What Time Is the Preakness Stakes?

Figure out when you should tune in for the Preakness Stakes.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 19, 2018

The Preakness Stakes is expected to get started around 6:48 p.m. ET Saturday, May 19.

The television coverage for the 143rd Preakness Stakes will get started around 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports, and then it will shift to NBC at 5 p.m. until the conclusion of the final race.

Justify, the winner of the Kentucky Derby, is the favorite to win the Preakness with odds at 1-2.

Last year, Cloud Computing defeated Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to win the Preakness Stakes in just his fourth race.

Justify's win at the Derby was the first time in 136 years that a colt who didn't race as a two-year-old won the Derby, breaking the Curse of Apollo.

The weather for Saturday is calling for thunderstorms in the morning with the rain possibly continuing into the early evening. The Kentucky Derby had similar wet conditions.

The Preakness is followed by the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

