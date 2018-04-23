New England Patriots' tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't just an NFL superstar—he also has a horse named after him, which he just bought a stake in last week.

The horse Gronkowski is a Kentucky Derby hopeful and was booked to fly to Churchill Downs this weekend, but suffered a setback that may threaten his participation in the event, according to the Racing Post.

"We've had a minor setback and we will know where we are in the next 24 hours," trainer Jeremy Noseda said on Monday.

Gronkowski earned a victory in the Listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle on Good Friday, giving him enough points to start at the Kentucky Derby.

The three-year-old colt was purchased last year in England by Phoenix. The investment group decided on the colt's name because he is "big and strong" just like his namesake, according to the Wall Street Journal. Also, the colt's trainer, Jeremy Noseda, and his family are Patriots fans.

Gronkowski plans to meet his namesake in Louisville, Ky., a few days before the Derby.

The colt has won four out of six races in his career.