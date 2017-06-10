Tapwrit wins Belmont Stakes

Why Kentucky Derby horses are worth much more off the track

Tapwrit is the winner of the 2017 Belmont Stakes, finishing first out of a field of 12 to take home the victory.

After pulling away from Irish War Cry, who led the race nearly rail to rail, Tapwrit won the final stretch and gained separation for the win. Jose Ortiz rode the horse to victory. Patch and Gormley finished third and fourth, respectively. Tapwrit had 5–1 odds to win.

Irish War Cry entered the race as the favorite, after Classic Empire was an early scratch with a foot injury.

The 149th running of the Stakes did not feature Triple Crown intrigue, with Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming losing at the Preakness Stakes. Always Dreaming and Preakness champion Cloud Computing did not compete at the Belmont.