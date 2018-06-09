Justify won the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday and became only the 13th horse in history to complete the Triple Crown.

This marks the second time Justify's trainer Bob Baffert has claimed the Triple Crown. He also trained American Pharoah, the last horse to win the Triple Crown in 2015.

Justify raced from the first post position and lead the entire race. Gronkowski finished in second place and Hofburg came in third.

Justify also won this year's Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. With his Kentucky Derby victory, Justify became the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the "Run for the Roses" without a start as a two-year-old.

At the Preakness Stakes, Justify emerged from the fog to win by a narrow margin over Bravazo to inch closer to his Triple Crown victory.