2026-27 Boys National High School Wrestling Rankings: Preseason Update Brings Big Changes

With this, the second update to the 2026-27 High School On SI Boys Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings, we have begun moving wrestlers into the weight classes where we believe they are most likely to begin the upcoming season.

We say begin for a couple of reasons. First, some wrestlers have a history of starting the season at a higher weight before working their way down. Second, some compete at a higher weight during the high school season than they do in national events.

Projecting the Right Weight Is Part of the Puzzle

A pair of wrestlers at 138 pounds are good examples of the latter: Iowa's Dawson Youngblut and Utah's Austin Ellis. Both spent the majority of their national competition at 138 pounds while wrestling at 144 during the high school season.

Where Does Mac Crosson Fit?

Another Iowan, Mac Crosson, presents a more complicated case.

Crosson could make some appearances at 175 pounds this season, but for now we've placed him at 157, where he was the Junior National runner-up at Fargo. Last fall, Crosson competed at 157 in several events and even dropped to 150 for Super 32.

Crosson spent most of the high school season around 165 pounds while making a few appearances at 175. But because he competed at 157 nationally during the spring and summer, we're projecting him to begin there again, including a likely appearance at that weight at Super 32.

These are the kinds of decisions we've made throughout this second edition of the preseason rankings.

How We Project Each Wrestler's Starting Weight

We've taken a close look at each wrestler's recent history to determine where he's most likely to begin the year. Of course, no projection can account for every growth spurt or the weight a high school wrestler might add as he matures. We're using what they've done in the past to make the best educated guess about where they'll compete next.

Current No. 1 Ranked Wrestlers

106: Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

113: Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

132: Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

138: Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

144: Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SR

150: Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

157: Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

165: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

175: Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

190: Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

215: Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

285: Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

The Rankings Will Keep Changing

We'll be aggressive about moving wrestlers into the proper weight classes as new information becomes available, which is one reason we'll publish frequent updates leading into the season.

If you see something that needs correcting or have information about where a wrestler plans to compete, please let us know. The goal is to keep dialing these rankings in as the 2026-27 season approaches.

Send information and inquiries to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Boys Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 2

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

3-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) JR

4-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) JR

5-Ace Chittum (Cleveland, TN) JR

6-Ausome Guillermo (CA) FR

7-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

8-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR

9-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) FR

10-Johnathan Thompson (Greene County, IA) FR

11-Cyrus Millage (Earlham, IA) FR

12-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) SO

13-Sebastian Gutierrez (Buchanan, CA) FR

14-Cameron Bartlow (Clovis, CA) FR

15-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

16-Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO

17-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

18-Gavin Hoeft (Wayzata, MN) SO

19-Ryder Ream (York Suburban, PA) FR

20-Casen Becker (Parker, CO) FR

21-Pietro Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) FR

22-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) JR

23-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SO

24-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

25-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) SO

26-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) JR

27-Asher Procunier (MI) FR

28-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) SO

29-Dakota Harmer (Lake Odessa Lakewood, MI) JR

30-Alex Huddleston (Brownsburg, IN) JR

HM:

Santino Andujo (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

Harper Hamacher (Becker, MN) FR

Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) SO

Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) SO

Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) SO

Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) SO

Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

Logan Tuck (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

Grady Moos (Elyria Catholic, OH) SO

John Ross (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

Parker Workman (OH) FR

Shay Lundvall (IA) FR

113-Pounds

1-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

2-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

3-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) FR

4-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) SO

5-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) SO

6-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) JR

8-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) JR

9-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SR

10-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) JR

11-Turner Ross (Mustang, OK) SR

12-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) JR

13-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) SR

14-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) JR

15-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SR

16-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SR

17-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) JR

18-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) NJ

19-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SR

20-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SR

21-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) SR

22-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

23-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) JR

24-Jha’Kai Roller (Cleveland, TN) FR

25-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

26-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

27-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) SO

28-Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) SO

29-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) JR

30-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) FR

HM:

Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) JR

Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) JR

Keilan Yang (Eau Claire, WI) FR

Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) SO

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) SO

Santino Pascarella (Half Hollow Hils, NY) JR

Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) FR

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SO

Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) SO

Bryce Fiore (St. John’s Country Day, FL) 8th

Kolten Mueller (Milton, WI) SO

Garrett Bjerga (Staple Motley, MN) SO

Chase Lawrence (Stillwater, MN) FR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

2-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

3-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) JR

4-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

5-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

6-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) JR

7-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SR

8-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

9-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SR

10-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

11-Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

12-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

13-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SR

14-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SR

15-Max Berman (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

16-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR

17-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

18-Brand’n Edstrom (Madison, ID) SR

19-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) JR

20-Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) JR

21-Jack Stonebraker (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

22-Cohen Reer (Edison, OH) SO

23-Julian Zargo (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR

24-Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

25-Spencer McCammon (Mater Dei, IN) SO

26-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

27-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

28-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

29-Trevor Patrovich (Hauppauge, NY) SR

30-Devin Hord (NC) FR

HM:

Nikolas Duarte (Addison Trail, IL) JR

Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) JR

Xavier Seabury (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) SO

Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR

Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) SR

Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) SR

Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) JR

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SR

4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SR

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

6-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SR

7-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) JR

8-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) JR

9-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) SO

10-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

11-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SR

12-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

13-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) JR

14-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) JR

15-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

16-Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) JR

17-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) SR

18-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) JR

19-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

20-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SR

21-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) SR

22-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SR

23-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

24-Cole Caniglia (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

25-Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) SR

26-Allen Woo (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

27-Preston Waughtel (Carlyle, IL) SR

28-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) SO

29-Kash Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

30-Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) SR

HM:

JR Ortega (Grandview, CO) SR

Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Arturo Reyes (Mahanoy, PA) SO

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) JR

Cash Wiley (Carl Albert, OK) SR

Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SR

Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) JR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) JR

John Segata (Council Rock South, PA) SR

132-Pounds

1-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

2-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

3-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SR

4-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

5-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) JR

6-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

7-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) JR

8-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) JR

9-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

10-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

11-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SR

12-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

13-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

14-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

15-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) JR

16-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) SR

17-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) SR

18-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

19-Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

20-Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

21-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) JR

22-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR

23-Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

24-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

25-Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SR

26-Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) SR

27-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) JR

28-Josiah Stanton (Bloomington South, IN) SO

29-Jack Cole (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO

30-Jeffrey Dunaway (IL) FR

HM:

Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

Mitchell Chen (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SR

Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) JR

Mason Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) SO

Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) JR

Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SR

138-Pounds

1-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

2-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

3-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SR

4-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR

5-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) JR

6-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) JR

7-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SR

8-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

9-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SR

10-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

11-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

12-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

13-Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) SR

14-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) SR

15-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SR

16-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SR

17-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) JR

18-Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) SR

19-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SR

20-Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) JR

21-Blake Nevils (Meridian, ID) JR

22-Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) JR

23-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) SR

24-Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) JR

25-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

26-Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) SR

27-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SR

28-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) SR

29-Brady Slicker (Hickory, PA) SR

30-Brady Full (Abington Heights, PA) SO

HM:

PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SR

Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) JR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR

Reid Yakes (Jesuit, FL) SR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA) SR

Braden Johnson (Cumberland, WI) SR

Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SR

144-Pounds

1-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SR

2-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

3-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

4-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

5-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

6-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR

7-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

8-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

9-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) JR

10-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SR

11-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

12-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) JR

13-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

14-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SR

15-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

16-Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

17-Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

18-Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) JR

19-Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

20-Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) SR

21-Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) JR

22-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

23-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SR

24-Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

25-Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) SR

26-Vinny Ferrari (Melissa, TX) SO

27-Tyler Stephens (Mt. Saint Joseph, MD) SR

28-James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) SR

29-Gavin Green (Delone Catholic, PA) SR

30-Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

HM:

Jake Kos (Simley, MN) SR

Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Isaias Hernandez (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) SR

Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) SR

Isaac Conner (Mountainside, OR) JR

Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) JR

Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SR

Mason Bauer (Ashland, OH) SR

James Sievers (Social Circle, GA) SR

Caleb Kosko (Nazareth, PA) SO

150-Pounds

1-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

2-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

3-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SR

4-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

5-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR

6-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SR

7-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

8-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SR

9-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) SR

10-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

11-Garrison Sartain (Mustang, OK) SR

12-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

13-Deacon Morgan (Rochester Adams, MI) SR

14-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

15-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) SR

16-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) SR

17-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) JR

18-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) SO

19-Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

20-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SR

21-Ben James (Sandusky St. Mary’s, OH) SR

22-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

23-Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) SR

24-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SR

25-Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) SR

26-Camron Duffield (Parkway South, MO) SR

27-Samuel Gehring (Slinger, WI) SR

28-Hunter Gordon (Rockwall, TX) JR

29-Jack Malinconico (Poway, CA) SR

30-Kaygen Roberts (Boyle County, KY) SR

HM:

Brendan Nadin (Marian, IL) SO

Kaden Martineau (Juab, UT) JR

Jackson Paulsen (Blue Springs, MO) SR

Niko Marnika (Commack, NY) SR

Jake Mescher (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR

157-Pounds

1-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

4-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SR

5-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

6-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) JR

7-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SR

8-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. Saint. Joseph, MD) JR

9-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SR

10-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SR

11-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

12-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

13-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SR

14-James Whitbred (State College, PA) SR

15-Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) SR

16-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) SR

17-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) JR

18-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SR

19-Jaimon Mogard (Ames, IA) SO

20-Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

21-Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

22-Kayson White (Highlands, KY) JR

23-Gregory Torosian (Birmingham, CA) SR

24-Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) JR

25-Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) JR

26-Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

27-Donald Jackson (Wichita-East, KS) SR

28-Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) SR

29-Parker Casey (Johnston, IA) SR

30-Dimetry Molina (Esperanza, CA) JR

HM:

Carmine Cruz (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) JR

Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH) SO

Maverick Beckwith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Kaleb Mead (Watertown Mayer, MN) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) SR

165-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

3-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

4-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

5-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

6-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

7-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

8-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

9-Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

10-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

11-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

12-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

13-Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

14-Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

15-Colby Houle (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

16-Reed Wilson (Nixa, MO) JR

17-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

18-Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

19-Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

20-Thomas Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) JR

21-Emerson Tjaden (De Soto, KS) SR

22-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Vally, PA) SR

23-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) SR

24-Bailey Holman (Poway, CA) JR

25-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

26-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

27-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH) SR

28-Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) SR

29-Preston Scott (Choctaw, OK) SR

30-Olin Neuville (De Pere, WI) SR

HM:

Chris Anguiano (Millikan, CA) SR

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Max Firestine (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) SR

Coehn Weber (Joliet West, IL) SO

Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) SR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

Easton Kammerud (Mount Horeb, WI) SO

Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) JR

175-Pounds

1-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

2-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SR

3-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

4-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

5-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR

6-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SR

7-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

8-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR

9-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

10-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) JR

11-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SR

12-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) SR

13-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) JR

14-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

15-Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

16-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SR

17-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

18-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SR

19-Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) SR

20-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

21-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) JR

22-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) SR

23-Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) JR

24-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) JR

25-Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) SR

26-Jesus Guzman (Lakeside, CA) JR

27-Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

28-William Fullhart (Decorah, IA) SR

29-Leif Larwin (Bend, OR) SR

30-Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) SR

HM:

Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) SR

Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR

Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Julius Pacheco (Davison, MI) SR

Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

Preston Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR

Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SR

Gary High (Cleveland, TN) JR

Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) JR

Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) JR

Destan Skelly (Grand Rapids, MN) JR

190-Pounds

1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

2-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

3-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) SR

4-Joseph Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

5-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) JR

6-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SR

7-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) JR

8-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) JR

9-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

10-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

11-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR

12-Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

13-Beau Waldron (Hickman, MO) SR

14-Marco Casillas (Mahomet-Seymour, IL) JR

15-JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

16-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) SR

17-Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) JR

18-Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

19-Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) SR

20-Hayden Harvey (Montoursville, PA) SR

21-Reed Falk (Middletown, WI) SR

22-Jacob Hutchins (River Falls, WI) SR

23-Braden Strain (Berryhill, OK) SR

24-Owen Schacht (Mishicot, WI) SR

25-Shepard Stephens (Davis, UT) SR

26-Levi Foote (Southern Regional, NJ) SR

27-Jayden Imler (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

28-Ibrahim Zaky (Woodgrove, VA) SR

29-David Clayton (Quakertown, PA) SR

30-Bryce Collins (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

HM:

Duane Leslie (Mead, WA) SO

Mason McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SO

Dresden Beard (Andover, KS) JR

Vicente Garcia (West Las Vegas, NM) JR

Blaise Turner (American falls, ID) SR

Carson Herbst (Madison Central, KY) SR

Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SR

Samuel Josey (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

Gage Gross (Milton, WI) JR

Josh Ringler (Grinnell, IA) SR

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SR

3-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SR

4-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) SR

5-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SR

6-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SR

7-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

8-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

9-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) JR

10-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

11-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) SR

12-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) SR

13-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) JR

14-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) SO

15-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SR

16-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

17-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) SR

18-Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) SR

19-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SR

20-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SR

21-Mason Chamberlian (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

22-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SR

23-Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SR

24-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) SR

25-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) SR

26-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

27-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) SR

28-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) SR

29-Gavin Muller (Osage, IA) SR

30-Seth Hernandez (Bixby, OK) SR

HM:

Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) JR

Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson, FL) JR

285-Pounds

1-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

2-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR

4-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) SR

5-Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) SR

6-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) SR

7-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) SR

8-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) JR

9-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) SR

10-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) JR

11-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) JR

12-Lucas Feuerbach (Solon, IA) SR

13-Preston Krueger (New London, WI) SR

14-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) SR

15-Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

16-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) SR

17-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) SR

18-Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) SR

19-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) JR

20-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) JR

21-Carlos Rodriguez (Sioux Falls Lincoln, SD) SR

22-Keyshon Morrison (Lake Norman, NC) SR

23-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) SR

24-Konway Williamson (Salina, OK) SR

25-Clete Gilbert (Marlow, OK) SR

26-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR

27-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

28-Keenan Mowery (South Putnam, IN) SR

29-Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) SR

30-Drake Buthe (Glenwood, IA) SR

HM:

Cary Cox (Pleasant Valley, IA) SR

JT Kelso (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA) SR

Alex Johnson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SR

Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR

Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

Grant Silverfield (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR