Arkansas High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The road to War Memorial Stadium begins Friday, Nov. 13, when the 2026 Arkansas high school football state playoffs open across seven classifications.

The Arkansas Activities Association has finalized the Centennial Bank State Football Playoffs, setting the stage for a postseason featuring some of the state's most successful programs and several undefeated championship contenders.

Class 7A features Conway, Shiloh Christian, Bentonville and North Little Rock, all of which earned first-round byes. The remaining eight qualifiers will compete in four opening-round games to determine the quarterfinal field.

In Class 6A, Van Buren, Benton, Sheridan and Mountain Home also receive first-round byes, while defending champion Shiloh Christian has moved into the 7A championship field.

Class 5A features several intriguing first-round games, including Pine Bluff at Greenwood, Wynne at Little Rock Parkview and Batesville at undefeated Robinson.

Undefeated Stuttgart and Ozark headline the Class 4A tournament, while Newport and Prescott earned opening-round byes in Class 3A.

The playoffs continue through November before seven state champions are crowned Dec. 3-12 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, including first-round matchups, tournament byes and championship dates.

Class 7A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 7A features Conway, Shiloh Christian, Bentonville and North Little Rock as the four teams receiving first-round byes.

Conway enters the postseason 9-1 after winning the 7A-Central conference championship. The Wampus Cats closed the regular season with a 17-0 victory over Bryant.

Shiloh Christian also enters 9-1 after winning the 7A-West championship. Bentonville finished 9-1, while North Little Rock enters with the same record.

All four teams advance directly to the quarterfinals Nov. 20.

The opening round features four games, including Cabot at Har-Ber and Rogers at Bryant.

Bentonville West hosts Little Rock Central, while Little Rock Christian Academy welcomes Springdale.

Class 7A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Little Rock Central at Bentonville West

Springdale at Little Rock Christian Academy

Rogers at Bryant

Cabot at Har-Ber

First-round byes: Conway, Bentonville, Shiloh Christian and North Little Rock.

The winners advance to the Nov. 20 quarterfinals, followed by the state semifinals Nov. 27.

The Class 7A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon at War Memorial Stadium.

Class 6A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features Van Buren, Benton, Sheridan and Mountain Home as the four teams receiving opening-round byes.

Van Buren captured the 6A-West championship, while Sheridan won the 6A-East title.

Benton and Mountain Home finished second in their respective conferences and will begin postseason play in the quarterfinals.

The first round includes Jonesboro traveling to Lake Hamilton and Russellville visiting Searcy.

Fort Smith Southside hosts El Dorado, while Sylvan Hills faces Little Rock Catholic.

The winner of the Searcy-Russellville game advances to face Mountain Home on Nov. 20.

Class 6A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Little Rock Catholic at Sylvan Hills

Jonesboro at Lake Hamilton

El Dorado at Fort Smith Southside

Russellville at Searcy

First-round byes: Van Buren, Benton, Sheridan and Mountain Home.

Class 6A Quarterfinal Pairings — Friday, Nov. 20

Van Buren vs. Little Rock Catholic-Sylvan Hills winner

Benton vs. Jonesboro-Lake Hamilton winner

Sheridan vs. El Dorado-Fort Smith Southside winner

Mountain Home vs. Russellville-Searcy winner

The Class 6A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Class 5A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features several compelling opening-round matchups, including Pine Bluff at Greenwood and Batesville at Robinson.

Greenwood enters the postseason 8-2 after winning the 5A-West conference championship. The Bulldogs will host Pine Bluff, which finished fourth in the 5A-South.

Robinson completed an undefeated 10-0 regular season and opens against Batesville.

Camden Fairview earned the 5A-South championship and will host Harrison, while Harding Academy welcomes Jacksonville.

Little Rock Parkview, another traditional championship contender, faces Wynne.

Farmington hosts Arkansas High of Texarkana, and Hot Springs Lakeside faces Alma.

Class 5A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Pine Bluff at Greenwood

Mills at Nettleton

Harrison at Camden Fairview

Wynne at Little Rock Parkview

Batesville at Robinson

Alma at Hot Springs Lakeside

Jacksonville at Harding Academy

Arkansas High (Texarkana) at Farmington

The eight winners advance to the state quarterfinals Nov. 20.

The Class 5A bracket features several teams with championship experience, including Greenwood, Parkview and Robinson.

The Class 5A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Class 4A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features undefeated Stuttgart and Ozark, along with Elkins, Nashville, Warren, Gravette and several other contenders.

Stuttgart completed a perfect 10-0 regular season and will host Berryville.

Ozark also enters undefeated at 10-0 and faces Ashdown.

Elkins and Nashville earned first-round byes after winning their respective conferences.

Gravette hosts Pocahontas, while Warren faces Heber Springs.

Other notable games include Pottsville at Batesville Southside, Arkadelphia at Booneville and Prairie Grove at Hamburg.

Class 4A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Forrest City at Malvern

Berryville at Stuttgart

Gosnell at Lamar

DeWitt at Lonoke

Harmony Grove (Saline County) at Fountain Lake

Arkadelphia at Booneville

Pottsville at Batesville Southside

Central Arkansas Christian at Gentry

Ashdown at Ozark

Heber Springs at Warren

Mena at Highland

Pocahontas at Gravette

Prairie Grove at Hamburg

Monticello at Bauxite

First-round byes: Elkins and Nashville.

The opening-round winners advance to the second round Nov. 20, when Elkins and Nashville enter the tournament.

The Class 4A championship race continues through the semifinals in early December before the state final Dec. 12.

The Class 4A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, at noon at War Memorial Stadium.

Class 3A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features Newport and Prescott as the two teams receiving first-round byes.

Newport captured the 3A-2 championship, while Prescott won the 3A-7 title.

Both teams will begin postseason play Nov. 20.

The first round includes several intriguing games, including Rison at Walnut Ridge, McGehee at Rivercrest and Salem at Atkins.

Hoxie travels to Smackover, with the winner advancing to face Newport.

Mountain View visits Glen Rose, while Osceola faces Lakeside Village Lakeside.

Class 3A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Hoxie at Smackover

Salem at Atkins

Osceola at Lakeside Village Lakeside

Jessieville at Mansfield

Paris at Bismarck

Centerpoint at Helena-West Helena Central

McGehee at Rivercrest

Lavaca at Quitman

Parkers Chapel at Fordyce

Cedarville at Perryville

Rison at Walnut Ridge

Palestine-Wheatley at Melbourne

Mountain View at Glen Rose

Cutter-Morning Star at Charleston

First-round byes: Newport and Prescott.

The Hoxie-Smackover winner will travel to Newport in the second round Nov. 20.

Prescott will face the winner of the Lavaca-Quitman matchup.

The Class 3A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Class 2A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features Mount Ida, Des Arc, Gurdon, Hazen, Baptist Prep, Mineral Springs, Marked Tree and Magnet Cove among the teams opening the postseason at home.

Mount Ida begins its championship pursuit against Junction City.

Des Arc faces Carlisle, while Gurdon hosts Bigelow.

Hazen welcomes Earle, and Baptist Prep faces East Poinsett County.

Marked Tree hosts England in another matchup featuring teams from different conferences.

Class 2A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Junction City at Mount Ida

Carlisle at Des Arc

Bigelow at Gurdon

Earle at Hazen

East Poinsett County at Baptist Prep

Hector at Mineral Springs

England at Marked Tree

Dierks at Magnet Cove

The eight winners advance to the quarterfinals Nov. 20.

The semifinals follow Nov. 27, with the championship scheduled for Dec. 4.

The Class 2A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at noon at War Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas Eight-Player High School Football Playoff Bracket

Arkansas' eight-player football tournament features Magazine, Lafayette County, Corning and Izard County as the four teams receiving first-round byes.

Magazine earned the West championship, while Lafayette County won the South title.

Corning captured the East championship, and Izard County finished second in the West.

The opening round includes Rector at Hermitage, Rose Bud at Brinkley, Woodlawn at South Side Bee Branch and Cedar Ridge at Strong.

The winners advance to the quarterfinals Nov. 20.

Eight-Player First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Rector at Hermitage

Rose Bud at Brinkley

Woodlawn at South Side Bee Branch

Cedar Ridge at Strong

First-round byes: Magazine, Lafayette County, Corning and Izard County.

Eight-Player Quarterfinal Pairings — Friday, Nov. 20

Magazine vs. Rector-Hermitage winner

Lafayette County vs. Rose Bud-Brinkley winner

Corning vs. Woodlawn-South Side Bee Branch winner

Izard County vs. Cedar Ridge-Strong winner

The eight-player state championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

When Are the 2026 Arkansas High School Football State Championships?

All seven Arkansas high school football state championship games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The championship schedule begins Thursday, Dec. 3, with the eight-player final.

Classes 2A, 5A, 6A and 7A will determine their champions during the first championship weekend, while Classes 3A and 4A conclude the following Saturday.

Thursday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. — Eight-player championship

Friday, Dec. 4

Noon — Class 2A championship

6:30 p.m. — Class 6A championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

Noon — Class 7A championship

6:30 p.m. — Class 5A championship

Saturday, Dec. 12

Noon — Class 4A championship

6:30 p.m. — Class 3A championship

All times are Central.

What's Next in the Arkansas High School Football Playoffs?

The Arkansas high school football playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 13, with first-round games across all seven classifications.

Classes 7A, 6A and eight-player feature four opening-round games apiece, with four teams receiving byes.

Classes 4A and 3A have two first-round byes, while Classes 5A and 2A open with eight games.

The postseason continues Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, with the championship rounds beginning Dec. 3.

By Dec. 12, seven Arkansas high school football state champions will have been crowned.

High School On SI will continue updating the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.