What channel is the Preakness Stakes?

Why Kentucky Derby horses are worth much more off the track

The Preakness Stakes will take place Saturday evening at Pimlico in Baltimore.

Always Dreaming enters as the favorite following a victory at the Kentucky Derby this month. But a field of nine other horses will also try to pull out a victory in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Classic Empire is considered by oddsmakers to be the most threatening challenger to Always Dreaming in the race, which is set for a 6:45 p.m. ET start time.

Here's how to watch the Preakness Stakes.

How to watch

TV: NBC

Live stream: Fubo TV