Gronk the Horse's Participation in Kentucky Derby in Jeopardy

Gronkowski suffered a setback that may threaten his participation at Churchill Downs.

By Nihal Kolur
April 23, 2018

New England Patriots' tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't just an NFL superstar—he also has a horse named after him, which he just bought a stake in last week.

The horse Gronkowski is a Kentucky Derby hopeful and was booked to fly to Churchill Downs this weekend, but suffered a setback that may threaten his participation in the event, according to the Racing Post

"We've had a minor setback and we will know where we are in the next 24 hours," trainer Jeremy Noseda said on Monday. 

Gronkowski earned a victory in the Listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle on Good Friday, giving him enough points to start at the Kentucky Derby. 

The three-year-old colt was purchased last year in England by Phoenix. The investment group decided on the colt's name because he is "big and strong" just like his namesake, according to the Wall Street Journal. Also, the colt's trainer, Jeremy Noseda, and his family are Patriots fans. 

Gronkowski plans to meet his namesake in Louisville, Ky., a few days before the Derby.

The colt has won four out of six races in his career.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)