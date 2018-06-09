Triple Crown Winner Justify Raced Into the History Books and Twitter Was in Awe

Justify became only the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

By Jenna West
June 09, 2018

Justify won the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, becoming only the 13th horse in history to claim the Triple Crown.

Justify ran in the first post position and held the lead during the entire race. His jockey is Mike Smith and his trainer is Bob Baffert, the same man who trained the last Triple Crown winner in 2015, American Pharoah.

Gronkowski finished in second place, making a remarkable run after being in last place early in the race. Hofburg came in third place.

In the beginning of his historic Triple Crown run, Justify also made history when he won the Kentucky Derby. Justify became the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the "Run for the Roses" without a start as a two-year-old.

With his Belmont Stakes win, Justify cemented his place in horse racing history books. And Twitter loved every minute of it. 

The Belmont Stakes winner collects $800,000. Justify's ownership team will collect around $2.94 million for his three race victories but will not get a bonus for winning the Triple Crown.

