Justify won the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, becoming only the 13th horse in history to claim the Triple Crown.

Justify ran in the first post position and held the lead during the entire race. His jockey is Mike Smith and his trainer is Bob Baffert, the same man who trained the last Triple Crown winner in 2015, American Pharoah.

Gronkowski finished in second place, making a remarkable run after being in last place early in the race. Hofburg came in third place.

In the beginning of his historic Triple Crown run, Justify also made history when he won the Kentucky Derby. Justify became the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the "Run for the Roses" without a start as a two-year-old.

With his Belmont Stakes win, Justify cemented his place in horse racing history books. And Twitter loved every minute of it.

"This horse is sent from heaven" - Mike Smith on the 13th Triple Crown winner, the brilliant Justify pic.twitter.com/TqGya6qQl2 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 9, 2018

Justify becomes the 13th Triple Crown winner in horse racing history. Just an incredible feat to do this 111 days after he made his racing debut. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 9, 2018

Justify is the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. Justify also joins 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew (below) as the only horses to win the Triple Crown as an undefeated horse. pic.twitter.com/SjtFjvDLgx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 9, 2018

The dream is now a reality!



Justify has won the #TripleCrown! pic.twitter.com/I3Tn4pBM1M — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2018

Start to finish. Justify had no trouble. pic.twitter.com/kUaa7IOI3a — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) June 9, 2018

The Belmont Stakes winner collects $800,000. Justify's ownership team will collect around $2.94 million for his three race victories but will not get a bonus for winning the Triple Crown.