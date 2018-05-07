Nobody was Arrested Inside Churchill Downs in 2018

A rare occurrence for the 143-year-old event.

By Nihal Kolur
May 07, 2018

Although rain may have put a damper on some people's experience at Churchill Downs during the 2018 Kentucky Derby, the Louisville Metro Police Department was certainly happy fans were under control.

Of the over 180,000 people at the race track, not a single person was arrested, according to police.

"It's not surprising, it was pouring down rain," LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington told the Courier Journal. "People know how to act when it's a fun-loving event."

The Derby often leads to out of control visitors, leading to plenty of arrests in Churchill Downs. Last year, eight people were arrested at the track for events related to theft or pick-pocketing. 

Saturday's rain (it was the wettest race day ever recorded) led to a calmer environment inside the stadium, although fans were still jeering over Justify's win as the favorite.

