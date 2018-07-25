After winning six career races in as many attempts and claiming the Triple Crown in 2018, Justify retired from racing on Wednesday due to fluid in his left front ankle, according to the Associated Press.

Justify owner and trainer Bob Baffert made the announcement in Del Mar, Calif., nixing plans for the horse to race in the summer and compete in the Breeder's Cup Classic at Chruchill Downs in November.

“He is just not responding quick enough for a fall campaign,” Baffert said, according to the AP. “We all wanted to see Justify run again, but ultimately it is my responsibility to make sure he is perfect. Without 60-90 days, I can’t be definite.”

Justify will end his career undefeated, winning all six career starts, after becoming the first horse since the 19th century to win the Kentucky Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old.

With his racing career in the rearview mirror, Justify will now return to WinStar Farm in Kentucky next month.