Celebrities at the 2018 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most historic moments in sports.

Derby weekend at Churchill Downs is expected to be attended by over 150,000 people.

Among the masses are celebrities, who've come for the races and the parties.

Some are regulars, like NSYNC's Joey Fatone, while others might be making their first trip to Louisville, Kentucky.

Even Queen Elizabeth II attended the Derby one year.

See some of this year's famous attendees below.

Celebs at the Kentucky Derby included Larry Birkhead with daughter Dannielynn, Kid Rock, Say Yes to the Dress designer Monte Durham, Blackish star Anthony Anderson with wife Alvina Stewart. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/u6Zf8akd3z — Charles Bertram (@cbertramHL) May 5, 2018

Taylor Kitsch is hanging on the red carpet #wlkyderby pic.twitter.com/OjGLlCMB85 — WLKY (@WLKY) May 5, 2018

The Race for the Roses is scheduled to begin at 6:46 p.m. ET.