Week 1 Predictions: St. John Bosco Will Leave Las Vegas With Win Over BIshop Gorman

The big one has arrived! The game of the year nationally will take place Friday in Southern Nevadawhen Bishop Gorman hosts St. John Bosco in a battle that could possibly determine the 2026 national champion. Hopefully, Mother Nature stays calm this week.

St. John Bosco (0-0) vs. Bishop Gorman (1-0)

We see a defensive struggle here. How could it be any other way? Bishop Gorman's front seven legitimately might be the best in the nation. And the Gaels' secondary could also say the same. St. John Bosco enters with veteran experience at quarterback while having one of the country's best receiving corps. Something has to give somewhere, and we think the weak link in the room is the BIshop Gorman offense. We're just not quite sure what their identity is yet. What is the path to victory for the Gaels? Running the ball, playing it slightly conservative and letting the defense do the rest seems like a good plan. But it leaves no margin for error. St. John Bosco has a very good defense in its own right and appears slightly more explosive on offense.

The pick: St. John Bosco 14, Bishop Gorman 7

🗣️Expanded preview and prediction for St. John Bosco vs. Bishop Gorman pic.twitter.com/An90XQw8vY — Aram Tolegian 🇺🇸 🇦🇲 (@ChemicalAT) August 18, 2026

More on St. John Bosco-Bishop Gorman ...

St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro and Bishop Gorman's Brent Browner appeared on Monday's episode of Fattal Factor to discuss their huge showdown.

When the topic of who should be favored arose, both coaches offered their opinion.

Negro: "I think you have to give Gorman a little bit of an advantage playing at home. You can't just go by the rankings, because if you did that you'd have to say Bosco has a little bit of a slight edge."

Browner: "I think it's a pick 'em. Win or lose, I hope this game comes down to the last drive. That's an amazing game to watch or be a part of. That's something people can get around and win or lose, you just saw one of the best high school football games you've ever seen in your life."

Centennial (1-0) vs. Cathedral (Ca.) (0-0)

Trips to SoCal typically haven't yielded great results for Las Vegas-area teams. But don't count out the Bulldogs just yet. Cathedral lost its start quarterback-receiver tandem this offseason when they transferred to the Centennial in Corona. The Phantoms remain talented, but maybe not up to recent levels. We like what the Bulldogs have cooking on offense with quarterback Blake Nadler and receiver Jayden Thomas. They should be able to trade points in what has all the makings of a shootout. This is a great opportunity for head coach DJ Campbell's troops to make a statement.

The pick: Cathedral 34, Centennial 30

Arbor View (0-1) vs. Carlsbad (Ca.) (0-0)

What we were saying about Nevada teams playing California opponents? The good news is that Arbor View already has a game under its belt while Carlsbad is making its season debut. That counts for something early in a season. The Aggies played a real grinder in a 20-14 loss to West (Utah) last week. This one may be more of a wide-open affair given Carlsbad's explosiveness with running back Kai Brown and receiver Travis Jeffery. The Lancers won 10 games last season and are traditionally one of the San Diego area's top programs. A second straight road test takes its toll late for Arbor.

The pick: Carlsbad 30, Arbor View 20

Basic (0-0) vs. Foothill (0-0)

Really disappointing that we don't already have some data to work with on Foothill. The Falcons were an offseason buzz team following last year's march to the state playoffs. Quarterback Ryder Dobbs is often praised among the best in the area, so we're expecting a show when he can actually get a game in (Mother Nature again!). Foothill eclipsed 60 points in last year's game between these two. Will it get outta hand again?

The pick: Foothill 50, Basic 21

Las Vegas (1-0) vs. Desert Pines (0-1)

Is it the danger zone already for the Jaguars already? Hear me out: abbreviated schedule as part of the Superintendents 30 gang and games still to come against Centennial and Arbor View. Last week's loss against Palo Verde applies pressure to this spot for Desert Pines, even if you're not pressing the panic button yet. Meanwhile, Las Vegas unleashed Steven Bullock III last week to the tune of 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening win over Eldorado. Things can really start rolling for the Wildcats if they get off to a 2-0 start.

The pick: Las Vegas 27, Desert Pines 25

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