selection helped lead the Irish to a league title, a berth in the the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 12-0 overall record.

Andrew Dorn, Winneconne, junior

The All-Bay Conference first-team selection helped lead the Wolves to a league title, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 10-1 overall record.

Colin Gardner, Racine Case, senior

The All-Southeast Conference first-team selection helped lead the Eagles to a league title, a berth in the upcoming WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and an 11-1 overall record.

Santiago Gomez Alonso, Bonduel, senior

The All-Packerland Conference first-team selection helped lead the Bears to a league title, a berth in the upcoming WIAA Division 6 state semifinals, and a current 12-0 overall record.

Hans Haffele, Monona Grove, senior

The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) first-team selection helped lead the Silver Eagles to a second-place league finish, a berth in the upcoming WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and a current 11-1 overall record.

Cole Hemling, Beaver Dam, junior

The All-Badger Conference (Small Division) first-team selection helped lead the Golden Beavers to a league title, a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and an 8-2 overall record.

Connor Henschel, Franklin, junior

The talented junior helped lead the Sabers to a third-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 6-5 overall record.

Maddux Hermus, Kimberly, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead the Papermakers to a tie for second place in the league, a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 4-6 overall record.

Ely Kohlman, New Holstein, senior

The All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference second-team selection helped lead the Huskies to a third-place league finish, a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and 6-4 overall record.

Matthew Loker, Lourdes Academy, senior

The All-Trailways Conference second-team selection helped lead the Knights to a share of the league title, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 7 playoffs, and a 9-2 overall record.

Maverick Lor, West De Pere, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) first-team selection helped lead the Phantoms to a league title, a berth in the upcoming WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a current 12-0 overall record.

Caymus Roberts, Middleton, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection helped lead the Cardinals to a second-place league finish, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 5-5 overall record.

Jacob Salas, Oconomowoc, senior

The battle-tested senior helped lead the Raccoons to a fourth-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.

Sawyer Uttech, Lake Country Lutheran, sophomore

The All-Metro Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead the Lightning to a third-place league finish, a berth in the upcoming WIAA Division 5 state semifinals, and a current 10-2 overall record.

Landon Wiegrefe, West Salem, junior

The All-Coulee Conference first-team selection helped lead the Panthers to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 12-0 overall record.

Michael Witczak, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) first-team selection helped lead the Tritons to a a league title, a berth in the upcoming WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and a 12-0 overall record.