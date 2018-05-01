The purse for the Kentucky Derby is $2 million and it is split among the top five finishers in the race.

The winner of the Kentucky Derby takes home an estimated $1.24 million while second place gets $400,000. Third takes home $200,000, fourth gets $100,000 and fifth collects $60,000.

The winning jockey will receive 10 percent of the winnings and the jockeys who finish second and third take home five percent of what they win, according to CNN. The rest of the jockey will only be paid a $500 mounting fee.

There is also a $25,000 fee to enter the race and another $25,000 fee to pay when the horse officially makes its start.

The Kentucky Derby will air on NBC from 2:30 p.m. through 7:20 p.m. ET. The main event race is set to begin at 6:34 p.m. ET. Viewers will also be able to stream the race on the NBC Sports App.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown. It is followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.