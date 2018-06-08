When is the 2018 Belmont Stakes? Race Date, Time, Details

Here's everything you need to know to get ready for horse racing's third leg of the Triple Crown.

By Scooby Axson
June 08, 2018

History can be made when final leg of the Triple Crown takes place on Saturday at Belmont Park in New York.

The 150th Belmont Stakes will feature Justify, who is looking to become only the 13th horse to win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont. The last to accomplish the feat was American Pharoah in 2015.

When is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 9 from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

When does the race begin?

The race is scheduled to start at 6:37 p.m. ET, with the horses racing around for 1 1/2 miles.

How can I watch?

NBC will broadcast the entire event. A livestream can be seen on NBCSports.com.

You can also watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

What are the odds?

This year's favorite is Jusitfy. Find a full odds list here.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)