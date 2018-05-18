2018 Preakness Stakes Odds: Favorites, Contenders, Betting Lines

The 2018 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday. See the latest odds here.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 18, 2018

The 143nd running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 19 from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the favorite at the 1 3⁄16 mile dirt track, despite a mini-controversy surrounding surrounding scratches after the Derby. 

Justify's win at the Derby was the first time in 136 years that a colt who didn't race as a two-year-old won the Derby, breaking the Curse of Apollo.

The weather for Saturday is calling for thunderstorms in the morning with the rain possibly continuing into the early evening. The Kentucky Derby had similar wet conditions. 

The Preakness is followed by the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

A full list of odds is below.

1. Quip (12–1)
2. Lone Sailor (15–1)
3. Sporting Chance (30–1)
4. Diamond King (30–1)
5. Good Magic (3–1)
6. Tenfold (20-1)
7. Justify (1–2)​
8. Bravazo (20-1)

The television broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBC. The undercard will start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Races can be streamed on the NBC Sports App.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)