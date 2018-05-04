One person is dead after a five car collision on Friday that involved buses transporting fans to the Kentucky Derby, reports the New York Daily News.

A northbound car hit one of the buses carrying Kentucky Derby fans, causing a chain reaction that resulted in the second Derby-bound bus hitting and killing a pedestrian.

The victim, a male in his mid-to-late 60s, was hit near 7th Street and Arcade Street in Louisville. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Daily News.

The driver of the vehicle survived the crash, which happened around 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 5.

This story will be updated as more details become available.