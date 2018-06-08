History can be made when final leg of the Triple Crown takes place on Saturday at Belmont Park in New York.

The 150th Belmont Stakes will feature Justify, who is looking to become only the 13th horse to win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont. The last to accomplish the feat was American Pharoah in 2015.

When is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 9 from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

When does the race begin?

The race is scheduled to start at 6:37 p.m. ET, with the horses racing around for 1 1/2 miles.

How can I watch?

NBC will broadcast the entire event. A livestream can be seen on NBCSports.com.

You can also watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

What are the odds?

This year's favorite is Jusitfy. Find a full odds list here.