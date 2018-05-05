Kentucky Derby winner Justify shattered the 136-year-old "Curse of Apollo."

It was the first time since 1882 that a colt who didn't race as a two-year old won the Derby, breaking the curse.

Justify was ridden by jockey Mike Smith. The horse is the sixth straight favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, which marks the longest streak in the race's history.

Justify is just the ninth undefeated Kentucky Derby winner as he improved to 4-for-4 in his career.

Derby fans were excited over Justify's historical win, as well as how clean Smith appeared after the race given the muddy conditions.

Absolute beast. #Justify is kitchen clean in one of the sloppiest #KentuckyDerby races ever. Looked eeeeeasy. Wow! Congrats Bob Baffert and Mike Smith! — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) May 5, 2018

Justify wins the Kentucky Derby having not raced as a two-year-old. Want a picture of the last horse who did that? Can’t do. I can do a drawing though — Apollo in 1882! pic.twitter.com/6Zqf2GXYY3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 5, 2018

Justify doesn’t even need to hit the showers after that run. That’s domination pic.twitter.com/BRFuImTE1Y — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 5, 2018

This horse makes me think of Justified, which was a hell of a TV show that I miss dearly.



This has been Mike’s Kentucky Derby #analysis — Mike Piellucci (@mikelikessports) May 5, 2018

Bob Baffert is made of 100% red wine. — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) May 5, 2018

Those sunglasses are not on his ear. HOW ARE THEY STAYING UP pic.twitter.com/gn0N5yFNL2 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 5, 2018

Keeping white silks that clean on that day should land Mike Smith a detergent endorsement. — Bonnie D. Ford (@Bonnie_D_Ford) May 5, 2018