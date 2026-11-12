Wyoming High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, State Championship Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Wyoming high school football playoffs have reached their final weekend, with 10 teams remaining in pursuit of five state championships.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association will crown its 2026 football champions Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie.

The championship field features several familiar contenders, along with programs looking to make history.

Undefeated Natrona County will face Cheyenne East in the Class 4A championship after the Thunderbirds eliminated Sheridan in a dramatic 15-14 semifinal victory.

Class 3A brings another chapter in one of Wyoming's most compelling football rivalries, with Star Valley and Cody meeting in the championship game for the fifth consecutive season.

In Class 2A, undefeated Big Horn faces Cokeville after both teams delivered convincing semifinal victories.

The nine-man championship features Pine Bluffs against Sundance, which is making its first state championship appearance since 2005.

The six-man championship pits Burlington against Casper Christian, which has reached the state title game for the first time in program history.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, including semifinal scores, championship matchups and links to all five tournaments.

Class 4A Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

Natrona County and Cheyenne East will meet for the Class 4A state championship Saturday, Nov. 14, in a matchup between two of Wyoming's most successful football programs.

Natrona County enters the championship undefeated at 11-0 after dominating Cheyenne Central 35-7 in the semifinals.

The Mustangs have allowed just seven points in two postseason games, having opened the playoffs with a 41-0 shutout of Kelly Walsh.

Cheyenne East advanced with one of the most dramatic victories of the semifinal round, edging Sheridan 15-14.

The Thunderbirds, who enter the championship 9-2, previously defeated Thunder Basin 34-14 in the quarterfinals.

Natrona County is making its first championship game appearance since 2018, while Cheyenne East returns to the title game for the first time since 2024.

Class 4A State Championship — Saturday, Nov. 14

Natrona County (11-0) vs. Cheyenne East (9-2)

Kickoff: 4 p.m., War Memorial Stadium, Laramie

Class 4A Semifinal Scores — Nov. 6

Natrona County 35, Cheyenne Central 7

Cheyenne East 15, Sheridan 14

Class 4A Quarterfinal Scores — Oct. 30

Natrona County 41, Kelly Walsh 0

Cheyenne Central 27, Laramie 20

Cheyenne East 34, Thunder Basin 14

Sheridan 55, Campbell County 21

Class 3A Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

Star Valley and Cody will meet for the Class 3A championship Friday, Nov. 13, continuing a remarkable postseason rivalry.

The two programs will face each other in the state championship game for the fifth consecutive season.

Star Valley enters the championship 10-1 after defeating Lander Valley 49-21 in the semifinals.

The Braves have scored 105 points in two postseason games, having opened the tournament with a 56-0 victory over Rawlins.

Cody, which enters the championship 9-1, advanced with a 35-7 victory over Riverton.

The Broncs previously defeated Buffalo 56-7 in the quarterfinals.

Both teams have been dominant throughout the postseason, setting up another highly anticipated championship meeting.

Class 3A State Championship — Friday, Nov. 13

Star Valley (10-1) vs. Cody (9-1)

Kickoff: 3 p.m., War Memorial Stadium, Laramie

Class 3A Semifinal Scores — Nov. 6

Star Valley 49, Lander Valley 21

Cody 35, Riverton 7

Class 3A Quarterfinal Scores — Oct. 30

Star Valley 56, Rawlins 0

Lander Valley 29, Jackson Hole 21

Cody 56, Buffalo 7

Riverton 31, Evanston 7

Class 2A Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

Undefeated Big Horn will face Cokeville in the Class 2A championship Friday, Nov. 13, in a matchup between two programs that have been particularly impressive throughout the postseason.

Big Horn enters the championship 10-0 after defeating Thermopolis 66-12 in the semifinals.

The Rams have scored 118 points in two playoff games, having opened the tournament with a 52-7 victory over Lovell.

Cokeville, which enters the championship 9-1, advanced with a 31-3 victory over Mountain View.

The Panthers previously defeated Glenrock 48-7 in the quarterfinals.

Both teams have relied on explosive offenses and strong defensive performances to reach Laramie.

Big Horn is returning to the championship stage for the fifth consecutive season, while Cokeville is making its first title game appearance since 2024.

Class 2A State Championship — Friday, Nov. 13

Big Horn (10-0) vs. Cokeville (9-1)

Kickoff: Noon, War Memorial Stadium, Laramie

Class 2A Semifinal Scores — Nov. 6

Big Horn 66, Thermopolis 12

Cokeville 31, Mountain View 3

Class 2A Quarterfinal Scores — Oct. 30

Big Horn 52, Lovell 7

Thermopolis 48, Torrington 28

Mountain View 48, Burns 13

Cokeville 48, Glenrock 7

Class 1A Nine-Man Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

Pine Bluffs and Sundance will meet for the Class 1A nine-man state championship Saturday, Nov. 14.

Pine Bluffs enters the championship 9-1 after surviving a defensive battle against Saratoga, winning 13-6 in the semifinals.

The Hornets previously shut out Big Piney in the quarterfinals.

Sundance, which enters the championship 7-3, advanced with a dramatic 27-21 victory over Rocky Mountain.

The Bulldogs previously defeated Greybull 61-29 in the quarterfinals.

Sundance's championship appearance is particularly significant because the Bulldogs have not reached a state title game since 2005.

Pine Bluffs will attempt to complete its postseason run with another victory after allowing just six points in its first two playoff games.

Class 1A Nine-Man State Championship — Saturday, Nov. 14

Pine Bluffs (9-1) vs. Sundance (7-3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., War Memorial Stadium, Laramie

Class 1A Nine-Man Semifinal Scores — Nov. 6

Pine Bluffs 13, Saratoga 6

Sundance 27, Rocky Mountain 21

Class 1A Nine-Man Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 30

Pine Bluffs defeated Big Piney

Saratoga defeated Niobrara County

Sundance 61, Greybull 29

Rocky Mountain defeated Upton

Class 1A Six-Man Wyoming High School Football Playoff Bracket

Burlington and Casper Christian will meet for the Class 1A six-man state championship Saturday, Nov. 14.

The championship game features Burlington, one of Wyoming's established six-man powers, against a Casper Christian program making its first state title game appearance.

Burlington enters the championship 10-1 after defeating Little Snake River 72-26 in the semifinals.

The Huskies previously defeated H.E.M. 58-6 in the quarterfinals, giving them 130 points in two postseason games.

Casper Christian, which enters the championship 9-1, advanced with a dramatic 32-31 victory over Encampment.

The Warriors previously defeated Midwest 57-6 in the quarterfinals.

Casper Christian's semifinal victory was one of the closest games of the entire Wyoming postseason, setting up a championship matchup with a Burlington team that has been dominant offensively.

Class 1A Six-Man State Championship — Saturday, Nov. 14

Burlington (10-1) vs. Casper Christian (9-1)

Kickoff: 10 a.m., War Memorial Stadium, Laramie

Class 1A Six-Man Semifinal Scores — Nov. 6

Burlington 72, Little Snake River 26

Casper Christian 32, Encampment 31

Class 1A Six-Man Quarterfinal Results — Oct. 30

Casper Christian 57, Midwest 6

Encampment defeated Riverside

Little Snake River defeated Ten Sleep

Burlington 58, H.E.M. 6

When Are the 2026 Wyoming High School Football State Championships?

All five Wyoming high school football state championships will be played Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at War Memorial Stadium on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie.

The championship weekend begins Friday with the Class 2A title game between Big Horn and Cokeville, followed by the Class 3A showdown between Star Valley and Cody.

Three more championships will be decided Saturday, beginning with the six-man game between Burlington and Casper Christian.

Pine Bluffs and Sundance will follow in the nine-man championship before Natrona County and Cheyenne East conclude the weekend with the Class 4A title game.

All kickoff times are Mountain Standard Time.

How to Watch the Wyoming High School Football State Championships

The 2026 Wyoming high school football state championship games will be available to stream through the NFHS Network.

Fans who cannot attend the games in Laramie can follow the championship action online.

An NFHS Network subscription is required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner.

What's Next in the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs?

The five state championship games will bring the 2026 Wyoming high school football season to a close.

Several compelling storylines remain, including Natrona County's pursuit of an undefeated season, another Star Valley-Cody championship showdown, Big Horn's attempt to complete a perfect season and Casper Christian's opportunity to win its first six-man state title.

By Saturday evening, Wyoming will have crowned five state champions.

High School On SI will continue updating the Wyoming high school football playoff brackets with championship scores and final results.