Why Kentucky Derby horses are worth much more off the track

The third leg of the Triple Crown is almost upon us, as 12 horses will race Saturday in the 149th edition of the Belmont Stakes.

The post positions were announced Wednesday afternoon at Rockefeller Center in New York, with Twisted Tom drawing the first gate. Irish War Cry, now the favorite after Classic Empire was scratched from the race with a foot abscess, drew the seventh gate.

Lookin at Lee will enter the race as the only horse to appear in both of the first two legs of the Triple Crown. The horse finished in fourth at the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago.

Post time for Saturday's race is 6:37 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the posts and morning-line odds revealed Wednesday:

2017 Belmont Stakes post positions and odds

Gate 1. Twisted Tom: 20-1

Gate 2. Tapwrit: 6-1

Gate 3. Gormley: 8-1

Gate 4. J Boys Echo: 15-1

Gate 5. Hollywood Handsome: 30-1

Gate 6. Lookin at Lee: 5-1

Gate 7. Irish War Cry: 7-2

Gate 8. Senior Investment: 12-1

Gate 9. Meantime: 15-1

Gate 10. Multiplier: 15-1

Gate 11. Epicharis: 4-1

Gate 12: Patch: 12-1