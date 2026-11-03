Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 2, 2026)

Classic 8 Conference co-champion Muskego maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot in the latest High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings for a fifth straight week after a statement-making 43-21 victory over fifth-seeded Franklin in the second round of the WIAA playoffs.

The Warriors, 10-1 overall, are scheduled to face second-seeded and No. 16-ranked Racine Case in the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs on Nov. 6.

Muskego, which is riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak under first-year head coach Ryan Lucchesi, has a combined 21-3 overall record over the course of the past two seasons.

Twelve teams in the top 25 remain undefeated including West De Pere, Notre Dame Academy, Sussex Hamilton, Darlington, Port Washington, New Richmond, Pewaukee, Union Grove, Freedom, La Crosse Logan, West Salem, and Lomira.

No. 2 West De Pere and No. 6 Darlington each maintain impressive 25-game winning streaks dating back to last season.

1. Muskego (10-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Senior running back Aiden Perlberg rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Warriors to a 43-21 victory over fifth-seeded Franklin in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Muskego is scheduled to face second-seeded Racine Case in a WIAA D1 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

2. West De Pere (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Junior quarterback Andrew Greisen passed for 133 yards and two touchdowns as the top-seeded Phantoms defeated fourth-seeded Milwaukee Reagan 49-0 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game, extending their winning streak to 25 games.

Up Next: West De Pere is scheduled to face third-seeded Hudson in a WIAA D1 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

3. Arrowhead (10-1)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Junior wide receiver Ben Prescher contributed five receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown to lead the second-seeded Warhawks to a 38-17 victory over third-seeded Oconomowoc in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Arrowhead is scheduled to face top-seeded Sussex Hamilton in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

4. Notre Dame Academy (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns as the top-seeded Tritons defeated fourth-seeded Menasha 45-13 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Notre Dame Academy is scheduled to face third-seeded Pulaski in a WIAA Division 2 third-round playoff game.

5. Sussex Hamilton (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann passed for 242 yards and five touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Chargers to a 41-7 victory over fourth-seeded Marquette in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Sussex Hamilton is scheduled to face second-seeded Arrowhead in a WIAA D1 third-round playoff game.

6. Darlington (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Senior running back Calum Crist rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded Redbirds defeated fifth-seeded Winnebago Lutheran 35-7 in a WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game, extending their winning streak to 25 games.

Up Next: Darlington is scheduled to face second-seeded Durand-Arkansaw in a WIAA D5 third-round playoff game.

7. Waunakee (10-1)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Junior running back Zander MacKenzie rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the second-seeded Warriors defeated sixth-seeded Appleton North 36-6 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Waunakee is scheduled to face top-seeded Bay Port in a WIAA D1 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

8. Port Washington (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Pirates to a 47-13 victory over fourth-seeded Luxemburg-Casco in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Port Washington is scheduled to face third-seeded Plymouth in a WIAA D3 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

9. Bay Port (10-1)

Previous Ranking: 11

Last Week: Junior quarterback Bray Babich passed for 110 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Pirates defeated fourth-seeded Neenah 49-7 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Bay Port is scheduled to face second-seeded Waunakee in a WIAA D1 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

10. New Richmond (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 12

Last Week: Junior quarterback Preston Hidde rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the top-seeded Tigers to a 40-14 victory over fifth-seeded Waukesha West in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: New Richmond is scheduled to face seventh-seeded Brookfield Central in a WIAA D2 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

11. Pewaukee (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 13

Last Week: Junior running back Benji Weis rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns as the top-seeded Pirates defeated fourth-seeded Waterford 27-14 in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Pewaukee is scheduled to face third-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower in a WIAA D3 third-round playoff game.

12. Union Grove (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 14

Last Week: Senior quarterback Quinn Schultz rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the top-seeded Broncos to a 52-28 victory over Waukesha South in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Union Grove is scheduled to face third-seeded West Bend West in a WIAA D2 third-round playoff game.

13. Monona Grove (10-1)

Previous Ranking: 15

Last Week: Junior quarterback Jaxon Zukowski rushed 170 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the top-seeded Silver Eagles to a 34-14 victory over fifth-seeded Marshfield in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Monona Grove is scheduled to face sixth-seeded Grafton in a WIAA D2 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

14. Freedom (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 16

Last Week: Junior running back Axzil Eggert rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Irish defeated fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 42-0 in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Freedom is scheduled to face second-seeded Northwestern in a WIAA D4 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

15. West Salem (11-0)

Previous Ranking: 17

Last Week: Senior quarterback Drew McConkey rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns to lead the second-seeded Panthers to a 36-29 victory over third-seeded Aquinas in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: West Salem is scheduled to face top-seeded Racine St. Catherine's in a WIAA D4 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

16. Racine Case (10-1)

Previous Ranking: 18

Last Week: Senior running back Morell Jackson rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns as the second-seeded Eagles defeated third-seeded Kenosha Indian Trail 49-0 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Racine Case is scheduled to face top-seeded Muskego in a WIAA D1 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

17. Little Chute (10-1)

Previous Ranking: 20

Last Week: Senior running back Reece Joten rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded Mustangs defeated fourth-seeded Lodi 43-6 in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Little Chute is scheduled to face sixth-seeded Wrightstown in a WIAA D4 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

18. Hudson (10-1)

Previous Ranking: 21

Last Week: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Raiders to a 38-13 victory over second-seeded Verona in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Hudson is scheduled to face top-seeded West De Pere in a WIAA D1 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

19. La Crosse Logan (11-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior running back Jameson Degenhardt rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns as the top-seeded Rangers defeated fourth-seeded Mount Horeb-Barneveld 49-27 in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: La Crosse Logan is scheduled to face-third seeded Fox Valley Lutheran in a WIAA D3 third-round playoff game.

20. Lomira (11-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Sophomore running back Hunter Schaumberg rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns as the second-seeded Lions defeated third-seeded Cambridge 28-6 in a WIAA Division 6 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Lomira is scheduled to face top-seeded Edgar in a WIAA D6 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

21. Mondovi (10-1)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior quarterback Bode Falkner passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Buffaloes to a 50-28 victory over fifth-seeded Potosi-Cassville in a WIAA Division 6 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Mondovi is scheduled to face third-seeded Regis in a WIAA D6 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

22. Whitefish Bay (9-2)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: Senior running back Lateef Love Jr. rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter as the second-seeded Blue Dukes defeated third-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran 14-7 in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Whitefish Bay is scheduled to face fifth-seeded Catholic Memorial in a WIAA D3 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

23. Plymouth (9-2)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Last Week: Senior quarterback Augie Eigenberger rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Panthers to a 35-23 victory over second-seeded Winneconne in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Plymouth is scheduled to face top-seeded Port Washington in a WIAA D3 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

24. West Bend West (9-2)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Senior quarterback Collin Grass rushed 83 yards and three touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Spartans to a 35-21 victory over second-seeded Homestead in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: West Bend West is scheduled to face top-seeded Union Grove in a WIAA D2 third-round playoff game.

25. Pulaski (9-2)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Last Week: Junior kicker Mason Borseth converted a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as the third-seeded Red Raiders defeated second-seeded Kaukauna 10-7 in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

Up Next: Pulaski is scheduled to face top-seeded Notre Dame Academy in a WIAA D2 third-round playoff game (Nov. 6)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com