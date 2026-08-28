2026-27 Preseason National Girls High School Wrestling Rankings Version 2: Super 32 Weights Bring Changes

The second update of the High School On SI 2026-27 Preseason National Girls Wrestling Rankings factors in results from recent competitions as well as newly available registration weights for Super 32.

As we did with the boys rankings, we've also taken a closer look at where wrestlers are likely to compete when the high school season begins. There appears to be less movement among the girls, with most remaining relatively consistent with their previous weight classes.

Super 32 uses a different set of weight classes than the High School On SI rankings, however, so some explanation is necessary when comparing the two.

What Happens to 95 and 207 Pounds?

The Super 32 weights are different from the ones we use for the rankings. While we are talking about the weights we use, please keep in mind that once the high school season begins, the 95-pound girls will be folded into the 100-pound rankings. The 207-pound class will see some go to 190 pounds and the others to 235.

Those two weights (95 and 207) are not used during the season, and we are not going to speculate about how much someone is weighing. Those weight classes will remain until mid-November then go away until the spring of 2027.

As for the Super 32 weights and how they relate to our rankings. The first three weight classes (95, 100, and 106 pounds) will precisely reflect the rankings as they line up with weights we are using. From here forward, all but two of the weight classes are a blend.

95, 100 and 106 pounds: These classes align directly with the weight classes used in our rankings.

112 pounds – Includes wrestlers from our 110- and 115-pound rankings.

118 pounds – Includes wrestlers from 115 and 120.

124 pounds – Corresponds primarily with our 125-pound rankings.

132 pounds – Includes wrestlers from 130 and 135.

138 pounds – Includes wrestlers from 135 and 140.

148 pounds – Corresponds with our 145-pound rankings. Wrestlers registered for Super 32 at 148 have been moved to 145 in our rankings where appropriate.

160 pounds – Primarily corresponds with our 155-pound rankings. Wrestlers previously at 170 who registered for 160 have been moved to 155, while those remaining up will compete at Super 32's 175-pound class.

200 pounds – Can include wrestlers from our 190-, 207- and 235-pound rankings.

Why Taina Fernandez Remains at 145

We are aware that No. 1 Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, Md.) will face No. 1 Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep, Ariz.) at FloWrestling's Who's Number One at 155 pounds. However, we're keeping the three-time world champion at 145 in our rankings because she is registered for Super 32 at 148.

Fernandez will be pursuing a record-breaking fifth Super 32 belt.

Current No. 1 Ranked Wrestlers

95: Brooklyn Murray (NH) FR

100: Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

105: Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

110: Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) SR

115: Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

120: Taina McGowan (NJ) JR

125: Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR

130: Hailey Worden (Centennial, NV) FR

135: Emma Bacon (FL) SR

140: Gray Joyce (KS) SO

145: Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

155: Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

170: Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

190: Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) SR

207: Lyla Hensen (Hudson, MI) FR

235: Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) JR

Rankings Updates

Going forward, we plan to alternate boys and girls rankings updates every two weeks, giving each set of rankings two updates per month. Once the high school season begins, both rankings will be updated weekly.

Coaches, wrestlers and readers are encouraged to send lineup information and updated weight classes. Accuracy begins with getting each wrestler into the correct weight class, and your information helps us keep the rankings as current as possible.

Inquires and updates can be sent to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Girls Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 2

95-Pounds

1-Brooklyn Murray (NH) FR

2-Sophia Valdez (CO) FR

3-Brooklyn Henry (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

4-Lanaia Selig (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

5-Olivia Maya Felix (Liberty, CA) SO

6-Leivelle Alejado (Leilehua, HI) SR

7-Lilly Lundy (Lewis-Palmer) SR

8-Mia Pardo (Jack Britt, NC) SO

9-Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SO

10-Piper Phillips (Mason City, IA) JR

11-Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) SO

12-Emma Martinez (Madera South, CA) SO

13-Kaila Robles-Rials (Presentation, CA) JR

14-Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) SR

15-Alliya Walker (Grayson County, VA) JR

16-Olivia Davalos (CA) FR

17-Tatiana Alexander (Eastchester, NY) SR

18-Jahnavi Marion (Kalamazoo Central, MI) SO

19-Lorilye Beardsley (Avon-Geneseo, NY) FR

20-Kalaya Baxter (ID) FR

21-Audrey Eller (UT) FR

22-Anela Hogg (Kelso, WA) FR

23-Malaina Comfort (Williamsport, PA) JR

24-Faylinn Smith (PA) FR

25-Sophia Lopez (Woodburn, OR) SO

26-Cambria Leshko (Southern Lehigh, PA) SO

27-Mya Van Beek (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

28-Lindsey Lau (Mid-Pacific, HI) JR

29-Alexandera Thomas (Cooper City, FL) SR

30-Pearl Jewett (General Brown, NY) FR

HM:

Melayna Johnson (Riverton, UT) JR

Angelina Ramirez (Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy, NY)

100-Pounds

1-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

2-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) SO

3-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) JR

4-Olivia Hernandez (OR) FR

5-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO

6-Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI) SR

7-Gabriella Lemus (Clovis, CA) FR

8-Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) SR

9-Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

10-Rhilynn Tolzman (New Prague, MN) FR

11-Timi Coles (PA) FR

12-Kylee Ooton (OK) FR

13-Mya Beckett (Notre Dame, WI) SO

14-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) SR

15-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) SR

16-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

17-Katie Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

18-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central, NJ) SO

19-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY) SR

20-Jenna Greer (PA) FR

21-Carson Robertson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SO

22-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) SO

23-Aileen Paniagua (North Salem, OR) SR

24-Kylie-Ann Thach (Eleanor Roosevelt, CA) SO

25-Lexi Wolk (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SO

26-Daniella Vazquez (Garces, CA) SO

27-Naiya Delos Santos (Taylor County, KY) JR

28-Natalie Roberson (Katy, TX) SR

29-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

30-Kylee Tran-Harris (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

HM:

Nora Ohnemus (Indianola, IA) JR

Rebecca Marin (Doral Academy, FL) SR

Nicole Abrego (Garden City, KS) SR

Isabella Cullen (Troy Buchanan, MO) JR

Cidney Schaffer (Lackawanna Trail, PA) SO

105-Pounds

1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

2-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) JR

3-Ryleigh Sturgill (TN) SR

4-Bella Manno (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

5-Amaya Hoku Kapihe (Kapolei, HI) JR

6-Ella Neibert (Indian Creek, IN) JR

7-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) SO

8-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) SR

9-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) SO

10-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR

11-Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) JR

12-Olivia Munson (Simi Valley, CA) JR

13-Aini Anderson (Holmen, WI) SR

14-Sophia Lazaro (Northview, CA) SO

15-Kennedy Hogan (St. Laurence, IL) FR

16-Kayne-Lin Chun (HI) FR

17-Maya Wong (Hawaii Baptist Academy, HI) JR

18-Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) JR

19-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) SO

20-Dilynn Albrecht (Milton, WI) JR

21-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) SR

22-Eva Bhattacharya (Menlo-Atherton, CA) SR

23-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) FR

24-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA) JR

25-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) JR

26-Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) SO

27-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) JR

28-Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) JR

29-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) JR

30-Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) JR

HM:

Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR

Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

Katelynn Dockery (Bryan, TX) JR

Tiffany Francisco (Western, FL) SR

Audrey Moore (Keller, TX) SR

Olivia Polansky (Choate Rosemary, CT) JR

Cordelia Martinez (San Antonio Madsion, TX) SR

Cameron Hodge (Cibolo Steele, TX) SO

Guilianna Latshaw (PA) FR

Farynn Rhees (MO) FR

Penelope Ayala (Manawa, HI) SO

Julie Gatto (Stafford, VA) JR

Finley Fourspring (Corry, PA) JR

Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) SR

Jade Wilson (Abilene, KS) JR

110-Pounds

1-Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) SR

2-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

4-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

5-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) SR

6-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

7-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

8-Audrey Cunningham (TX) FR

9-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) SR

11-Daphney Gomez (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

12-Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) SO

13-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) SO

14-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) SR

15-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) JR

16-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) SR

17-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) SR

18-Charlotte Nold (St. Viator, IL) SO

19-Aya Yoshitake (San Marino, CA) JR

20-Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) JR

21-Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) SO

22-Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

23-Sophia Toscano (CA) FR

24-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

25-Serineh Crane (Hoover, CA) SR

26-Denni Bippes (University, WA) SO

27-Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) SR

28-Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) SO

29-Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West, CA) SR

30-Lauren Echeverria (Crook County, OR) SO

Nixie Schooler (Juneau-Douglas, AK) JR

HM:

Layla Ward (Oakland Tech, CA) SO

Sora Mae Bukoski (Penobscot County, ME)

Ayda Miller (Saint Croix Central, WI) JR

Kaila Tatekawa-Maes (Mililani, HI) JR

Brynlee Mooney (The Woodlands, TX) SO

115-Pounds

1-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

2-Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR

3-Lyric Hetzer (OH) SO

4-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) SR

5-Daynah Gomez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

6-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) JR

7-Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) SR

8-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) SR

9-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) SR

10-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) SR

11-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) SO

12-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) SO

13-Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) JR

14-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) SO

15-Alexandria Barskiy (West Brook, NJ) FR

16-Khiry Reese (Rosewood, NC) SR

17-Chloe Medlock (Putnam City West, OK) JR

18-Addison St. George (Rockwood Summit, MO) JR

19-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) SO

20-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) JR

21-Lillian Fonceca (Fremont, CA) JR

22-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) JR

23-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) JR

24-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR

25-Lennah Monts (Bennington, KS) JR

26-Addison McGinness (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

27-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) SR

28-Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) SO

29-Stella Piazza (Hampshire, IL) SO

30-Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South, WV) SR

HM:

Katherine Cook (Freedom, WI) SR

Marlina Martinez (McNary, OR) SR

Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) SR

Madelyn Little (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

Roselane D. Verrett (Monticello, MN) FR

120-Pounds

1-Taina McGowan (NJ) JR

2-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

3-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

4-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) SR

5-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) SO

6-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) SR

7-Hepua Salter (Kapalama, HI) SR

8-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

9-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

10-Emma Grimes (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) SR

12-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) JR

13-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) JR

14-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) SR

15-Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) SO

16-Rio Rening (CA) FR

17-Khole Perez (Glenbard West, IL) JR

18-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

19-Ember Zupanc (WI) FR

20-Lilly Quintanilla (Thermopolis, WY) SR

21-Tegan Robertson (Ridge View, IA) SR

22-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

23-Mila Juarez (San Marcos, TX) SR

24-Julia Lugabihl (OH) FR

25-Alexia Hernandez (Rio Mesa, CA) SO

26-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) SO

27-Apphia Gutierrez (Perry, AZ) JR

28-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) JR

29-Katharine Virgilio (Brunswick, MD) JR

30-Kailee Miller (Cleveland, TN) SO

HM:

Vivienne Yarbrough (TX) FR

Jade Hardee (Anderson, IL) JR

Abigail Stettler (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

Gianna Montegari (Governor Mifflin, PA) SO

Demetria Griffin (Hope Academy, IL) SO

Lilly McCleary (Lone Jack, MO) SR

Kylee Trostle (Elco, PA) SR

Cora Stewart (Port Washington, WI) SO

Brielynn Jackson (Gardner Edgerton, KS) SO

125-Pounds

1-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR

2-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) JR

3-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) JR

4-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

5-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) SR

6-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) SR

7-Raenah Smith (Easton, PA) SR

8-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) JR

9-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) JR

10-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) JR

11-Harper Schwettman (CO) FR

12-Presley Beard (Derby, KS) SO

13-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) SO

14-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) JR

15-McKenna Wilson (Union, OK) JR

16-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) SR

17-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

18-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) JR

19-Mary Minogue (Libertyville, IL) SR

20-Malia Griffin (Melissa, TX) SR

21-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR

22-Phoebe Richers (TX) JR

23-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) SR

24-Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) JR

25-Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls CMR, MT) SR

26-Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

27-Charlee Noah (Tri-Valley, ID) JR

28-McKinzee Mills (Huntington, OH) SO

29-Lila Krull (Miamisburg, OH) SR

30-Nevada Wildheart (Rossview, TN) SR

HM:

Lucy Clarno (Dripping Spring, TX) JR

Braelyn Troxell (Colony, AK) SR

Morgan Johnson (Deforest, WI) SO

Kaydence Golding (Lisbon, ND) SO

Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) SR

Addison Bernstein (Orland, CA) SR

Melanie Medrano (Bentonville, AR) JR

Ellie Westerman (Eagan, MN) SR

Amelia Nidela-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) SR

Nova Estrada (North Bay Haven, SC) FR

Temperance Lowe (North Kansas City, MO) SR

Dakota Athey (Bay Port, WI) SR

Tiana Crawford (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

130-Pounds

1-Hailey Worden (Centennial, NV) FR

2-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) SR

3-Lauren Samuel (NC) FR

4-Rachel Garcia (OK) FR

5-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) SR

6-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

7-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) SR

8-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

9-Riley Drennan (McKinney, TX) SR

10-Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

11-Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) SR

12-Chloe Pearce (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

13-Gail Sullivan (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

14-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) SO

15-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) JR

16-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) SO

17-Corabella Wesley (Hobart, IN) SO

18-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) JR

19-Sophia Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

20-Camille Torres (Brawley, CA) SR

21-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) SR

22-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

23-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

24-Mackinzie Brewer (Fulton, MO) JR

25-Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

26-Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker, WI) SO

27-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) JR

28-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) SR

29-Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

30-Arianna Ruiz (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) JR

HM:

Caly Rodriguez (Brandon, FL) JR

Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) JR

Amy Kate Erikson (Niskayuna-Schenectady, NY) SR

Gabriella Frankian (Glen Falls, NY) JR

Marley Nelson (Santa Ana, CA) SR

Janali Gonzalez (Highland, CA) SO

Avaeh Smith (Lewis Central, IA) SR

Avery Fitzgerald (Rockwall, TX) JR

Georgia Smith (Eddyville, IA) JR

Adriana Murray (Yale, MI) JR

Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) JR

135-Pounds

1-Emma Bacon (FL) SR

2-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) SR

3-Camila Torres (Yuma, AZ) JR

4-Kaison Miller (Norton Community, KS) JR

5-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) SR

6-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SR

7-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) JR

8-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

9-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) SR

10-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) SO

11-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) SR

12-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) SR

13-Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL) SO

14-Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) SR

15-Noli Paddock (Chatauqua Lake, NY) JR

16-Sofia Hoegemeyer (Millard West, NE) SR

17-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) SR

18-Madelyn Medrano (Bentonville, AR) FR

19-Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) JR

20-Eila Schultz (Severance, CO) JR

21-Lily Massenzio (St. Mary, NJ) JR

22-Sheyna Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR

23-Lamiah Berry (Absegami, NJ) SR

24-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) SO

25-Annabella Nelson (WI) FR

26-Aryanna Geiger (Jacobs, IL) SO

27-Kit Alsaker (Waunakee, WI) JR

28-Faye Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) SO

29-Tiffany Breshears (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

30-Brylee Colwell (Eastmark, AZ) SR

HM:

Marisa Iturrino (Carrollton Creekview, TX) JR

Addison Brown (Waynesville, MO) JR

Avery Colvin (Roy, UT) SO

Kimber Alford (Daphne, AL) SR

Loyalty Lockett (Stillwater, OK) JR

Cecilia Verrilli (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

Brielle Park (Linn-Marr, IA) SR

140-Pounds

1-Gray Joyce (KS) SO

2-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) SR

3-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

4-Ema Durst (Sycamore, IL) SR

5-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) SR

6-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) SR

7-Sarah Pearson (Downingtown West, PA) SR

8-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) SR

9-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) SR

10-Ava Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

11-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR

12-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) SR

13-Brynlee Lutz (Wasilla, AK) SR

14-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) JR

15-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) JR

16-Katie Davidson (WI) FR

17-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) JR

18-Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts) JR

19-Sasha Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR

20-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) JR

21-Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) SO

22-Karis Butler (Almira Coulee Hartline, WA) SO

23-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) SR

24-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) JR

25-Dalilah Coyle (Henrietta, TX) SR

26-Franky Groom (North Crawford, WI) SR

27-Lily Weinreich (Clarinda, IA) JR

28-Giancarla Garduno (St. Ignatius, IL) SR

29-Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) SR

30-Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) SR

HM:

Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

Gabriella Martinez (Klein Collins, TX) SR

Gage Vaughn (Caddo, OK) SR

Madison Watts (Sumner, WA) SR

Sarai Cortez (Gilroy, CA) JR

Jordyn Campbell (Yutan, NE) SR

Stella Pettit (Freedom, WI) JR

Corey Harris (Union, OK) SO

Kalia Luafalemana-Haney (Farrington, HI) JR

Carleigh Clark (OK) FR

Payton Helmin (Milaca-Faith Christian, MN) SO

145-Pounds

1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) SR

3-Eve Skrocki (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

4-Audrey Robinson (Crater, OR) JR

5-Hayden Bratland (Ankeny, IA) SR

6-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

7-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

8-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SO

9-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) JR

10-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) SR

11-Jayci Shelton (Centralia, MO) SR

12-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian School, FL) SO

13-Yamilett Cortez (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

14-Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

15-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) JR

16-Delaney Dixon (Windsor, NY) JR

17-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) SR

18-Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) JR

19-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

20-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) SR

21-Jade Chloe Johnson (Western, IN) JR

22-Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) SR

23-Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) JR

24-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) SR

25-Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) SR

26-Kylee Wicklund (Lake Stevens, WA) SR

27-Lyla Kasztner (Olympic Heights, FL) JR

28-Giavonna Good (Northridge, UT) JR

29-Amelia Toomey (Tioga, NY) SR

30-Haru Duus (Fremont, CA) JR

HM:

Makenzie Harbour (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) SR

Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) JR

Reese Thomas (Jonathan Adler, OH) SO

Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs, SD) SR

Winry Yaggie (Yankton, SD) SO

Andie Gibson (Beatrice, NE) SR

Michelle Gavilanes (Nutley, NJ) JR

Taylor Thiele (Immaculata, NJ) JR

155-Pounds

1-Ella Poalillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

2-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

3-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) SR

4-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) SR

5-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) SR

6-Mia O’Farrill (State College, PA) FR

7-Janiya Johnson (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

8-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) SR

9-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) SR

10-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) SO

11-Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) JR

12-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) JR

13-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) SR

14-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) SR

15-Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) SO

16-Maddison Miller (Honesdale, PA) JR

17-Olivia Faust (Buchanan, CA) JR

18-Julie Cimarusti (West Covina, CA) SR

19-Joanna Henry (Austin Vandegrift, TX) JR

20-Maria Imhauser (Hillsborough, NJ) SR

21-Christal Desir (Forest Hill, FL) SR

22-Heather Butler (Shades Valley, AL) JR

23-Bella Carlson (Forest Lake, MN) SR

24-Courtney Kotish (Buffalo, MN) SR

25-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

26-Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) JR

27-Claire Guydon (The Woodlands, TX) SR

28-Vivienne Legato (Archbold, OH) JR

29-Lillian Hendricks (Greeneview, OH) SR

30-Ivana Cuellar (Downey, CA) SR

HM:

Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) SR

Roxy Sheen (Buhl, ID) SR

Sarah Eddy (Rock Springs, WY) SR

Emma Shephard (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

Elizabeth Yelle (Azle, TX) SR

Kaitlyn Young (Shenendehowa, NY) SR

Victoria Barragan (Imperial, CA) SO

Ennis Coakley (Sunlake, FL) JR

Eleanor Robertson (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Adelynn McKenzie (OH)

Jayda Miller (Crown Point, IN) JR

Gianna Munifo (CA) SO

Jayda Miller (Crown Point, IN) JR

Josylyn Glass (Sheldon, CA) SO

Eila Barbour (Lane, IL) SO

170-Pounds

1-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

2-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR

3-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

4-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) SR

6-Rylynn Keziah (Parkwood, NC) JR

7-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) JR

8-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

9-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) SR

10-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SR

11-Areli Rodriguez (Alisal, CA) SR

12-Regan Jensen (Algona, IA) JR

13-Mya Dobrinski (Stillwater, OK) JR

14-Hayden Manning (Abington Heights, PA) SO

15-Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) SR

16-Tiffany Bell (Orange Vista, CA) JR

17-Adeline Reece (Central Catholic, CA) JR

18-Isabelle Rodela (Jefferson, OR) SR

19-Amelia Soltis (Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, WI) SR

20-Ari Jacobson (Hazen, WA) SR

21-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) SR

22-Payton Temple (Central, IL) SR

23-Anna Fischer (Ste. Genevieve, MO) SR

24-Emily Brixey (Willard, MO) SR

25-Sara Martinez Lopera (Kelly, IL) SR

26-Isabella McFarlane (King, FL) SR

27-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) SR

28-Keishara Tulloch (Uniondale, NY) SR

29-Samya Bazile (Pacifica/Oxnard, CA) SR

30-Iliana Salazar (Jay, OK) SO

HM:

Ashlee Motes (Morrison, OK) JR

Ava Pfab (Western Dubuque, IA) SR

Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) JR

Reghan Koch (Austintown Fitch, OH) JR

Emmyjane Bragg (Poway, CA) JR

Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) SR

Temprance Watson (Buffalo, MO) SO

Hannah Crowe (Franklin County, GA) JR

Sophia Lopez (Upland, CA) JR

Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) JR

190-Pounds

1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) SR

2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) JR

3-Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) SR

4-Ava Asing (Moanalua, HI) SR

5-Kaylee Thompson (KS) FR

6-Zeinab Mourad (Douglas, FL) SO

7-Princess Saili (WA) FR

8-Autumn Jones (Edmond North, OK) FR

9-Tynsley Leonard (Maize, KS) SO

10-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) SO

11-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) SR

12-Jaida Kuntz (Richmond Foster, TX) JR

13-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) SR

14-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) SR

15-Ashley Hoffman (Central Dauphin, PA) JR

16-Brianna Sandoval (Bound Brook, NJ) JR

17-Bentley Betts (Robertsdale, AL) JR

18-Tasi Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

19-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) SO

20-Gyssell Andrade (Morristown, NJ) JR

21-Kimyra Patrick (Plainfield South, IL) SO

22-Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) SO

23-Alexis Storsved (Mandan, ND) SR

24-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) SR

25-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) SR

26-Braya Andrews (Deer Valley, AZ) SR

27-Vida Cienega (Everett, WA) JR

28-Hi’ilei Tuikolongahau (Kamehameha, HI) JR

29-Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) SR

30-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) SR

HM:

Kloe Knutson (Louisville, NE) JR

Jazmyn Garcia (Scottsbluff, NE) SR

Anna Gann (Thompson, AL) JR

Nevaeh Williamson (Southern Lee, SC) SR

Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK) JR

Megan Weil (Burns, OR) JR

Lane Harrington (Strath Haven, PA) SR

Blake Baker (All Saints, TX) SR

Madeline Sorensen (Eau Claire North, WI) SR

Bryn Schmidt (New London, WI) SO

Wema Laktari (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) SR

Faith Stevenson (Liberty, AZ) SR

207-Pounds

1-Lyla Hensen (Hudson, MI) FR

2-Abigail Lacy (Oologah, OK) JR

3-Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) JR

4-Vivianna Scott (St. Helens, OR) JR

5-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) JR

6-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) SR

7-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) SR

8-Courtney Walls (Rock Island, IL) SR

9-Riley Alborn (Carrollton, OH) SR

10-Ella Taylor (Cary, NC) SR

11-Makayla Ocean (Archbishop McCarthy, FL) SR

12-Ava Gregg (Shaker, NY) SO

13-Faith Jones (Lumpkin County, GA) JR

14-Mercedes Kruse (West De Pere, WI) JR

15-Shaylee Calloway (Beatrice, NE) SR

16-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) SR

17-Henessis Villagrana (Romeoville, IL) SR

18-Marley Dickinson (Natrona County, WY) SR

19-Autumn King (Bay Port, WI) SR

20-Emelia Reyes (Prairie, Cedar Rapids, IA) SR

21-Nancy Hernandez (Hiram Johnson, CA) SR

22-Teagan Moise (Camarillo, CA) SR

23-Noelani Knott (Dallastown, PA) SR

24-Savada Kitchen (Brevard, NC) JR

25-Sadie Kinsella (Kaneland, IL) SR

26-Jaylene Dealba (Aurora East, IL) SO

27-Keleigh Russell-Smith (Eagle, ID) JR

28-Brianna White (Ponderosa, CO) SO

29-Kaydence Sander (Rock Springs, WY) JR

30-Caroline Cerro (Auburn, AL) SR

235-Pounds

1-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) JR

2-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) JR

3-Taya Maumausolo Matagi (Nipomo, CA) JR

4-Alyciana Rogers (Liberty Hill, TX) SR

5-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) SR

6-Caylee Rivera (Bloomfield, NM) JR

7-Maycee Hales (Box Elder, UT) JR

8-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) SR

9-Angela Bereuter (Holt, MO) JR

10-Moriah Parker (Gallatin, MO) JR

11-Jeralyn Spear (Troy Buchanan, MO) SR

12-Brielle Williams (Lawton, OK) SR

13-Jasmine Enriquez (Sycamore, IL) SR

14-Karrine Jacobs (Shepard, IL) SR

15-Lillian Drews (Blaine, MN) SR

16-Rebekah Ramirez (Lockport Township, IL) SR

17-Evelyn Sheer (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

18-Shelby Wells (Comal Pieper, TX) SR

19-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) JR

20-Marley Smith (Lassen, CA) JR

21-Khloe Henshaw (Gulf Shores, AL) JR

22-Jenna Chapman (Albert Gallatin, PA) JR

23-Dharma Aguilar Tencle (Seymour, IN) JR

24-Brooke Steinbacher (Columbia City, IN) SO

25-Jayleigh Holler (Franklin Central, IN) SR

26-Keely Allen (Greenfield-Central, IN) SR

27-Asreilla Wallace (Glenbard North, IL) SR

28-Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) SR

29-Jenisty Ongosia (Lincoln, WA) SR

30-Aniya Smith (Mason City, IA) SR

HM:

Octavia Hill (Omaha North, NE) JR

Mekialla Mauvais (Freedom, FL) SR

Katelynn Holt (Harmony, FL) JR

Sage Dzeladini (North Scott, IA) SR

Ava Potter (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

Makayla Brianvil (Lincoln Park Academy, FL) SR

Brooklyn Snyder (Bancroft-Rosalie, NE) JR

Camila Halaby-Bravo (Florida Christian School, FL) SR