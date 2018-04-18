Rob Gronkowski Will Buy a Stake in Kentucky Derby Horse Named After Him

The tight end plans to meet his namesake before the Derby.

By Jenna West
April 18, 2018

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will buy a minority stake in a Kentucky Derby horse named after him, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The deal between Gronkowski and the Phoenix Thoroughbreds, a horse racing investment fund, is expected to be announced Thursday, reports the JournalThe terms of the deal have not been released.

The three-year-old colt was purchased last year in England by Phoenix. The investment group decided on the colt's name because he is "big and strong" just like his namesake, according to the Journal. Also, the colt's trainer, Jeremy Noseda, and his family are Patriots fans. 

"I've never dealt with horses," Gronkowski told the Journal. "Hopefully I can get a ride on the horse." 

While the horse happens to be the same height, 6-foot-5, as the tight end, the athlete's weight is listed at 265 pounds. The jockey only weighs 115 pounds, which means the horse might not be used to handling much more weight.

"That's what I want to know," Gronkowski said. "I'm not trying to ride it for a full speed ride. I just want to get the feel of what it's like to be on top of one. Maybe I'll go for a full speed ride once I get comfortable."

The football player first heard about the horse around a month ago when people alerted him that a colt sharing his name won the Burradon Stakes, securing his spot in the Derby. 

NFL
Josh Allen Needs Patient NFL Team (Like, Say, the Cleveland Browns?) to Relieve The Pressure

Phoenix hopes Gronkowski's status as a professional football player can bring attention to the horse racing community.

"[Rob] has a reach that the traditional thoroughbred industry doesn't have anymore," said Tom Ludt, Phoenix's vice president of equine operations.

Gronkowski plans to meet his namesake in Louisville, Ky., a few days before the Derby.

The colt has won four out of six races in his career.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)