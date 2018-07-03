Gronkowski Owners Buy New Race Horse, Name Him 'LeBron J'

LeBron J will be eligible to run in next year's Triple Crown races.

By Jenna West
July 03, 2018

Justify may have won this year's Triple Crown, but there's only one horse's name fit for a king.

Phoenix Thoroughbreds, based in England, purchased a two-year-old colt in May and named him "LeBron J," according to Horse Racing Nation.

Yes, that's right. LeBron James has a horse named after him. And Phoenix purchased him for $1.2 million.

Phoenix also owns Gronkowski, the horse named after the Patriots' tight end. The real Rob Gronkowski owns a share in his horse racing namesake and was at the Belmont Stakes to watch the horse finish second at the Belmont Stakes. 

LeBron J, the son of Medaglia d'Oro, is currently training in Southern California with Doug O'Neill. Since James will be playing in Los Angeles with the Lakers, maybe he could stop by and meet his namesake?

O'Neill also trained Kentucky Derby winners I'll Have Another (2012) and Nyquist (2016).

LeBron J will be eligible to run in next year's Triple Crown races, according to ESPN.

