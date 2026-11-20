The race for the national high school boys wrestling team national championship begins with a familiar collection of powerhouse programs, but the order has changed considerably.

Blair Academy of New Jersey opens the 2026-27 season ranked No. 1 in the inaugural High School On SI Boys' National Team Rankings, narrowly earning the top position over Pennsylvania's Malvern Prep. The Bucs finished No. 3 in last year's final rankings.

Florida powerhouse Lake Highland Prep checks in at No. 3, followed by Delbarton of New Jersey at No. 4.

And defending national champion Buchanan of California?

The Bears begin their title defense at No. 5 after graduation took a significant toll on the lineup that made history last season.

The opening rankings feature several programs that finished among the nation's elite in 2025-26, along with challengers hoping to shake up the national championship race.

With four teams from California and three from Pennsylvania occupying spots in the top 10, the competition promises to be fierce.

Here's a closer look at the contenders, followed by the complete national Top 40.

Blair Academy Holds Off Malvern Prep for No. 1

Blair Academy enters the season as the nation's top-ranked team after finishing among the top five a year ago, but the decision was far from automatic.

Malvern Prep, which finished sixth nationally last season, received serious consideration for the No. 1 ranking.

Both programs feature 10 wrestlers in the High School On SI individual national rankings, giving them two of the deepest collections of nationally recognized talent in the country.

The difference comes near the top of those rankings.

Blair has five wrestlers ranked among the top 10 in their respective weight classes, compared with four for Malvern Prep.

That slight advantage, combined with Blair's recent record of national success, gives the Buccaneers the edge entering the season.

Still, Malvern Prep has the talent to challenge for the top spot and could quickly establish itself as the nation's best team once competition begins.

The two National Prep rivals appear poised for another season of high-level competition.

Don’t Sleep on Lake Highland Prep or Delbarton

Lake Highland Prep coming in at number three is more a by product of what they lost to graduation, than expectations. Because on thing is for sure: Mike Palazzo will have this team humming once again.

On paper, it may not look as impressive as recent years, but another gift of Palazzo’s is taking mid-tier athletes and turning them into Blue Chip Wrestlers. So, that stable of young bucks that’s coming through the doors this year will be up to speed in no time at all.

The new transfers will likely follow in the paths of their predecessors, who became household names during their first seasons wearing the Highlander Gear.

Delbarton has half of their squad in our rankings and some solid returners that will be seasoned from one of the nation’s most difficult schedules.

There are two teams in the nation that seriously challenge themselves week in, and week out – Lake Highland Prep and Delbarton. Don’t believe us? Look up their schedules.

Defending National Champion Buchanan Opens at No. 5

A year after becoming the first California Team to ever end the season ranked No. 1 in the country, the Bears begin the new ride as our number five entry, sitting ahead of two in state rivals - No. 6 St. John Bosco and No. 7 Poway.

All three have seven in the national rankings, but the Bosco has more balance through their lineup. Most of Poway’s ranked wrestlers are in the upper weights and vice versa for Buchanan, who are lightweight rich. Buchanan was hit hard by graduation.

Since it’s so close on paper, we are going to give the nod to last year’s national champs, and given the Braves balance, we are slotting them in front of the Titans of Poway.

A quick note – team races at tournaments and duals favor teams with the most quality depth. In this intro, we are only highlighting the ranked numbers, but in the end, the team with the best unsung heroes will rise to the top.

Swinging Through PA for 8 and 9

Our next two entries come from Pennsylvania, the Mecca for wrestling in the United States. Coming in at No. 8 is Wyoming Seminary, a team overlooked by many at the start of last year, but not by us. And this year, the Blue Knights start it off in the Top 10.

They are another team with half the lineup in the rankings and a few others knocking on the door. Coach Will Weber has brought in some tough Pennsylvania public school kids and welcomed some talented freshman into the fold.

Faith Christian Academy finished as our number five last year and is number nine as we get underway. This prediction is based on last year’s crop of freshman along with this year’s newcomers carrying the weight – and we believe it is possible.

The Lions have the Bachmann Brothers and Nick Singer as leaders and the backbone up top, if the young guys come through, they may prove this ranking too low.

California Closes the Top 10

Esperanza concludes the top ten. The lightweights will do the heavy lifting for them as all their nationally ranked guys are in the lower half of the spectrum.

For more in depth coverage, and a different view of the rankings, visit Legacy Wrestling. Send any information or questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

High School On Boys Wrestling National Team Rankings

1-Blair Academy, NJ

2-Malvern Prep, PA

3-Lake Highland Prep, FL

4-Delbarton, NJ

5-Buchanan, CA

6-St. John Bosco, CA

7-Poway, CA

8-Wyoming Seminary, PA

9-Faith Christian Academy, PA

10-Esperanza, CA

11-Dublin Coffman, OH

12-Mustang, OK

13-Clovis, CA

14-State College, PA

15-Bishop McCort, PA

16-Perrysburg, OH

17-Greens Farms Academy, CT

18-Stillwater, OK

19-Brownsburg, IN

20-Creighton Prep, NE

21-Bishop McDevitt, PA

22-New York Military Academy, NY

23-Center Grove, IN

24-Brecksville, OH

25-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ

26-Bethlehem Catholic, PA

27-St. Joseph Regional, NJ

28-Crown Point, IN

29-Southeast Polk, IA

30-Baylor School, TN

31-Coweta, OK

32-Don Bosco, IA

33-St. Michael-Albertville, MN

34-Bergen Catholic, NJ

35-IC Catholic Prep, IL

36-Clovis North, CA

37-Gilroy, CA

38-Wayzata, MN

39-Liberty, AZ

40-Connellsville, PA