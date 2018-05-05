Find out how many horses have won the triple crown.
The Triple Crown is one of the most elusive titles in sports.
It consists of winning the Kentucky Derby (Saturday), the Preakness Stakes (May 19) and the Belmont Stakes (June 9).
Only 12 horses have won the triple crown, despite the three races needed to win being around since 1875. A trophy was comissioned in 1950, but awarded to earlier winners.
The first horse to win was Sir Barton in 1919.
American Pharoah became the 12th horse, and the first since Affirmed in 1978, to win the Triple Crown in 2015.
See the full list of winners below:
Past Triple Crown Winners
2015 - American Pharoah
1978 - Affirmed
1977 - Seattle Slew
1973 - Secretariat
1948 - Citation
1946 - Assault
1943 - Count Fleet
1941 - Whirlaway
1937 - War Admiral
1935 - Omaha
1930 - Gallant Fox
1919 - Sir Barton