What are the Highest Stud Fees for Horses?

What are the most expensive horses in 2018.

By Nihal Kolur
June 09, 2018

After racing, many thoroughbred horses retire to a life of breeding.

Even though some of them make millions during their racing career, it's actually their breeding life that produces the most money for their owners.

In 2018, the most expensive stud fees produce some pretty gaudy numbers.

Galileo is the most expensive stallion. Although the fee has been listed as private since 2008, reports suggest the figure has been almost $700,000 to stud. 

The most expensive American horse is Tapit, who charges a $300,000 fee to stud and makes nearly $12.6 million in an average year.

American Pharoah, the most recent Triple Crown winner, also has a private fee, but many believe the price is over $200,000.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)