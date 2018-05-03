The 2018 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday. See the latest odds here.
The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, May 5.
Twenty horses will make a "run for the roses" in the first leg of the Triple Crown.
Justify is the betting favorite at 3–1 odds, followed by Mendelssohn (5–1) and Magnum Moon at 6-1.
Justify drew the No. 7 post for the race. Mendellshohn was assigned to No. 14. Since 1900, the No. 7 post has produced eight Kentucky Derby winners.
A full list of odds is below.
Gate 1: Firenze Fire 50–1
Gate 2: Free Drop Billy 30-1
Gate 3: Promises Fulfilled 30-1
Gate 4: Flameaway 30–1
Gate 5: Audible 8–1
Gate 6: Good Magic 12-1
Gate 7: Justify 3-1
Gate 8: Lone Sailor 50-1
Gate 9: Hofburg 20-1
Gate 10: My Boy Jack 30-1
Gate 11: Bolt d’Oro 8-1
Gate 12: Enticed 30-1
Gate 13: Bravazo 50-1
Gate 14: Mendelssohn 5-1
Gate 15: Instilled Regard 50-1
Gate 16: Magnum Moon 6-1
Gate 17: Solomini 30-1
Gate 18: Vino Rosso 12-1
Gate 19: Noble Indy 30-1
Gate 20: Combatant 50-1