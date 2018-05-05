How Many Horses Have Won the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is one of the most elusive titles in sports.

It consists of winning the Kentucky Derby (Saturday), the Preakness Stakes (May 19) and the Belmont Stakes (June 9).

Only 12 horses have won the triple crown, despite the three races needed to win being around since 1875. A trophy was comissioned in 1950, but awarded to earlier winners.

The first horse to win was Sir Barton in 1919.

American Pharoah became the 12th horse, and the first since Affirmed in 1978, to win the Triple Crown in 2015.

See the full list of winners below:

Past Triple Crown Winners

2015 - American Pharoah

1978 - Affirmed

1977 - Seattle Slew

1973 - Secretariat

1948 - Citation

1946 - Assault

1943 - Count Fleet

1941 - Whirlaway

1937 - War Admiral

1935 - Omaha

1930 - Gallant Fox

1919 - Sir Barton