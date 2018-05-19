There's plenty of horsin' around at the Preakness Stakes this Saturday, even before the big race.

With all of the rain the Atlantic has seen this week, Pimlico Race Course and its surroundings have become one giant mud lake.

And fans are having plenty of fun with the swamp-like conditions.

What's impressive is while this man has camouflaged into the earth, his hat somehow remains pretty clean.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the favorite for the big race, which is set to start at 6:48 p.m. ET.