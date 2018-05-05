Celebrities at the 2018 Kentucky Derby

Catch up with the celeb sightings at the 2018 Kentucky Derby.
The Kentucky Derby is one of the most historic moments in sports.
Derby weekend at Churchill Downs is expected to be attended by over 150,000 people.
Among the masses are celebrities, who've come for the races and the parties.
Some are regulars, like NSYNC's Joey Fatone, while others might be making their first trip to Louisville, Kentucky.
Even Queen Elizabeth II attended the Derby one year.
See some of this year's famous attendees below.
Get your #KYDerby on, @AaronRodgers12! pic.twitter.com/s7PO32SZfA— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 5, 2018
Aaron Rodgers and the @GreenbaypackNFL team have arrived! #KyDerby @WLKY pic.twitter.com/q0H0fTGvNz— Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) May 5, 2018
Celebs at the Kentucky Derby included Larry Birkhead with daughter Dannielynn, Kid Rock, Say Yes to the Dress designer Monte Durham, Blackish star Anthony Anderson with wife Alvina Stewart. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/u6Zf8akd3z— Charles Bertram (@cbertramHL) May 5, 2018
Joey Fatone rocking the capris #WLKYDerby pic.twitter.com/HqKoQuzW9u— WLKY (@WLKY) May 5, 2018
Looks like @VonMiller is excited for the #KentuckyDerby! 😂 pic.twitter.com/oGMsiZ9Ly5— SB Nation (@SBNation) May 5, 2018
Taylor Kitsch is hanging on the red carpet #wlkyderby pic.twitter.com/OjGLlCMB85— WLKY (@WLKY) May 5, 2018
We’re at the #Derby now! @KentuckyDerby @ChurchillDowns #KentuckyDerby2018 pic.twitter.com/K67CQsjrct— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) May 5, 2018
Pentatonix in the house #wlkyderby pic.twitter.com/IYRz1Luj4U— WLKY (@WLKY) May 5, 2018
No wonder the grass is so green. ☔️🌧🌱 dress by @georgycollection #kyderby #derbyday @harperspr pic.twitter.com/kB0GBnukTV— Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) May 5, 2018
NFL player Jason Witten #WLKYDerby pic.twitter.com/qIE5Z4milx— WLKY (@WLKY) May 5, 2018
Find that light. So excited for @KentuckyDerby on this rainy Saturday! | @taralipinski @TaraandJohnny pic.twitter.com/69VtvWsbIc— Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) May 5, 2018
Author Nora Roberts! @WLKY #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/mAZI5Mm88z— Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) May 5, 2018
The Race for the Roses is scheduled to begin at 6:46 p.m. ET.